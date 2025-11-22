Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Air Force 6, Army 3 Merrimack 6, LIU Post 2 Boston College 7, Maine 3 Cornell 2, Union (NY)…

EAST

Air Force 6, Army 3

Merrimack 6, LIU Post 2

Boston College 7, Maine 3

Cornell 2, Union (NY) 1

Colgate 2, RPI 1

UConn 4, New Hampshire 1

Canisius 4, Mercyhurst 3

Bentley 3, RIT 2

Brown 4, Yale 2

Northeastern 3, Boston U. 2

Princeton 7, St. Lawrence 4

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 1

MIDWEST

Michigan 5, Ohio St. 2

Miami (Ohio) 6, St. Cloud St. 5, OT

Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1

W. Michigan 7, Omaha 2

Minnesota 3, Penn St. 2

Bemidji St. 7, N. Michigan 3

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, OT

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, Michigan Tech 0

Lindenwood (Mo.) 6, Robert Morris 2

Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 4

FAR WEST

Denver 7, Arizona St. 1

Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 2

