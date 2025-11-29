GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashley Ridge 55, Darlington 53 Ben Lippen 44, Richland Northeast 22 Berkeley 70, Beaufort 54 Burke 55,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 55, Darlington 53

Ben Lippen 44, Richland Northeast 22

Berkeley 70, Beaufort 54

Burke 55, Porter-Gaud 40

Camden 73, Blythewood 63

Chapin 41, A.C. Flora 32

Eastside 69, Denmark-Olar 17

Fort Mill 63, West Charlotte, N.C. 30

Fox Creek 51, Lamar 6

Gray Collegiate Academy 60, River Bluff 43

Irmo 55, Columbia 20

J.L. Mann 56, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 38

Lexington 80, Carolina Forest 40

Lugoff-Elgin 62, Brookland-Cayce 39

Marion 44, Strom Thurmond 31

Marlboro County 48, Stratford 41

Mauldin 64, First Baptist 47

Military Magnet Academy 53, Greenwood 42

North 73, Powdersville 42

North Augusta 56, Dorman 34

Pickens 58, Cheraw 51

Pinewood Prep 37, St. John’s 28

Ridge View 52, Andrew Jackson 27

South Aiken 54, Eau Claire 22

Spring Valley 59, Trinity Byrnes School 38

West Ashley 63, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38

Westwood 72, Colleton County 20

