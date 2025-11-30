FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1 382 228 11 1 561 290 Tulane 7 1 244 167 10 2 344 273 Navy 7 1 261 209 9 2 357 296 South Florida 6 2 389 194 9 3 516 280 East Carolina 6 2 278 183 8 4 402 244 Memphis 4 4 272 206 8 4 415 270 Army 4 4 182 180 6 5 253 248 UTSA 4 4 280 234 6 6 405 355 Temple 3 5 210 252 5 7 334 356 FAU 3 5 218 297 4 8 354 436 Rice 2 6 140 289 5 7 238 387 UAB 2 6 191 295 4 8 317 459 Tulsa 1 7 179 293 4 8 278 347 Charlotte 0 8 113 312 1 11 172 436

Thursday’s Games

Navy 28, Memphis 17

Friday’s Games

North Texas 52, Temple 25

Saturday’s Games

East Carolina 42, FAU 3

UAB 31, Tulsa 24

Army 27, UTSA 24

South Florida 52, Rice 3

Tulane 27, Charlotte 0

Friday, Dec. 5

Tulane vs. North Texas, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 7 1 242 162 10 2 398 240 Miami 6 2 262 120 10 2 409 166 Georgia Tech 6 2 257 228 9 3 397 300 Pittsburgh 6 2 276 205 8 4 421 299 SMU 6 2 256 142 8 4 395 248 Duke 6 2 290 220 7 5 415 353 Louisville 4 4 202 205 8 4 362 253 Wake Forest 4 4 179 211 8 4 322 258 California 4 4 202 252 7 5 298 318 Clemson 4 4 234 188 7 5 344 245 NC State 4 4 240 252 7 5 362 346 Stanford 3 5 153 222 4 8 226 350 Florida St. 2 6 201 194 5 7 396 264 North Carolina 2 6 147 203 4 8 231 294 Virginia Tech 2 6 162 243 3 9 257 362 Syracuse 1 7 116 260 3 9 242 419 Boston College 1 7 166 278 2 10 305 393

Friday’s Games

Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Saturday’s Games

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 7

Louisville 41, Kentucky 0

Clemson 28, South Carolina 14

Boston College 34, Syracuse 12

Duke 49, Wake Forest 32

Florida 40, Florida St. 21

Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7

NC State 42, North Carolina 19

California 38, SMU 35

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

Virginia vs. Duke, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 8 1 278 197 11 1 408 213 Texas Tech 8 1 344 100 11 1 518 135 Utah 7 2 356 199 10 2 493 224 Arizona 6 3 280 201 9 3 391 227 Houston 6 3 251 229 9 3 340 262 Arizona St. 6 3 204 218 8 4 296 276 Iowa St. 5 4 234 206 8 4 329 242 TCU 5 4 244 243 8 4 369 302 Cincinnati 5 4 260 258 7 5 381 298 Kansas St. 5 4 277 238 6 6 353 320 Baylor 3 6 259 301 5 7 373 391 Kansas 3 6 229 265 5 7 337 321 UCF 2 7 173 257 5 7 292 283 West Virginia 2 7 175 326 4 8 261 370 Colorado 1 8 163 312 3 9 251 366 Oklahoma St. 0 9 128 305 1 11 170 400

Friday’s Games

Utah 31, Kansas 21

Arizona 23, Arizona St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Houston 31, Baylor 24

Iowa St. 20, Oklahoma St. 13

Kansas St. 24, Colorado 14

Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0

BYU 41, UCF 21

TCU 45, Cincinnati 23

Saturday, Dec. 6

Texas Tech vs. BYU, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 363 110 10 2 458 206 Montana 7 1 318 201 11 1 490 282 UC Davis 6 2 252 196 8 3 343 324 Sacramento St. 5 3 291 231 7 5 405 315 Idaho St. 5 3 229 211 6 6 396 327 N. Arizona 4 4 240 234 7 5 380 375 E. Washington 4 4 180 232 5 7 281 362 Cal Poly 2 6 207 256 4 8 330 378 Idaho 2 6 207 237 4 8 302 317 N. Colorado 2 6 166 270 4 8 243 341 Weber St. 2 6 184 302 4 8 277 460 Portland St. 1 7 171 328 1 11 194 512

