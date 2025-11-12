Giannis Antetokounmpo unavailable for Bucks’ game with Hornets; set to return Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night against Charlotte as he deals…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night against Charlotte as he deals with a knee issue, but is expected to return for the rematch with the Hornets on Friday night in Milwaukee.

The Bucks announced Wednesday that the two-time league MVP wouldn’t be available because of left knee patellar tendinopathy.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said this was a game the team had pegged as a potential rest day with the Bucks in the midst of playing five games in seven days.

“It’s just a lot,” Rivers said. “We looked at this before it all started and this was the game that if we were going to sit him. … just because it is right in the middle and gives him four days off.”

Rivers anticipates Antetokounmpo being able to play in the NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Charlotte is playing without LaMelo Ball (right ankle impingement) and Brandon Miller (left shoulder subluxation).

This is the Bucks’ third game in a stretch of four nights. Antetokounmpo scored 15 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Dallas 116-114 on Monday night. Milwaukee also has games on back-to-back nights later this week, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday following the rematch with the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo averages an NBA-leading 33.4 points and ranks sixth in rebounding with 11.9 per game. He averages 6.2 assists.

The Bucks also won’t have Taurean Prince or Kevin Porter Jr. available for Wednesday’s game. Prince is out indefinitely with a herniated disk in his neck. Porter hasn’t played since spraining his left ankle in Milwaukee’s season opener, and he also recently had meniscus surgery on his right knee.

