France survives scare from Fiji to end four-game losing streak

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — France survived a major scare from Fiji before running out a 34-21 winner on Saturday and ending the worst losing streak on coach Fabien Galthiè’s watch.

In the rain, France flew to 21-0 in 20 minutes but Fiji tied the score just after halftime, exposing some poor tackling. Fiji had beaten France once, in 2018 in Paris.

A couple of penalties by Thomas Ramos gave some breathing room and the result wasn’t secured until midfielder Nicolas Depoortère’s second try with nine minutes left.

“You need three players to stop one player, that’s the most difficult thing with them (Fiji),” captain Grégory Alldritt said.

The victory by four tries to three ended a four-game losing run.

After losing to South Africa last weekend and looking out of breath, France reloaded with seven changes including Alldritt and Charles Ollivon. But the Six Nations champion’s defense was woeful at times and the urgency fell away at 21-0.

Fiji, unchanged from also running England close last weekend, had more carries, made 400 more meters than France, and made the home side make twice as many tackles, but was let down by discipline and sloppy lineouts.

France couldn’t be faulted for an electric start.

Pierre-Louis Barassi blew through a huge hole to give center partner Depoortère his first test try after six minutes in his home stadium, hooker Julien Marchand scored in a lineout drive, and Ollivon touched down after Damian Penaud’s intercept and Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s assist.

Then it was Fiji’s turn with brilliant individual tries.

Center Kalaveti Ravouvou broke two tackles and had the speed to burn 40 meters to the try-line. Simione Kuruvoli took over the goalkicking after Caleb Muntz botched an early penalty attempt.

Just before halftime, right wing Selestino Ravutaumada rebounded from his second yellow card in two matches by bursting through Romain Ntamack, Romain Taofifenua and Maxime Lucu to score.

After the break, eight phases ended with left wing Jiuta Wainiqolo carrying Depoortère and Ramos over the line.

The score was tied for about five minutes as France finally seemed to wake back up.

Ramos booted the lead to 27-21 and set up Depoortère to virtually backpedal over the try-line.

Wainiqolo almost scored his second at the end, too, but was hauled down by Penaud in the same action which earned Ramos a yellow card.