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 8 0 290 139 11 2 488 243 UT Martin 6 2 204 139 6 6 248 287 Gardner-Webb 5 3 208 188 7 5 330 357 Lindenwood (Mo.) 5 3 241 204 6 6 297 324 Charleston Southern 4 4 158 172 5 7 199 288 SE Missouri 3 5 179 198 4 8 278 361 W. Illinois 3 5 185 241 4 8 277 417 E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 9 210 350 Tennessee St. 0 8 83 209 2 10 155 319

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 9 0 376 108 12 0 532 131 Ohio St. 9 0 323 77 12 0 444 93 Oregon 8 1 289 155 11 1 458 178 Michigan 7 2 221 180 9 3 331 224 Southern Cal 7 2 282 202 9 3 438 269 Iowa 6 3 253 152 8 4 347 182 Illinois 5 4 217 257 8 4 352 279 Washington 5 4 238 178 8 4 405 233 Minnesota 5 4 176 244 7 5 279 281 Nebraska 4 5 204 252 7 5 351 276 Northwestern 4 5 183 214 6 6 270 251 Penn St. 3 6 249 240 6 6 381 257 UCLA 3 6 175 293 3 9 218 401 Rutgers 2 7 205 324 5 7 344 382 Wisconsin 2 7 81 211 4 8 154 259 Maryland 1 8 179 285 4 8 282 318 Michigan St. 1 8 189 289 4 8 295 359 Purdue 0 9 130 309 2 10 225 382

Friday’s Games

Iowa 40, Nebraska 16

Indiana 56, Purdue 3

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 27, Michigan 9

Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 7

Oregon 26, Washington 14

Penn St. 40, Rutgers 36

Michigan St. 38, Maryland 28

Southern Cal 29, UCLA 10

Illinois 20, Northwestern 13

Saturday, Dec. 6

Ohio St. vs. Indiana, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 8 0 313 141 11 2 412 249 Villanova 7 1 273 170 10 2 389 256 Monmouth (NJ) 6 2 305 186 9 3 480 333 New Hampshire 6 2 225 169 8 5 323 297 William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 5 354 308 Maine 5 3 236 192 6 6 290 291 Elon 4 4 220 188 6 6 345 297 Stony Brook 4 4 233 209 6 6 336 309 Towson 4 4 222 197 6 6 321 301 Campbell 2 6 224 248 2 10 296 430 NC A&T 2 6 182 347 2 10 246 523 Bryant 1 7 179 284 3 9 270 364 Albany (NY) 1 7 132 282 2 10 201 387 Hampton 0 8 126 324 2 10 215 440

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19

Villanova 52, Harvard 7

S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 7 1 276 201 9 3 349 301 Jacksonville St. 7 1 248 211 8 4 362 321 W. Kentucky 6 2 240 201 8 4 357 281 FIU 5 3 261 211 7 5 351 333 Louisiana Tech 5 3 268 185 7 5 332 256 Missouri St. 5 3 219 209 7 5 305 340 Delaware 4 4 257 249 6 6 357 390 Liberty 3 5 246 236 4 8 307 318 New Mexico St. 2 6 190 234 4 8 259 331 Middle Tennessee 2 6 203 240 3 9 269 371 Sam Houston St. 1 7 151 307 2 10 213 454 UTEP 1 7 187 262 2 10 280 365

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 61, UTEP 31

FIU 56, Sam Houston St. 16

Jacksonville St. 37, W. Kentucky 34

Louisiana Tech 42, Missouri St. 30

Middle Tennessee 31, New Mexico St. 24, OT

Kennesaw St. 48, Liberty 42, 2OT

Friday, Dec. 5

Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St., Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 4 343 315 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 8 246 293

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 6 1 245 143 9 2 401 233 Yale 6 1 208 124 9 2 339 214 Dartmouth 4 3 172 152 7 3 264 213 Penn 4 3 189 191 6 4 271 265 Cornell 3 4 149 186 4 6 210 260 Brown 2 5 162 230 5 5 265 270 Princeton 2 5 121 136 3 7 208 244 Columbia 1 6 116 200 2 8 156 279

Saturday’s Games

Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42

Villanova 52, Harvard 7

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 7 1 201 116 8 4 284 224 Ohio 6 2 235 159 8 4 344 275 Toledo 6 2 251 73 8 4 379 146 Miami (Ohio) 6 2 220 160 7 5 313 263 Cent. Michigan 5 3 201 140 7 5 286 272 Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329 Buffalo 4 4 199 212 5 7 288 282 Kent St. 4 4 210 214 5 7 255 403 Ball St. 3 5 128 225 4 8 190 358 E. Michigan 3 5 182 198 4 8 289 357 Bowling Green 2 6 160 197 4 8 246 291 N. Illinois 2 6 164 211 3 9 205 292 Umass 0 8 84 305 0 12 133 463

