Gourde’s unassisted goals power Lightning past Red Wings 6-3 for sixth straight victory

DETROIT (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second period and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Darren Raddysh had a goal and two assists for Tampa Bay, while Jake Guentzel supplied a goal and an assist. Gage Goncalves and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov extended his point streak to eight games with two assists. He has four goals and 11 assists during that span.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots to extend his personal winning streak to six games. Vailevskiy has limited opponents to a combined seven goals during that stretch.

J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen led Detroit’s offense with a goal and an assist apiece. Dylan Larkin added his team-high 14th goal and John Gibson made 22 saves. The Red Wings have lost three straight.

Lightning forward Brayden Point missed his third consecutive game because of an undisclosed injury.

The game was tied at 1-1 after the first period. Compher opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle. Raddysh answered with a slapshot past Gibson during a Lightning power play.

The Lightning led 4-3 after two periods. Goncalves and Gourde took advantage of Detroit defensive errors in the first 3:01 of the period but Rasmussen quickly answered by tapping in a rebound. Gourde and Larkin traded goals in the last four minutes of the period.

Guentzel’s tip-in of a shot by Raddysh with 7:23 remaining and Hagel’s empty-netter with 2:47 left clinched the Lightning’s victory.

Up next

Lightning: Visit the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Red Wings: Visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

