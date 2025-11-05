Flyers visit the Predators after shootout victory

Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-6-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-6-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in a shootout.

Nashville has gone 4-3-2 in home games and 5-6-4 overall. The Predators have a 2-3-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Philadelphia has a 7-5-1 record overall and a 1-2-1 record in road games. The Flyers have a 1-3-1 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Trevor Zegras led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored six goals with five assists for the Predators. Spencer Stastney has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Noah Cates has two goals and seven assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.