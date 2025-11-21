PREP FOOTBALL= KHSAA Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Class 6A= Lou. Trinity 64, Madison Central 27 Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27, OT South…

PREP FOOTBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

Lou. Trinity 64, Madison Central 27

Ryle 28, Frederick Douglass 27, OT

South Warren 49, Henderson Co. 21

St. Xavier 31, Lou. Male 14

Class 5A=

Lou. Atherton 49, Bowling Green 21

Owensboro 41, Lou. Fairdale 7

Pulaski Co. 49, West Jessamine 14

Woodford Co. 45, Scott County 31

Class 4A=

Boyle Co. 49, Covington Catholic 14

Corbin 35, Highlands (KY) 21

Franklin Co. 42, North Oldham 25

Class 3A=

Bell Co. 16, Lawrence Co. 6

Lou. Christian Academy 48, Union Co. 7

Class 2A=

Beechwood 42, Prestonsburg 0

Belfry 48, Breathitt Co. 14

Lex. Christian 35, Mayfield 16

Class 1A=

Campbellsville 28, Newport Central Catholic 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 37, Newport (KY) 6

Pikeville 42, Middlesboro 14

Raceland 27, Paris (KY) 5

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.