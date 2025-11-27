Flyers face the Islanders in Metropolitan Division play

Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Friday,…

Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders in Metropolitan Division action on Friday.

New York has a 13-9-2 record overall and a 4-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders serve 10.3 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

Philadelphia has gone 12-7-3 overall with a 3-0-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are ninth in league play serving 11.0 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout. Trevor Zegras scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri has six goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Zegras has seven goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.