Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Air Force 6, Army 3
Merrimack 6, LIU Post 2
Boston College 7, Maine 3
Cornell 2, Union (NY) 1
Colgate 2, RPI 1
UConn 4, New Hampshire 1
Canisius 4, Mercyhurst 3
Bentley 3, RIT 2
Brown 4, Yale 2
Northeastern 3, Boston U. 2
Princeton 7, St. Lawrence 4
Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 1
MIDWEST
Michigan 5, Ohio St. 2
Miami (Ohio) 6, St. Cloud St. 5, OT
Lake Superior St. 2, Ferris St. 1
W. Michigan 7, Omaha 2
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 2
Bemidji St. 7, N. Michigan 3
Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, OT
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, Michigan Tech 0
Lindenwood (Mo.) 6, Robert Morris 2
Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 4
FAR WEST
Denver 7, Arizona St. 1
Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 2
