FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 30, 2025, 2:33 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 7 1 382 228 11 1 561 290
Tulane 7 1 244 167 10 2 344 273
Navy 7 1 261 209 9 2 357 296
South Florida 6 2 389 194 9 3 516 280
East Carolina 6 2 278 183 8 4 402 244
Memphis 4 4 272 206 8 4 415 270
Army 4 4 182 180 6 5 253 248
UTSA 4 4 280 234 6 6 405 355
Temple 3 5 210 252 5 7 334 356
FAU 3 5 218 297 4 8 354 436
Rice 2 6 140 289 5 7 238 387
UAB 2 6 191 295 4 8 317 459
Tulsa 1 7 179 293 4 8 278 347
Charlotte 0 8 113 312 1 11 172 436

___

Thursday’s Games

Navy 28, Memphis 17

Friday’s Games

North Texas 52, Temple 25

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 42, FAU 3

UAB 31, Tulsa 24

Army 27, UTSA 24

South Florida 52, Rice 3

Tulane 27, Charlotte 0

Friday, Dec. 5

Tulane vs. North Texas, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Virginia 7 1 242 162 10 2 398 240
Miami 6 2 262 120 10 2 409 166
Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 3 397 300
Pittsburgh 6 2 276 205 8 4 421 299
SMU 6 2 256 142 8 4 395 248
Duke 6 2 290 220 7 5 415 353
Louisville 4 4 202 205 8 4 362 253
Wake Forest 4 4 179 211 8 4 322 258
California 4 4 202 252 7 5 298 318
Clemson 4 4 234 188 7 5 344 245
NC State 4 4 240 252 7 5 362 346
Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 8 226 350
Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 7 396 264
North Carolina 2 6 147 203 4 8 231 294
Virginia Tech 2 6 162 243 3 9 257 362
Syracuse 1 7 116 260 3 9 242 419
Boston College 1 7 166 278 2 10 305 393

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Saturday’s Games

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 7

Louisville 41, Kentucky 0

Clemson 28, South Carolina 14

Boston College 34, Syracuse 12

Duke 49, Wake Forest 32

Florida 40, Florida St. 21

Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7

NC State 42, North Carolina 19

California 38, SMU 35

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

Virginia vs. Duke, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 8 1 278 197 11 1 408 213
Texas Tech 8 1 344 100 11 1 518 135
Utah 7 2 356 199 10 2 493 224
Arizona 6 3 280 201 9 3 391 227
Houston 6 3 251 229 9 3 340 262
Arizona St. 6 3 204 218 8 4 296 276
Iowa St. 5 4 234 206 8 4 329 242
TCU 5 4 244 243 8 4 369 302
Cincinnati 5 4 260 258 7 5 381 298
Kansas St. 5 4 277 238 6 6 353 320
Baylor 3 6 259 301 5 7 373 391
Kansas 3 6 229 265 5 7 337 321
UCF 2 7 173 257 5 7 292 283
West Virginia 2 7 175 326 4 8 261 370
Colorado 1 8 163 312 3 9 251 366
Oklahoma St. 0 9 128 305 1 11 170 400

___

Friday’s Games

Utah 31, Kansas 21

Arizona 23, Arizona St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston 31, Baylor 24

