German soccer club Mainz condemns its fans’ attack on plain-clothes police officer

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Mainz says it’s “appalled” that a group of its fans attacked a police officer who was escorting them to the derby at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

”Members of a Mainz fan group attacked and injured an officer assigned to escort them. The perpetrators were later apprehended by police,” the club said Monday of the incident at Mainz’ main train station.

“Mainz is appalled by this incident and condemns the events in the strongest possible terms. The club wishes the injured officer a speedy recovery and will, in turn, examine all available disciplinary measures against those involved,” the club said.

News agency DPA cited police in saying eight people were involved in the attack on a plain-clothes officer. The circumstances are unclear.

Mainz lost 1-0 in Frankfurt for its seventh defeat in 10 league games.

