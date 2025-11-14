PREP FOOTBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Regional Semifinal= Division I= Region 1= Mentor 25, Can. McKinley 24 St. Edward (OH) 38, Tol.…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Region 1=

Mentor 25, Can. McKinley 24

St. Edward (OH) 38, Tol. Whitmer 6

Region 2=

Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Troy 14

Middletown 14, Springfield 0

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17

Pickerington Central 17, Cols. Upper Arlington 16

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 32, Cin. Princeton 30

St. Xavier (OH) 17, Cin. Moeller 13

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 35, Hudson 3

Avon 42, Wadsworth 21

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42, Fitch 21

Region 6=

Medina Highland 48, N. Ridgeville 0

Region 7=

Massillon Washington 48, Cols. DeSales 14

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Canal Winchester 0

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. La Salle 28

Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. VASJ 32, Canfield 0

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 30, Akr. East 0

Region 10=

Rocky River 48, Medina Buckeye 41

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Wapakoneta 7

Region 11=

Cols. Bishop Watterson 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 6

Steubenville 17, Newark Licking Valley 14

Region 12=

London 28, Jackson 24

Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Hamilton Badin 16

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cle. Glenville 14, Mentor Lake Cath. 3

Perry 21, Beloit W. Branch 0

Region 14=

Galion 17, Sandusky Perkins 14

Shelby 49, Lima Bath 7

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Plain City Jonathan Alder 28

New Lexington 47, Chillicothe Unioto 14

Region 16=

Cin. Indian Hill 25, Cin. Taft 19

Germantown Valley View 31, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 15

Division V=

Region 17=

Girard 28, Poland Seminary 27

Youngs. Mooney 56, Garrettsville Garfield 14

Region 18=

Genoa 34, Wooster Triway 33, OT

Liberty Center 42, Findlay Liberty-Benton 10

Region 19=

Nelsonville-York 10, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

Wheelersburg 36, Barnesville 13

Region 20=

Lewistown Indian Lake 31, Cin. Mariemont 14

Richwood N. Union 40, Carlisle 36

Division VI=

Region 21=

Kirtland 35, Smithville 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 25, Dalton 16

Region 22=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Archbold 14

Carey 41, Paulding 6

Region 23=

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Centerburg 13

W. Jefferson 34, Beverly Ft. Frye 32

Region 24=

Anna 28, Spring. NE 8

Coldwater 48, New Madison Tri-Village 29

Division VII=

Region 25=

McDonald 40, Monroeville 13

Mogadore 47, E. Can. 14

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 6

Leipsic 36, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Region 27=

Danville 19, Waterford 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 7

Region 28=

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Ft. Recovery 0

St. Henry (OH) 49, Cedarville 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

