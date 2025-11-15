Golden Knights come into matchup with the Blues on losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-4, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-4, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -149, Blues +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights, on a four-game losing streak, play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis is 6-8-4 overall and 3-4-4 in home games. The Blues have allowed 69 goals while scoring 52 for a -17 scoring differential.

Vegas is 3-1-2 on the road and 7-4-5 overall. The Golden Knights have a 1-2-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Snuggerud has five goals and five assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals and one assist for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

