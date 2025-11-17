Golden State faces Orlando, looks for 4th straight road win

Golden State Warriors (9-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida;…

Golden State Warriors (9-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against Orlando looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Magic are 4-3 in home games. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17.4 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.4.

The Warriors are 4-6 in road games. Golden State is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 39.7 points per game in the paint.

The Magic are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 16.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 29.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 8.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (groin), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.