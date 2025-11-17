Florida and Vancouver take the ice for non-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (9-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-8-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (9-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-8-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -284, Canucks +228; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has a 6-2-1 record in home games and a 9-8-1 record overall. The Panthers have gone 4– in games decided by a goal.

Vancouver has a 6-4-1 record in road games and a 9-9-2 record overall. The Canucks have allowed 69 goals while scoring 60 for a -9 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 10 goals and three assists for the Panthers. Brad Marchand has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 12 goals and one assist for the Canucks. Drew O’Connor has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

