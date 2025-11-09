Golden Knights’ William Karlsson injured in overtime loss to Ducks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights center William Karlsson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Vegas’ 4-3…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights center William Karlsson sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Vegas’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said he believed Karlsson was day to day, but would have a better idea Monday after he is evaluated.

Karlsson set up the game’s first goal with an outstanding pass behind the net to Brett Howden.

Karlsson has four goals and three assists this season. He had back-to-back 50-point seasons but finished with only 29 in 53 games last season, when he was sidelined twice because of injuries.

