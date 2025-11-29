Golden Knights bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (12-10-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday,…

San Jose Sharks (12-10-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -332, Sharks +265; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights come into a matchup with the San Jose Sharks after losing four in a row.

Vegas has a 10-6-8 record overall and a 3-0-4 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have a 1-2-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

San Jose has a 12-10-3 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 10-3-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Braeden Bowman has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Will Smith has eight goals and 14 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-3-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging two goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

