Forsberg makes 17 saves in his Ottawa return, the Kings beat the Senators 1-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 17 saves in his Ottawa return for his first shutout of the season, Alex Laferriere scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Senators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Forsberg was playing his first game against Ottawa after spending parts of five seasons with the Senators. The Kings have opened a four-game trip with four victories to improve to 10-5-4. They extended their road points streak to 10.

Laferriere scored on a tip at 9:19 of the first period.

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators dropped to 9-6-4. They went 2-1-1 on homestand and now hit the road for seven games.

Ottawa’s Jordan Spence, acquired via trade at the draft, played his first game against his former club. He had a couple good chances, but like the rest of his teammates failed to beat Forsberg.

