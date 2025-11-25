Golden Knights take on the Senators in a non-conference matchup

Ottawa Senators (11-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-7, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10…

Ottawa Senators (11-7-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-7, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Vegas is 5-3-3 in home games and 10-5-7 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 1-2-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Ottawa has a 5-4-2 record on the road and an 11-7-4 record overall. The Senators have gone 10-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Braeden Bowman has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 11 goals and nine assists for the Senators. Michael Amadio has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-3-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

