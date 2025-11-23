Flyers shoot, they score, again and again. Michkov, Foerster twice, score 3 goals in 26 seconds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyson Foerster and Matvei Michkov each grabbed a share of three stacked pucks dated and noted for…

The Flyers shoot, they score, again and again in record time.

The Philadelphia Flyers set a franchise record by scoring three goals in just 26 seconds in the first period Saturday night against New Jersey, getting two from Foerster in 17 seconds and one from Michkov on their way to a 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 23-year-old Foerster, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, never had a scoring spree quite like this one.

“Not that I remember,” Foerster said. “But it was pretty fun.”

The Flyers scored three goals in the fourth-fastest time in NHL history. Boston needed 20 seconds when it scored three against Vancouver in 1971. Washington (1990) and Chicago (1952) scored three goals in 21 seconds, and the Montreal Maroons needed 24 seconds to score three against the Rangers in 1932.

The Flyers scored three goals in 35 seconds on a March 1, 1979, game against Boston. Behn Wilson, Blake Dunlop and Al Hill scored for the Flyers in that game, which ended in a 4-4 tie.

No ties in the modern NHL, of course. Not that one would have been needed after the Flyers scored five straight goals to win for the third time in four games.

The Flyers and Devils were tied at 1 in the first when the scoring barrage started.

Michkov scored his fifth goal of the season in his 100th career game at the 12:06 mark. Foerster beat Jake Allen on two consecutive shots at 12:15 and 12:32 for his sixth and seventh goals of the season.

All three goals were even strength.

The Flyers took a 4-1 lead on a night they honored Hall of Fame goalie Bernie Parent, who died two months ago at age 80. With members of the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup teams that Parent anchored in net on hand for the tribute, a packed house went wild — and never got a chance to sit — during the scoring surge.

“I’ve lived it here,” said former Flyers star and current coach Rick Tocchet. “When they get something to cheer about, it’s loud. We’re trying to get that momentum. We’re trying to give a good product on the ice (for) the crowd. They’re a big part of it. We’ve got to continue to push the envelope and get these guys on our side. They want to believe in our team. That starts on the ice with us.”

Foerster scored two goals in the fourth-fastest span in team history. Ron Flockhart set the mark with eight seconds between goals in 1981. Jeff Carter scored twice in just 13 seconds in 2008, and Ron Sutter got his two in 15 seconds in 1986.

Noah Cates had assists of both of Foerster’s goals.

Bobby Brink made it 5-1 in the second period, and Trevor Zegras scored on a breakaway in the third for a 6-3 lead.

Nico Hischier scored twice, and Timo Meier also scored for the Devils.

Allen stopped 23 shots. He had allowed only four goals total in his last three starts and entered with a .920 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

Dan Vladar had 32 saves for the Flyers, who allowed the first goal for the seventh straight game.

