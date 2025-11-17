Golden Knights try to break home slide in game against the Rangers

New York Rangers (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-6, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday,…

New York Rangers (10-8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (8-4-6, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to end their four-game home slide with a victory over the New York Rangers.

Vegas has a 4-3-3 record in home games and an 8-4-6 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +five scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 52 allowed.

New York is 9-1-1 in road games and 10-8-2 overall. The Rangers have a +one scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 49 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 11 goals and three assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has five goals and 13 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.