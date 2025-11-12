Golden Knights bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (8-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-4, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday,…

New York Islanders (8-6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-4, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the New York Islanders.

Vegas has gone 4-3-2 at home and 7-4-4 overall. The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York has an 8-6-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record in road games. The Islanders have gone 4-1-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 10 goals and one assist for the Golden Knights. Ivan Barbashev has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Palmieri has five goals and eight assists for the Islanders. Jonathan Drouin has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

