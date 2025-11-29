BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baptist Hill 66, Lowcountry Leadership 34
Brookland-Cayce 67, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 64
Fox Creek 65, Lancaster 55
Gaston Christian, N.C. 74, Fort Mill 60
Goose Creek 55, Charleston Charter 38
Gray Collegiate Academy 75, Houston, Tenn. 59
North Charleston 70, Colleton County 45
Northwestern 80, Boiling Springs 79
Northwood Academy 80, Ridge Christian Academy 59
Riverside 57, Mountain View 39
Sumter 74, A.C. Flora 44