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 45, Umass 14

W. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 21

Friday’s Games

Ohio 31, Buffalo 26

Kent St. 35, N. Illinois 31

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 45, Ball St. 24

Toledo 21, Cent. Michigan 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

W. Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 191 106 9 3 381 316 Delaware St. 4 1 119 99 8 4 387 297 NC Central 3 2 152 125 8 4 405 308 Howard 2 3 116 145 5 7 238 295 Morgan St. 1 4 118 144 4 8 280 319 Norfolk St. 0 5 111 188 1 11 251 427

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 12 0 506 140 South Dakota 6 2 214 213 9 4 338 343 Illinois St. 5 3 243 212 9 4 388 329 North Dakota 5 3 251 152 8 5 448 247 Youngstown St. 5 3 299 259 8 5 476 403 S. Dakota St. 4 4 192 199 9 4 371 257 S. Illinois 4 4 275 242 7 5 437 320 Indiana St. 1 7 155 301 3 9 254 475 N. Iowa 1 7 136 242 3 9 207 321 Murray St. 1 7 156 291 1 11 228 463

Saturday’s Games

Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42

South Dakota 38, Drake 17

S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3

North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6

Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 6 2 299 224 10 2 446 337 New Mexico 6 2 213 184 9 3 335 270 San Diego St. 6 2 201 112 9 3 296 151 Boise St. 6 2 258 188 8 4 370 278 Fresno St. 5 3 176 162 8 4 317 241 Hawaii 5 3 253 199 8 4 342 282 Utah St. 4 4 248 217 6 6 381 339 Air Force 3 5 245 271 4 8 358 364 Wyoming 2 6 125 171 4 8 192 246 Nevada 2 6 151 222 3 9 211 330 San Jose St. 2 6 176 278 3 9 257 390 Colorado St. 1 7 161 278 2 10 222 370

Friday’s Games

Air Force 42, Colorado St. 21

New Mexico 23, San Diego St. 17, 2OT

Boise St. 25, Utah St. 24

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 42, Nevada 17

Fresno St. 41, San Jose St. 14

Hawaii 27, Wyoming 7

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 6 1 197 119 8 5 347 298 Duquesne 5 2 205 124 7 5 341 303 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 103 80 6 6 197 226 Wagner 4 3 132 134 5 7 197 294 Stonehill 3 4 107 142 4 8 181 277 Robert Morris 2 5 113 143 3 9 182 299 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 76 176 0 11 115 319

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 1 1 39 18 6 6 259 242 Oregon St. 1 1 18 39 2 10 218 353

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 32, Oregon St. 8

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 7 0 237 86 12 0 406 167 Lafayette 6 1 275 196 8 4 403 345 Richmond 3 4 164 174 7 5 263 272 Georgetown 3 4 134 197 6 6 253 320 Colgate 3 4 196 199 5 7 340 372 Holy Cross 3 4 172 163 3 9 246 297 Bucknell 2 5 181 256 5 7 313 409 Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 11 191 397

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 204 88 8 4 304 212 Presbyterian 6 2 241 129 10 2 413 194 San Diego 6 2 245 148 8 4 341 292 Dayton 5 3 237 153 7 4 306 191 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 5 371 246 Butler 4 4 183 194 6 6 274 304 Morehead St. 4 4 151 202 6 6 254 358 Marist 3 5 188 196 5 7 272 282 Stetson 2 6 139 303 3 9 226 469 Davidson 1 7 135 297 2 10 218 475 Valparaiso 1 7 133 298 2 10 244 427

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 38, Drake 17

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 263 175 11 1 387 200 Mississippi 7 1 266 203 11 1 447 241 Texas A&M 7 1 261 177 11 1 436 263 Alabama 7 1 215 153 10 2 399 198 Oklahoma 6 2 172 148 10 2 317 167 Vanderbilt 6 2 259 184 10 2 473 263 Texas 6 2 228 206 9 3 355 237 Missouri 4 4 189 180 8 4 386 233 Tennessee 4 4 274 269 8 4 489 345 LSU 3 5 153 183 7 5 262 220 Kentucky 2 6 162 227 5 7 276 317 Florida 2 6 141 223 4 8 259 288 Auburn 1 7 148 189 5 7 321 248 Mississippi St. 1 7 207 303 5 7 366 350 South Carolina 1 7 145 209 4 8 272 265 Arkansas 0 8 243 297 2 10 395 406

