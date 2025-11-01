German third-division player subjected to racist abuse at game in Munich

MUNICH (AP) — German third-division club 1860 Munich has apologized after one of its fans racially abused Energie Cottbus forward…

MUNICH (AP) — German third-division club 1860 Munich has apologized after one of its fans racially abused Energie Cottbus forward Justin Butler during a league match between the teams on Saturday.

“TSV 1860 Munich will strive for a full investigation into this incident and will hold the spectator accountable using all available means,” the club said in a statement.

The game was almost called off after Butler was subjected to monkey chants from a person among the 1860 fans. The club said players from both teams, stewards and other fans helped identify the alleged perpetrator, who was handed over to police.

The incident was addressed by the stadium announcer and 1860 supporters chanted “Nazis out!” while play was suspended. The game resumed after an interruption of about 10 minutes.

Referee Konrad Oldhafer said Butler informed him that he had been targeted by someone making monkey noises.

“I didn’t hear them myself,” Oldhafer told broadcaster MagentaSport. “I immediately made it clear to the player that we were taking it very seriously.”

Oldhafer said he spoke with both captains and with Butler, who is Black. The referee said he asked Butler – after they were told the alleged perpetrator was found and removed from the stadium – whether he felt he could continue the game. He resumed it when Butler said he could.

“It’s appalling,” Bulter’s teammate Axel Borgmann said in comments reported by news agency dpa. “I asked Justin, and he confirmed it. It’s sad that this keeps coming up. … It happens again and again, which is sad and regrettable. I’m glad the fan was identified and removed from the stadium.”

