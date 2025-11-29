GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 55, Darlington 53
Ben Lippen 44, Richland Northeast 22
Berkeley 70, Beaufort 54
Burke 55, Porter-Gaud 40
Camden 73, Blythewood 63
Chapin 41, A.C. Flora 32
Eastside 69, Denmark-Olar 17
Fort Mill 63, West Charlotte, N.C. 30
Fox Creek 51, Lamar 6
Gray Collegiate Academy 60, River Bluff 43
Irmo 55, Columbia 20
J.L. Mann 56, Asheville Reynolds, N.C. 38
Lexington 80, Carolina Forest 40
Lugoff-Elgin 62, Brookland-Cayce 39
Marion 44, Strom Thurmond 31
Marlboro County 48, Stratford 41
Mauldin 64, First Baptist 47
Military Magnet Academy 53, Greenwood 42
North 73, Powdersville 42
North Augusta 56, Dorman 34
Pickens 58, Cheraw 51
Pinewood Prep 37, St. John’s 28
Ridge View 52, Andrew Jackson 27
South Aiken 54, Eau Claire 22
Spring Valley 59, Trinity Byrnes School 38
West Ashley 63, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 38
Westwood 72, Colleton County 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.