BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baptist Hill 66, Lowcountry Leadership 34

Brookland-Cayce 67, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64

Fox Creek 65, Lancaster 55

Gaston Christian, N.C. 74, Fort Mill 60

Goose Creek 55, Charleston Charter 38

Gray Collegiate Academy 75, Houston, Tenn. 59

North Charleston 70, Colleton County 45

Northwestern 80, Boiling Springs 79

Northwood Academy 80, Ridge Christian Academy 59

Riverside 57, Mountain View 39

Sumter 74, A.C. Flora 44

