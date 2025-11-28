France superstar Antoine Dupont set to return for Toulouse after 8-month layoff

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — France superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont is set to return for Toulouse in the Top 14 this…

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — France superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont is set to return for Toulouse in the Top 14 this weekend after more than eight months on the sidelines due to an ACL tear.

Dupont has not featured since rupturing cruciate ligaments in his right knee in March during a win over Ireland in the Six Nations. He returned to training at the start of October.

The 29-year-old Dupont is expected to play his comeback match on Saturday when Toulouse takes on Racing 92.

Forwards coach Jean Bouilhou said Dupont was “a different kind of player” who immediately found his footing again.

“He’s such a talented, top-level player with a sort of authority over the game,” Bouilhou said. “We’ve found the Antoine we had left. I think he quickly regains his sensations. I think he’s fit to play.”

Dupont also ruptured his ACL in the same knee in 2018.

“I can’t really say what will come of this match or the ones to follow,” Bouilhou said. “What I can tell you is what I’ve seen in training and I haven’t noticed any drop in his level compared to what he was doing last year.

“I’m actually reassured to see him performing at that level. The future will tell us how he progresses. But he gave himself every chance, during his recovery, to come back at his best.”

Dupont has been named the world’s best player in 15s and sevens, has been the player of the championship in the Six Nations a record-tying three times, and led France to a rugby sevens gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

