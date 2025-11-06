Gainbridge extends sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500 in multi-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Penske Entertainment Corp. and Gainbridge on Thursday announced a contract extension in which the financial company will…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Penske Entertainment Corp. and Gainbridge on Thursday announced a contract extension in which the financial company will remain the presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500.

Both sides said only it was a multi-year sponsorship agreement and did not disclose terms of the deal.

“Partnering with the Indianapolis 500 is a natural fit for Gainbridge, reflecting our shared commitment to success, innovation and making every second count,” said Dan Towriss, president of Group 1001, the holding company of Gainbridge.

“The Indianapolis 500 holds special significance to Hoosiers and fans across the world. We’re excited for this next chapter in our partnership and honored to celebrate the skilled drivers and the dedicated fans.”

Towriss is also the owner of Andretti Global, which competes in IndyCar and other motorsports series. He’s also head of the Cadillac F1 team that will make its Formula 1 debut next season.

Gainbridge signed on as title sponsor of the Indy 500 in 2019 and its logo is featured on the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the checkered and green flags, the Pagoda, the winner’s wreath, the famed oval and Victory Podium.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 24, 2026, and the race is coming off a sellout that allowed a rare blackout of the local broadcast coverage.

“Our partnership with Gainbridge aligns two brands with a shared passion for growth and world class customer experience,” said Mark Miles, the president and CEO of Penske Entertainment. “Renewing this relationship with a multi-year agreement showcases the strength and continued relevance of the Indy 500, an iconic event with the perfect entitlement partner to fuel a momentous future.”

