FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|382
|228
|11
|1
|561
|290
|Tulane
|7
|1
|244
|167
|10
|2
|344
|273
|Navy
|7
|1
|261
|209
|9
|2
|357
|296
|South Florida
|6
|2
|389
|194
|9
|3
|516
|280
|East Carolina
|6
|2
|278
|183
|8
|4
|402
|244
|Memphis
|4
|4
|272
|206
|8
|4
|415
|270
|Army
|4
|4
|182
|180
|6
|5
|253
|248
|UTSA
|4
|4
|280
|234
|6
|6
|405
|355
|Temple
|3
|5
|210
|252
|5
|7
|334
|356
|FAU
|3
|5
|218
|297
|4
|8
|354
|436
|Rice
|2
|6
|140
|289
|5
|7
|238
|387
|UAB
|2
|6
|191
|295
|4
|8
|317
|459
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|179
|293
|4
|8
|278
|347
|Charlotte
|0
|8
|113
|312
|1
|11
|172
|436
___
Thursday’s Games
Navy 28, Memphis 17
Friday’s Games
North Texas 52, Temple 25
Saturday’s Games
East Carolina 42, FAU 3
UAB 31, Tulsa 24
Army 27, UTSA 24
South Florida 52, Rice 3
Tulane 27, Charlotte 0
Friday, Dec. 5
Tulane vs. North Texas, American Athletic Conference Championship at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|7
|1
|242
|162
|10
|2
|398
|240
|Miami
|6
|2
|262
|120
|10
|2
|409
|166
|Georgia Tech
|6
|2
|257
|228
|9
|3
|397
|300
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|276
|205
|8
|4
|421
|299
|SMU
|6
|2
|256
|142
|8
|4
|395
|248
|Duke
|6
|2
|290
|220
|7
|5
|415
|353
|Louisville
|4
|4
|202
|205
|8
|4
|362
|253
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|179
|211
|8
|4
|322
|258
|California
|4
|4
|202
|252
|7
|5
|298
|318
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|7
|5
|344
|245
|NC State
|4
|4
|240
|252
|7
|5
|362
|346
|Stanford
|3
|5
|153
|222
|4
|8
|226
|350
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|201
|194
|5
|7
|396
|264
|North Carolina
|2
|6
|147
|203
|4
|8
|231
|294
|Virginia Tech
|2
|6
|162
|243
|3
|9
|257
|362
|Syracuse
|1
|7
|116
|260
|3
|9
|242
|419
|Boston College
|1
|7
|166
|278
|2
|10
|305
|393
___
Friday’s Games
Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9
Saturday’s Games
Miami 38, Pittsburgh 7
Louisville 41, Kentucky 0
Clemson 28, South Carolina 14
Boston College 34, Syracuse 12
Duke 49, Wake Forest 32
Florida 40, Florida St. 21
Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7
NC State 42, North Carolina 19
California 38, SMU 35
Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20
Saturday, Dec. 6
Virginia vs. Duke, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|8
|1
|278
|197
|11
|1
|408
|213
|Texas Tech
|8
|1
|344
|100
|11
|1
|518
|135
|Utah
|7
|2
|356
|199
|10
|2
|493
|224
|Arizona
|6
|3
|280
|201
|9
|3
|391
|227
|Houston
|6
|3
|251
|229
|9
|3
|340
|262
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|204
|218
|8
|4
|296
|276
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|234
|206
|8
|4
|329
|242
|TCU
|5
|4
|244
|243
|8
|4
|369
|302
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|260
|258
|7
|5
|381
|298
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|277
|238
|6
|6
|353
|320
|Baylor
|3
|6
|259
|301
|5
|7
|373
|391
|Kansas
|3
|6
|229
|265
|5
|7
|337
|321
|UCF
|2
|7
|173
|257
|5
|7
|292
|283
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|175
|326
|4
|8
|261
|370
|Colorado
|1
|8
|163
|312
|3
|9
|251
|366
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|128
|305
|1
|11
|170
|400
___
Friday’s Games
Utah 31, Kansas 21
Arizona 23, Arizona St. 7
Saturday’s Games
Houston 31, Baylor 24
Iowa St. 20, Oklahoma St. 13
Kansas St. 24, Colorado 14
Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0
BYU 41, UCF 21
TCU 45, Cincinnati 23
Saturday, Dec. 6
Texas Tech vs. BYU, Big 12 Championship at Arlington, Texas, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|363
|110
|10
|2
|458
|206
|Montana
|7
|1
|318
|201
|11
|1
|490
|282
|UC Davis
|6
|2
|252
|196
|8
|3
|343
|324
|Sacramento St.
