Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen arrested on drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Memphis Grizzlies defensive stalwart Tony Allen, a mainstay from the team’s Core Four success era, was arrested on drug charges in Poinsett County, Arkansas, on Wednesday.

Allen, 43, faces two charges of drug possession. A car, driven by William Hatton, 33, of Memphis, was stopped on Interstate 555 about 50 miles northwest of Memphis.

A report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said a package of leafy substance, later identified as marijuana, was found on Allen. A search of the car found a cigarette box with a powdery substance, later identified as cocaine, according to the report.

Allen played for Memphis from 2011 to 2017. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2004 after playing at Oklahoma State. He finished his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In August 2023, Allen pleaded guilty in a federal case regarding an NBA health insurance and fraud scheme. He was sentenced to community service and three years supervised probation.

The Grizzlies retired his No. 9 jersey in March, the third of the Core Four to receive the honor. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph also have had their numbers retired. The fourth member — Mike Conley — is still playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