Iowa St. 20, Oklahoma St. 13

Kansas St. 24, Colorado 14

Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0

BYU 41, UCF 21

TCU 45, Cincinnati 23

Saturday, Dec. 6

Texas Tech vs. BYU, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 363 110 10 2 458 206
Montana 7 1 318 201 11 1 490 282
UC Davis 6 2 252 196 8 3 343 324
Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315
Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327
N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375
E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362
Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378
Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317
N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341
Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460
Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 2 488 243
UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287
Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357
Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324
Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288
SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361
W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417
E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350
Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 9 0 376 108 12 0 532 131
Ohio St. 9 0 323 77 12 0 444 93
Oregon 8 1 289 155 11 1 458 178
Michigan 7 2 221 180 9 3 331 224
Southern Cal 7 2 282 202 9 3 438 269
Iowa 6 3 253 152 8 4 347 182
Illinois 5 4 217 257 8 4 352 279
Washington 5 4 238 178 8 4 405 233
Minnesota 5 4 176 244 7 5 279 281
Nebraska 4 5 204 252 7 5 351 276
Northwestern 4 5 183 214 6 6 270 251
Penn St. 3 6 249 240 6 6 381 257
UCLA 3 6 175 293 3 9 218 401
Rutgers 2 7 205 324 5 7 344 382
Wisconsin 2 7 81 211 4 8 154 259
Maryland 1 8 179 285 4 8 282 318
Michigan St. 1 8 189 289 4 8 295 359
Purdue 0 9 130 309 2 10 225 382

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 40, Nebraska 16

Indiana 56, Purdue 3

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 27, Michigan 9

Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 7

Oregon 26, Washington 14

Penn St. 40, Rutgers 36

Michigan St. 38, Maryland 28

Southern Cal 29, UCLA 10

Illinois 20, Northwestern 13

Saturday, Dec. 6

Ohio St. vs. Indiana, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 11 2 412 249
Villanova 7 1 273 170 10 2 389 256
Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333
New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 5 323 297
William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308
Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291
Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297
Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309
Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301
Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430
NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523
Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364
Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387
Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19

Villanova 52, Harvard 7

S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 7 1 276 201 9 3 349 301
Jacksonville St. 7 1 248 211 8 4 362 321
W. Kentucky 6 2 240 201 8 4 357 281
FIU 5 3 261 211 7 5 351 333
Louisiana Tech 5 3 268 185 7 5 332 256
Missouri St. 5 3 219 209 7 5 305 340
Delaware 4 4 257 249 6 6 357 390
Liberty 3 5 246 236 4 8 307 318
New Mexico St. 2 6 190 234 4 8 259 331
Middle Tennessee 2 6 203 240 3 9 269 371
Sam Houston St. 1 7 151 307 2 10 213 454
UTEP 1 7 187 262 2 10 280 365

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 61, UTEP 31

FIU 56, Sam Houston St. 16

Jacksonville St. 37, W. Kentucky 34

Louisiana Tech 42, Missouri St. 30

Middle Tennessee 31, New Mexico St. 24, OT

Kennesaw St. 48, Liberty 42, 2OT

Friday, Dec. 5

Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St., Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 2 401 233
Yale 6 1 208 124 9 2 339 214
Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213
Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265
Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260
Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270
Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244
Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42

Villanova 52, Harvard 7

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 8 4 284 224
Ohio 6 2 235 159 8 4 344 275
Toledo 6 2 251 73 8 4 379 146
Miami (Ohio) 6 2 220 160 7 5 313 263
Cent. Michigan 5 3 201 140 7 5 286 272
Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329
Buffalo 4 4 199 212 5 7 288 282
Kent St. 4 4 210 214 5 7 255 403
Ball St. 3 5 128 225 4 8 190 358
E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357
Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291
N. Illinois 2 6 164 211 3 9 205 292
Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 45, Umass 14

W. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 21

Friday’s Games

Ohio 31, Buffalo 26

Kent St. 35, N. Illinois 31

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 45, Ball St. 24

Toledo 21, Cent. Michigan 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

W. Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 191 106 9 3 381 316
Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297
NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308
Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295
Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319
Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 0 506 140
South Dakota 6 2 214 213 9 4 338 343
Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 9 4 388 329
North Dakota 5 3 251 152 8 5 448 247
Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 5 476 403
S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 9 4 371 257
S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320
Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475
N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321
Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42

South Dakota 38, Drake 17

S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3

North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6

Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 6 2 299 224 10 2 446 337
New Mexico 6 2 213 184 9 3 335 270
San Diego St. 6 2 201 112 9 3 296 151
Boise St. 6 2 258 188 8 4 370 278
Fresno St. 5 3 176 162 8 4 317 241
Hawaii 5 3 253 199 8 4 342 282
Utah St. 4 4 248 217 6 6 381 339
Air Force 3 5 245 271 4 8 358 364
Wyoming 2 6 125 171 4 8 192 246
Nevada 2 6 151 222 3 9 211 330
San Jose St. 2 6 176 278 3 9 257 390
Colorado St. 1 7 161 278 2 10 222 370