|5
|3
|291
|231
|7
|5
|405
|315
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|229
|211
|6
|6
|396
|327
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|240
|234
|7
|5
|380
|375
|E. Washington
|4
|4
|180
|232
|5
|7
|281
|362
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|207
|256
|4
|8
|330
|378
|Idaho
|2
|6
|207
|237
|4
|8
|302
|317
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|166
|270
|4
|8
|243
|341
|Weber St.
|2
|6
|184
|302
|4
|8
|277
|460
|Portland St.
|1
|7
|171
|328
|1
|11
|194
|512
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|8
|0
|290
|139
|11
|2
|488
|243
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|204
|139
|6
|6
|248
|287
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|208
|188
|7
|5
|330
|357
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|3
|241
|204
|6
|6
|297
|324
|Charleston Southern
|4
|4
|158
|172
|5
|7
|199
|288
|SE Missouri
|3
|5
|179
|198
|4
|8
|278
|361
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|185
|241
|4
|8
|277
|417
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|9
|210
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|8
|83
|209
|2
|10
|155
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|9
|0
|376
|108
|12
|0
|532
|131
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|323
|77
|12
|0
|444
|93
|Oregon
|8
|1
|289
|155
|11
|1
|458
|178
|Michigan
|7
|2
|221
|180
|9
|3
|331
|224
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|282
|202
|9
|3
|438
|269
|Iowa
|6
|3
|253
|152
|8
|4
|347
|182
|Illinois
|5
|4
|217
|257
|8
|4
|352
|279
|Washington
|5
|4
|238
|178
|8
|4
|405
|233
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|176
|244
|7
|5
|279
|281
|Nebraska
|4
|5
|204
|252
|7
|5
|351
|276
|Northwestern
|4
|5
|183
|214
|6
|6
|270
|251
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|249
|240
|6
|6
|381
|257
|UCLA
|3
|6
|175
|293
|3
|9
|218
|401
|Rutgers
|2
|7
|205
|324
|5
|7
|344
|382
|Wisconsin
|2
|7
|81
|211
|4
|8
|154
|259
|Maryland
|1
|8
|179
|285
|4
|8
|282
|318
|Michigan St.
|1
|8
|189
|289
|4
|8
|295
|359
|Purdue
|0
|9
|130
|309
|2
|10
|225
|382
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 40, Nebraska 16
Indiana 56, Purdue 3
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 27, Michigan 9
Minnesota 17, Wisconsin 7
Oregon 26, Washington 14
Penn St. 40, Rutgers 36
Michigan St. 38, Maryland 28
Southern Cal 29, UCLA 10
Illinois 20, Northwestern 13
Saturday, Dec. 6
Ohio St. vs. Indiana, Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|8
|0
|313
|141
|11
|2
|412
|249
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|10
|2
|389
|256
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|2
|305
|186
|9
|3
|480
|333
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|225
|169
|8
|5
|323
|297
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|5
|354
|308
|Maine
|5
|3
|236
|192
|6
|6
|290
|291
|Elon
|4
|4
|220
|188
|6
|6
|345
|297
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|233
|209
|6
|6
|336
|309
|Towson
|4
|4
|222
|197
|6
|6
|321
|301
|Campbell
|2
|6
|224
|248
|2
|10
|296
|430
|NC A&T
|2
|6
|182
|347
|2
|10
|246
|523
|Bryant
|1
|7
|179
|284
|3
|9
|270
|364
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|132
|282
|2
|10
|201
|387
|Hampton
|0
|8
|126
|324
|2
|10
|215
|440
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19
Villanova 52, Harvard 7
S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Rhode Island, 3 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|1
|276
|201
|9
|3
|349
|301
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|248
|211
|8
|4
|362
|321
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|240
|201
|8
|4
|357
|281
|FIU
|5
|3
|261
|211
|7
|5
|351
|333
|Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|268
|185
|7
|5
|332
|256
|Missouri St.
