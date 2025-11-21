PREP FOOTBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
Lou. Trinity 64, Madison Central 27
Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27, OT
South Warren 49, Henderson Co. 21
St. Xavier 31, Lou. Male 14
Class 5A=
Lou. Atherton 49, Bowling Green 21
Owensboro 41, Lou. Fairdale 7
Pulaski Co. 49, West Jessamine 14
Woodford Co. 45, Scott County 31
Class 4A=
Boyle Co. 49, Covington Catholic 14
Corbin 35, Highlands (KY) 21
Franklin Co. 42, North Oldham 25
Class 3A=
Bell Co. 16, Lawrence Co. 6
Lou. Christian Academy 48, Union Co. 7
Class 2A=
Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0
Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14
Lex. Christian 35, Mayfield 16
Class 1A=
Campbellsville 28, Newport Central Catholic 0
Lou. Ky. Country Day 37, Newport (KY) 6
Pikeville 42, Middlesboro 14
Raceland 27, Paris (KY) 5