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force 42, Colorado St. 21

New Mexico 23, San Diego St. 17, 2OT

Boise St. 25, Utah St. 24

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 42, Nevada 17

Fresno St. 41, San Jose St. 14

Hawaii 27, Wyoming 7

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 5 347 298
Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303
LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226
Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294
Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277
Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 1 1 39 18 6 6 259 242
Oregon St. 1 1 18 39 2 10 218 353

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 32, Oregon St. 8

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 0 406 167
Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345
Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272
Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320
Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372
Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297
Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409
Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 204 88 8 4 304 212
Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194
San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292
Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246
Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304
Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358
Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282
Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469
Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475
Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 38, Drake 17

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 1 263 175 11 1 387 200
Mississippi 7 1 266 203 11 1 447 241
Texas A&M 7 1 261 177 11 1 436 263
Alabama 7 1 215 153 10 2 399 198
Oklahoma 6 2 172 148 10 2 317 167
Vanderbilt 6 2 259 184 10 2 473 263
Texas 6 2 228 206 9 3 355 237
Missouri 4 4 189 180 8 4 386 233
Tennessee 4 4 274 269 8 4 489 345
LSU 3 5 153 183 7 5 262 220
Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 7 276 317
Florida 2 6 141 223 4 8 259 288
Auburn 1 7 148 189 5 7 321 248
Mississippi St. 1 7 207 303 5 7 366 350
South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 8 272 265
Arkansas 0 8 243 297 2 10 395 406

___

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 38, Mississippi St. 19

Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Texas 27, Texas A&M 17

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 28, South Carolina 14

Louisville 41, Kentucky 0

Oklahoma 17, LSU 13

Missouri 31, Arkansas 17

Vanderbilt 45, Tennessee 24

Florida 40, Florida St. 21

Alabama 27, Auburn 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 2 434 259
W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402
ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346
Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207
Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372
Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396
The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322
Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455
VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

___

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 10 2 427 183
SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 4 403 234
UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226
Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 5 292 299
McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306
Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299
Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306
East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478
Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363
Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3

Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 10 2 509 257
Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 2 373 202
Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392
Florida A&M 4 4 228 270 5 7 291 406
Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401
MVSU 1 7 136 315 2 10 220 464

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 7 1 278 100 9 3 381 189
Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257
Grambling St. 4 4 166 177 7 5 289 313
Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400
Southern U. 1 7 161 287 2 10 223 433

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 58, Tuskegee 21

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 28, Grambling St. 27

MVSU 35, Florida A&M 31

Saturday, Dec. 6

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 8 0 340 121 11 1 454 192
Old Dominion 6 2 258 165 9 3 392 231
Coastal Carolina 5 3 247 270 6 6 274 407
Georgia Southern 4 4 214 258 6 6 334 410
Marshall 3 5 262 262 5 7 369 363
Appalachian St. 2 6 209 264 5 7 304 358
Georgia St. 0 8 156 262 1 11 237 454

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 6 2 220 195 8 4 302 287
Southern Miss. 5 3 241 220 7 5 358 329
Arkansas St. 5 3 200 196 6 6 293 328
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 238 250 6 6 325 360
Texas State 3 5 288 267 6 6 433 367
South Alabama 3 5 212 244 4 8 318 365
Louisiana-Monroe 1 7 132 243 3 9 199 383

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 19

Old Dominion 27, Georgia St. 10

Arkansas St. 30, Appalachian St. 29

Texas State 49, South Alabama 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 30, Louisiana-Monroe 27, OT

Troy 28, Southern Miss. 18

James Madison 59, Coastal Carolina 10

Friday, Dec. 5

James Madison vs. Troy, Sun Belt Championship at Harrisonburg, Va., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 11 1 542 221
Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 9 4 380 329
S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355
West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233
Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328
E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292
Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422
North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470
Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 10 2 504 211
Uconn 9 3 443 310

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

