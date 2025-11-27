Golden Knights bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (12-7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-8, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 4…

Montreal Canadiens (12-7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-8, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights enter a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row.

Vegas has a 10-5-8 record overall and a 5-3-4 record in home games. The Golden Knights have conceded 67 goals while scoring 71 for a +4 scoring differential.

Montreal has a 12-7-3 record overall and a 6-2-2 record on the road. The Canadiens have gone 11-3-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 11 goals with 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Lane Hutson has three goals and 16 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-2-5, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

