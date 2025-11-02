Flames bring losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Calgary Flames (2-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Calgary Flames (2-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-4-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -138, Flames +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 6-2-0 record at home and a 6-4-1 record overall. The Flyers have a 4-0-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Calgary is 2-9-2 overall and 1-6-1 on the road. The Flames are first in the league with 66 total penalties (averaging 5.1 per game).

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.