Friday’s Games

Mississippi 38, Mississippi St. 19

Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Texas 27, Texas A&M 17

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 28, South Carolina 14

Louisville 41, Kentucky 0

Oklahoma 17, LSU 13

Missouri 31, Arkansas 17

Vanderbilt 45, Tennessee 24

Florida 40, Florida St. 21

Alabama 27, Auburn 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 2 434 259 W. Carolina 6 2 335 236 7 5 463 402 ETSU 5 3 271 206 7 5 390 346 Wofford 5 3 212 125 6 6 274 207 Furman 4 4 194 243 6 6 293 372 Chattanooga 4 4 225 254 5 7 339 396 The Citadel 3 5 195 198 4 8 246 322 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 11 175 455 VMI 0 8 100 319 1 11 191 451

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 8 0 309 111 10 2 427 183 SE Louisiana 7 1 289 106 9 4 403 234 UT Rio Grande Valley 5 3 241 192 9 3 475 226 Lamar 5 3 186 158 8 5 292 299 McNeese St. 4 4 170 173 5 7 282 306 Nicholls 4 4 179 165 4 8 219 299 Incarnate Word 3 5 196 199 5 7 308 306 East Texas A&M 3 5 221 278 3 9 307 478 Houston Christian 1 7 93 258 2 10 202 363 Northwestern St. 0 8 82 326 1 11 126 499

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3

Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 7 1 342 168 10 2 509 257 Jackson St. 7 1 295 150 9 2 373 202 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 268 241 6 6 356 392 Florida A&M 4 4 228 270 5 7 291 406 Alabama A&M 1 7 161 290 4 8 281 401 MVSU 1 7 136 315 2 10 220 464

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 7 1 278 100 9 3 381 189 Texas Southern 5 3 213 181 6 5 284 257 Grambling St. 4 4 166 177 7 5 289 313 Alcorn St. 4 4 208 154 5 7 291 278 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 151 274 4 8 288 400 Southern U. 1 7 161 287 2 10 223 433

Thursday’s Games

Alabama St. 58, Tuskegee 21

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. 28, Grambling St. 27

MVSU 35, Florida A&M 31

Saturday, Dec. 6

Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 340 121 11 1 454 192 Old Dominion 6 2 258 165 9 3 392 231 Coastal Carolina 5 3 247 270 6 6 274 407 Georgia Southern 4 4 214 258 6 6 334 410 Marshall 3 5 262 262 5 7 369 363 Appalachian St. 2 6 209 264 5 7 304 358 Georgia St. 0 8 156 262 1 11 237 454

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 6 2 220 195 8 4 302 287 Southern Miss. 5 3 241 220 7 5 358 329 Arkansas St. 5 3 200 196 6 6 293 328 Louisiana-Lafayette 5 3 238 250 6 6 325 360 Texas State 3 5 288 267 6 6 433 367 South Alabama 3 5 212 244 4 8 318 365 Louisiana-Monroe 1 7 132 243 3 9 199 383

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 19

Old Dominion 27, Georgia St. 10

Arkansas St. 30, Appalachian St. 29

Texas State 49, South Alabama 26

Louisiana-Lafayette 30, Louisiana-Monroe 27, OT

Troy 28, Southern Miss. 18

James Madison 59, Coastal Carolina 10

Friday, Dec. 5

James Madison vs. Troy, Sun Belt Championship at Harrisonburg, Va., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 7 1 359 167 11 1 542 221 Abilene Christian 7 1 279 174 9 4 380 329 S. Utah 6 2 249 199 7 5 405 355 West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233 Austin Peay 4 4 295 263 7 5 421 328 E. Kentucky 3 5 161 186 5 7 232 292 Cent. Arkansas 2 6 199 264 3 9 294 422 North Alabama 1 7 191 326 2 10 303 470 Utah Tech 1 7 111 254 2 10 192 352

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20

Saturday, Dec. 6

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 10 2 504 211 Uconn 9 3 443 310

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20

