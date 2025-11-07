Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Holy Cross 5, Niagara 1 Providence 4, UConn 1 LIU Post 6, Robert Morris 3 Air Force 4, Sacred…

EAST

Holy Cross 5, Niagara 1

Providence 4, UConn 1

LIU Post 6, Robert Morris 3

Air Force 4, Sacred Heart 1

Cornell 3, Harvard 1

Brown 2, Princeton 1

Army 3, Bentley 3, 2OT

Yale 4, Quinnipiac 2

UMass 4, Maine 0

St. Lawrence 4, RPI 3

Northeastern 2, Stonehill 0

Boston U. 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Clarkson 5, Union (NY) 1

Boston College 2, Vermont 1

Dartmouth 4, Colgate 1

RIT 4, Mercyhurst 1

New Hampshire 2, Mass.-Lowell 0

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 2, Penn St. 1, OT

Michigan 7, Wisconsin 4

Denver 3, W. Michigan 1

Augustana Vikings 4, Ferris St. 2

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1

North Dakota 7, Omaha 2

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0

Bowling Green 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, 2OT

Minn. Duluth 4, St. Cloud St. 0

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