|5
|3
|219
|209
|7
|5
|305
|340
|Delaware
|4
|4
|257
|249
|6
|6
|357
|390
|Liberty
|3
|5
|246
|236
|4
|8
|307
|318
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|190
|234
|4
|8
|259
|331
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|203
|240
|3
|9
|269
|371
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|7
|151
|307
|2
|10
|213
|454
|UTEP
|1
|7
|187
|262
|2
|10
|280
|365
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 61, UTEP 31
FIU 56, Sam Houston St. 16
Jacksonville St. 37, W. Kentucky 34
Louisiana Tech 42, Missouri St. 30
Middle Tennessee 31, New Mexico St. 24, OT
Kennesaw St. 48, Liberty 42, 2OT
Friday, Dec. 5
Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St., Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4
|343
|315
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|246
|293
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|1
|245
|143
|9
|2
|401
|233
|Yale
|6
|1
|208
|124
|9
|2
|339
|214
|Dartmouth
|4
|3
|172
|152
|7
|3
|264
|213
|Penn
|4
|3
|189
|191
|6
|4
|271
|265
|Cornell
|3
|4
|149
|186
|4
|6
|210
|260
|Brown
|2
|5
|162
|230
|5
|5
|265
|270
|Princeton
|2
|5
|121
|136
|3
|7
|208
|244
|Columbia
|1
|6
|116
|200
|2
|8
|156
|279
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42
Villanova 52, Harvard 7
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. Yale, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|7
|1
|201
|116
|8
|4
|284
|224
|Ohio
|6
|2
|235
|159
|8
|4
|344
|275
|Toledo
|6
|2
|251
|73
|8
|4
|379
|146
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|220
|160
|7
|5
|313
|263
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|3
|201
|140
|7
|5
|286
|272
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|199
|212
|5
|7
|288
|282
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|210
|214
|5
|7
|255
|403
|Ball St.
|3
|5
|128
|225
|4
|8
|190
|358
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|182
|198
|4
|8
|289
|357
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|160
|197
|4
|8
|246
|291
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|164
|211
|3
|9
|205
|292
|Umass
|0
|8
|84
|305
|0
|12
|133
|463
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 45, Umass 14
W. Michigan 31, E. Michigan 21
Friday’s Games
Ohio 31, Buffalo 26
Kent St. 35, N. Illinois 31
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 45, Ball St. 24
Toledo 21, Cent. Michigan 3
Saturday, Dec. 6
W. Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio), MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|191
|106
|9
|3
|381
|316
|Delaware St.
|4
|1
|119
|99
|8
|4
|387
|297
|NC Central
|3
|2
|152
|125
|8
|4
|405
|308
|Howard
|2
|3
|116
|145
|5
|7
|238
|295
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|118
|144
|4
|8
|280
|319
|Norfolk St.
|0
|5
|111
|188
|1
|11
|251
|427
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|12
|0
|506
|140
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|9
|4
|338
|343
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|243
|212
|9
|4
|388
|329
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|251
|152
|8
|5
|448
|247
|Youngstown St.
|5
|3
|299
|259
|8
|5
|476
|403
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|4
|192
|199
|9
|4
|371
|257
|S. Illinois
|4
|4
|275
|242
|7
|5
|437
|320
|Indiana St.
|1
|7
|155
|301
|3
|9
|254
|475
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|136
|242
|3
|9
|207
|321
|Murray St.
|1
|7
|156
|291
|1
|11
|228
|463
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 43, Youngstown St. 42
South Dakota 38, Drake 17
S. Dakota St. 41, New Hampshire 3
North Dakota 31, Tennessee Tech 6
Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Illinois St., 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|6
|2
|299
|224
|10
|2
|446
|337
|New Mexico
|6
|2
|213
|184
|9
|3
|335
|270
|San Diego St.
|6
|2
|201
|112
|9
|3
|296
|151
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|258
|188
|8
|4
|370
|278
|Fresno St.
|5
|3
|176
|162
|8
|4
|317
|241
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|253
|199
|8
|4
|342
|282
|Utah St.
