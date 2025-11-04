Flyers beat Canadiens 4-3 in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Brink scored twice, Trevor Zegras had the shootout winner and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal…

MONTREAL (AP) — Bobby Brink scored twice, Trevor Zegras had the shootout winner and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night after blowing a three-goal lead.

Nikita Grebenkin and Cam York also scored for Philadelphia. York added an assist, Zegras had two helpers and Dan Vladar stopped 16 shots.

Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal. Ivan Demidov had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki also scored. Sam Montembeault rebounded from a shaky start to make 38 saves.

The Flyers led 3-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old. Brink deflected a hard pass past Montembeault at 1:56 and Philadelphia struck twice more thanks to a 5-on-3 power play.

The Canadiens erupted with four goals in the second. Dach sparked the surge by hammering a shot into the net off the end boards before Demidov set up Suzuki on the power play. Dach then tied it, and Demidov put Montreal up 4-3 with a power-play marker.

Grebenkin tied it midway through the third.

Flyers center Christian Dvorak played against his former team for the first time. He played 232 games over four seasons in Montreal.

Flyers: At Nashville on Thursday night.

Canadiens: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

