Flames in action against the Canucks after shootout win

Calgary Flames (7-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 9…

Calgary Flames (7-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-11-2, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -146, Flames +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Calgary Flames after the Flames took down the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

Vancouver is 9-11-2 overall with a 2-1-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have gone 2-5-0 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Calgary has a 7-13-3 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames are 2-8-1 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 5-1 in the last meeting. Filip Chytil led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has seven goals and 13 assists for the Canucks. Drew O’Connor has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has eight goals and five assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.