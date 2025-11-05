Golden State visits Sacramento on 3-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-5, 13th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

Golden State Warriors (5-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to end its three-game road slide when the Warriors visit Sacramento.

Sacramento went 40-42 overall and 5-11 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.4 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State went 48-34 overall, 5-11 in Pacific Division action and 24-17 on the road a season ago. The Warriors averaged 29.1 assists per game on 40.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Malik Monk: day to day (personal).

Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.