Grizzlies’ Ja Morant sidelined for at least 2 weeks with strained calf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday that two-time All-Star Ja Morant will miss at least two weeks with a strained right calf.

The Grizzlies provided the medical update after Morant hurt his calf on Saturday night early in a loss at Cleveland and said Morant will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Morant scored seven points in six minutes before exiting with right calf soreness. He missed the previous game Wednesday in Boston with a sore right ankle.

Memphis visits San Antonio on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies just got center Zach Edey back in that loss at Cleveland. Memphis started the season with a handful of players out injured including shooting guard Ty Jerome (high-grade right calf strain), guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (left big toe) and Brandon Clarke (knee surgery).

Memphis’ thin guard depth prompted the Grizzlies to sign rookie Jahmai Mashack to a two-way contract Sunday. He was the 59th overall pick in the June draft and has been playing with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League.

