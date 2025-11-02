Flames edge Flyers 2-1 behind Huberdeau’s pair of goals

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair of goals and the Calgary Flames defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Sunday night. In…

In a game that lacked a lot of activity with both teams playing their fourth game in six nights, Huberdeau broke through 2:15 into the second period when he snapped a wrister from the left circle through a screen set by Yegor Sharangovich to put the Flames ahead.

He scored his fourth goal of the season at 7:06 of the third period when he tipped Mackenzie Weegar’s shot past Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

Dustin Wolf made 17 saves to pick up his third win of the season. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Flames.

Kolosov, who replaced the injured Sam Ersson on Philadelphia’s roster, made 19 saves in his first start in goal this season.

Travis Konecny scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who dropped their second game in as many nights.

LIGHTNING 4, MAMMOTH 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jake Guentzel snapped a tie in the third period, and Tampa Bay beat Utah for its fifth consecutive win.

Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli, and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, and Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots. It was Cirelli’s team-high seventh goal this season.

Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for Utah, which dropped a home game for the first time this season after opening with four straight wins in Salt Lake City. Ian Cole had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.

Utah had scored at least three goals in eight straight games.

The Mammoth jumped in front 5:55 into the first when Crouse snapped the puck home on a breakaway.

Tampa Bay responded with 4:43 left in the period. Gourde finished off a series of precision passes with an easy tap-in after drawing Vejmelka out of position.

Cirelli made it 2-1 at 2:47 of the second, beating Vejmelka from just outside the face-off circle.

After Yamamoto scored his first goal of the season 2:21 into the third, Tampa Bay countered with Guentzel’s unassisted goal with 7:54 remaining. Guentzel attacked from the backside and snapped the puck in from close range.

Hagel’s empty-netter with 16 seconds left capped the scoring.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstrom scored 29 seconds apart late in the third period, helping New York rally for a win over Columbus.

David Rittich made 20 saves in New York’s second straight win.

Miles Wood and defenseman Denton Mateychuk scored for Columbus, which beat St. Louis 3-2 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves.

Schaefer tied it at 2 with his second goal of the game with 1:07 to go. Holmstrom tapped a loose puck past Merzlikins with 38 seconds left for his fourth of the season.

Merzlikins slammed his stick over the crossbar in frustration after Holmstrom’s goal.

Mateychuk backhanded the puck past Rittich at 12:10 of the third for his third goal, lifting the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 lead. Kirill Marchenko and Sean Monahan assisted.

DUCKS 4, DEVILS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke each had a goal and an assist, goalie Lukas Dostal made 32 saves, and Anaheim beat New Jersey.

Frank Vatrano and Chris Kreider also scored for the Ducks.

Jack Hughes scored New Jersey’s lone goal in the third period, and Devils goalie Jake Allen had 26 saves.

Anaheim has won three straight and five of the last six to move into a first-place tie with Las Vegas and Edmonton in the Pacific Division, an encouraging start for a team trying to snap a seven-season playoff drought. Their 15 points is the most through 11 games since 2014-2015.

The Ducks took advantage of their second straight game against a road-weary Eastern Conference club, outscoring the Detroit Red Wings and Devils by a combined 9-3.

Anaheim scored three goals within the game’s first 22 minutes and dominated the first two periods before New Jersey came to life in the third.

Moments after Allen stuffed Sennecke at the doorstep, Hughes took a pass from Dawson Mercer on a two-on-one break and one-timed a shot past a sprawling Dostal.

But Dostal and the Ducks held off a furious Devils rally in the final minutes, and Kreider scored on an empty netter with 1:54 left to seal the win.

RED WINGS 3, SHARKS 2, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored in the fourth round of a shootout, lifting Detroit past San Jose.

Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond both had goals as the Red Wings won their fourth in five games. Goalie Cam Talbot made 16 saves and stopped all four shots by San Jose during the shootout.

Detroit was the more aggressive team most of the night and led 2-1 in the third period before Sam Dickinson’s first career goal with 3:05 remaining forced overtime. Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks.

Van Riemsdyk’s goal came after San Jose goalie Alex Nedeljkovic blocked shots by Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin’s shot missed.

