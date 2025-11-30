Flyers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers head into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins as winners of three consecutive games.

Philadelphia has a 5-0-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 14-7-3 record overall. The Flyers serve 10.9 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in league play.

Pittsburgh is 12-7-5 overall with a 4-1-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins are 2-3-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 3-2 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Foerster has 10 goals and three assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Bryan Rust has seven goals and 11 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

