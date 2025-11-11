Grayson Allen’s 42-point outburst is the latest highlight in Suns’ surprisingly good start to season

PHOENIX (AP) — Grayson Allen stood at the free throw line, soaking in the chants from the Phoenix Suns crowd.…

“M-V-P! M-V-P!”

Sure, it was a little tongue-in-cheek hyperbole from the home fans considering the former Duke star has never been more than a solid starter in the NBA. But for one night, the 6-foot-4 guard couldn’t be stopped.

Allen scored a career-high 42 points on a franchise-record 10 3-pointers, leading the Suns to a 121-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Even after all those points, it was the MVP chants — along with the game ball — that he’ll take from a special night.

“I don’t know how many times that’s going to happen,” Allen said, grinning when recalling the fans’ response. “That was pretty cool. I’ll never take for granted the amount of support and appreciation I have here.”

Allen’s outburst was the latest example that the Suns might be little better than expected this season. Phoenix stripped down its roster during the offseason — dealing 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets — but has started the year with a 6-5 record after Monday’s win.

The normally stoic Allen broke into a wide grin when he made his 10th 3-pointer of the night with 11:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. He would add two more free throws — while being serenaded with those MVP chants — to match his career high with 40 points and a close-range bucket with 10:05 left made it a career-high 42.

Soon after, his night was done thanks to the Suns’ comfortable lead. Allen finished 12 of 17 shooting, including 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

“He makes it look pretty easy,” first-year coach Jordan Ott said. “When you have that kind of range, where he’s shooting from, it was a career night, a very efficient night. Awesome.”

Allen is averaging a career-high 18.6 points through 11 games, which would be a career high by a wide margin if it holds. He’s been a good complement to four-time All-Star Devin Booker, who is averaging more than 28 points.

Booker is usually the Suns player garnering the MVP love from Phoenix fans, but for one night, he was happy to cede the spotlight.

“I’ll share them every night,” Booker said.