|4
|4
|248
|217
|6
|6
|381
|339
|Air Force
|3
|5
|245
|271
|4
|8
|358
|364
|Wyoming
|2
|6
|125
|171
|4
|8
|192
|246
|Nevada
|2
|6
|151
|222
|3
|9
|211
|330
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|176
|278
|3
|9
|257
|390
|Colorado St.
|1
|7
|161
|278
|2
|10
|222
|370
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force 42, Colorado St. 21
New Mexico 23, San Diego St. 17, 2OT
Boise St. 25, Utah St. 24
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 42, Nevada 17
Fresno St. 41, San Jose St. 14
Hawaii 27, Wyoming 7
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|6
|1
|197
|119
|8
|5
|347
|298
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|205
|124
|7
|5
|341
|303
|LIU Brooklyn
|4
|3
|103
|80
|6
|6
|197
|226
|Wagner
|4
|3
|132
|134
|5
|7
|197
|294
|Stonehill
|3
|4
|107
|142
|4
|8
|181
|277
|Robert Morris
|2
|5
|113
|143
|3
|9
|182
|299
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|76
|176
|0
|11
|115
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 27, CCSU 19
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|39
|18
|6
|6
|259
|242
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|18
|39
|2
|10
|218
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 32, Oregon St. 8
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|7
|0
|237
|86
|12
|0
|406
|167
|Lafayette
|6
|1
|275
|196
|8
|4
|403
|345
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|7
|5
|263
|272
|Georgetown
|3
|4
|134
|197
|6
|6
|253
|320
|Colgate
|3
|4
|196
|199
|5
|7
|340
|372
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|172
|163
|3
|9
|246
|297
|Bucknell
|2
|5
|181
|256
|5
|7
|313
|409
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|11
|191
|397
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Bethlehem, Pa.: Lehigh vs. Villanova, Noon
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|204
|88
|8
|4
|304
|212
|Presbyterian
|6
|2
|241
|129
|10
|2
|413
|194
|San Diego
|6
|2
|245
|148
|8
|4
|341
|292
|Dayton
|5
|3
|237
|153
|7
|4
|306
|191
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|5
|371
|246
|Butler
|4
|4
|183
|194
|6
|6
|274
|304
|Morehead St.
|4
|4
|151
|202
|6
|6
|254
|358
|Marist
|3
|5
|188
|196
|5
|7
|272
|282
|Stetson
|2
|6
|139
|303
|3
|9
|226
|469
|Davidson
|1
|7
|135
|297
|2
|10
|218
|475
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|133
|298
|2
|10
|244
|427
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 38, Drake 17
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|11
|1
|387
|200
|Mississippi
|7
|1
|266
|203
|11
|1
|447
|241
|Texas A&M
|7
|1
|261
|177
|11
|1
|436
|263
|Alabama
|7
|1
|215
|153
|10
|2
|399
|198
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|172
|148
|10
|2
|317
|167
|Vanderbilt
|6
|2
|259
|184
|10
|2
|473
|263
|Texas
|6
|2
|228
|206
|9
|3
|355
|237
|Missouri
|4
|4
|189
|180
|8
|4
|386
|233
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|274
|269
|8
|4
|489
|345
|LSU
|3
|5
|153
|183
|7
|5
|262
|220
|Kentucky
|2
|6
|162
|227
|5
|7
|276
|317
|Florida
|2
|6
|141
|223
|4
|8
|259
|288
|Auburn
|1
|7
|148
|189
|5
|7
|321
|248
|Mississippi St.
