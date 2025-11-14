PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Region 1=
Mentor 25, Can. McKinley 24
St. Edward (OH) 38, Tol. Whitmer 6
Region 2=
Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Troy 14
Middletown 14, Springfield 0
Region 3=
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Pickerington Central 17, Cols. Upper Arlington 16
Region 4=
Cin. Elder 32, Cin. Princeton 30
St. Xavier (OH) 17, Cin. Moeller 13
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 35, Hudson 3
Avon 42, Wadsworth 21
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Fitch 21
Region 6=
Medina Highland 48, N. Ridgeville 0
Region 7=
Massillon Washington 48, Cols. DeSales 14
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Canal Winchester 0
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. La Salle 28
Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. VASJ 32, Canfield 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Akr. East 0
Region 10=
Rocky River 48, Medina Buckeye 41
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Wapakoneta 7
Region 11=
Cols. Bishop Watterson 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 6
Steubenville 17, Newark Licking Valley 14
Region 12=
London 28, Jackson 24
Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Hamilton Badin 16
Division IV=
Region 13=
Cle. Glenville 14, Mentor Lake Cath. 3
Perry 21, Beloit W. Branch 0
Region 14=
Galion 17, Sandusky Perkins 14
Shelby 49, Lima Bath 7
Region 15=
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Plain City Jonathan Alder 28
New Lexington 47, Chillicothe Unioto 14
Region 16=
Cin. Indian Hill 25, Cin. Taft 19
Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 15
Division V=
Region 17=
Girard 28, Poland Seminary 27
Youngs. Mooney 56, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Region 18=
Genoa 34, Wooster Triway 33, OT
Liberty Center 42, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10
Region 19=
Nelsonville-York 10, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7
Wheelersburg 36, Barnesville 13
Region 20=
Lewistown Indian Lake 31, Cin. Mariemont 14
Richwood N. Union 40, Carlisle 36
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 35, Smithville 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 25, Dalton 16
Region 22=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Archbold 14
Carey 41, Paulding 6
Region 23=
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Centerburg 13
W. Jefferson 34, Beverly Ft. Frye 32
Region 24=
Anna 28, Spring. NE 8
Coldwater 48, New Madison Tri-Village 29
Division VII=
Region 25=
McDonald 40, Monroeville 13
Mogadore 47, E. Can. 14
Region 26=
Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 6
Leipsic 36, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Region 27=
Danville 19, Waterford 14
Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 7
Region 28=
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Ft. Recovery 0
St. Henry (OH) 49, Cedarville 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.