|1
|7
|207
|303
|5
|7
|366
|350
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|4
|8
|272
|265
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|243
|297
|2
|10
|395
|406
___
Friday’s Games
Mississippi 38, Mississippi St. 19
Georgia 16, Georgia Tech 9
Texas 27, Texas A&M 17
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 28, South Carolina 14
Louisville 41, Kentucky 0
Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
Vanderbilt 45, Tennessee 24
Florida 40, Florida St. 21
Alabama 27, Auburn 20
Saturday, Dec. 6
Alabama vs. Georgia, SEC Championship at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|2
|434
|259
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|335
|236
|7
|5
|463
|402
|ETSU
|5
|3
|271
|206
|7
|5
|390
|346
|Wofford
|5
|3
|212
|125
|6
|6
|274
|207
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|6
|293
|372
|Chattanooga
|4
|4
|225
|254
|5
|7
|339
|396
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|195
|198
|4
|8
|246
|322
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|11
|175
|455
|VMI
|0
|8
|100
|319
|1
|11
|191
|451
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. South Dakota, Noon
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|0
|309
|111
|10
|2
|427
|183
|SE Louisiana
|7
|1
|289
|106
|9
|4
|403
|234
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|241
|192
|9
|3
|475
|226
|Lamar
|5
|3
|186
|158
|8
|5
|292
|299
|McNeese St.
|4
|4
|170
|173
|5
|7
|282
|306
|Nicholls
|4
|4
|179
|165
|4
|8
|219
|299
|Incarnate Word
|3
|5
|196
|199
|5
|7
|308
|306
|East Texas A&M
|3
|5
|221
|278
|3
|9
|307
|478
|Houston Christian
|1
|7
|93
|258
|2
|10
|202
|363
|Northwestern St.
|0
|8
|82
|326
|1
|11
|126
|499
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 21, SE Louisiana 3
Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|7
|1
|342
|168
|10
|2
|509
|257
|Jackson St.
|7
|1
|295
|150
|9
|2
|373
|202
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|268
|241
|6
|6
|356
|392
|Florida A&M
|4
|4
|228
|270
|5
|7
|291
|406
|Alabama A&M
|1
|7
|161
|290
|4
|8
|281
|401
|MVSU
|1
|7
|136
|315
|2
|10
|220
|464
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|7
|1
|278
|100
|9
|3
|381
|189
|Texas Southern
|5
|3
|213
|181
|6
|5
|284
|257
|Grambling St.
|4
|4
|166
|177
|7
|5
|289
|313
|Alcorn St.
|4
|4
|208
|154
|5
|7
|291
|278
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|151
|274
|4
|8
|288
|400
|Southern U.
|1
|7
|161
|287
|2
|10
|223
|433
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama St. 58, Tuskegee 21
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. 28, Grambling St. 27
MVSU 35, Florida A&M 31
Saturday, Dec. 6
Jackson St. vs. Prairie View, SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|340
|121
|11
|1
|454
|192
|Old Dominion
|6
|2
|258
|165
|9
|3
|392
|231
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|3
|247
|270
|6
|6
|274
|407
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|214
|258
|6
|6
|334
|410
|Marshall
|3
|5
|262
|262
|5
|7
|369
|363
|Appalachian St.
|2
|6
|209
|264
|5
|7
|304
|358
|Georgia St.
|0
|8
|156
|262
|1
|11
|237
|454
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|6
|2
|220
|195
|8
|4
|302
|287
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|241
|220
|7
|5
|358
|329
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|200
|196
|6
|6
|293
|328
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|3
|238
|250
|6
|6
|325
|360
|Texas State
|3
|5
|288
|267
|6
|6
|433
|367
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|212
|244
|4
|8
|318
|365
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|7
|132
|243
|3
|9
|199
|383
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 19
Old Dominion 27, Georgia St. 10
Arkansas St. 30, Appalachian St. 29
Texas State 49, South Alabama 26
Louisiana-Lafayette 30, Louisiana-Monroe 27, OT
Troy 28, Southern Miss. 18
James Madison 59, Coastal Carolina 10
Friday, Dec. 5
James Madison vs. Troy, Sun Belt Championship at Harrisonburg, Va., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|7
|1
|359
|167
|11
|1
|542
|221
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|279
|174
|9
|4
|380
|329
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|249
|199
|7
|5
|405
|355
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|4
|295
|263
|7
|5
|421
|328
|E. Kentucky
|3
|5
|161
|186
|5
|7
|232
|292
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|199
|264
|3
|9
|294
|422
|North Alabama
|1
|7
|191
|326
|2
|10
|303
|470
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|111
|254
|2
|10
|192
|352
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 38, Lamar 20
Saturday, Dec. 6
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Nacogdoches, Texas: Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian, 1 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|10
|2
|504
|211
|Uconn
|9
|3
|443
|310
___
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20
