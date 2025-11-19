Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 6 1 233 192 8 2 329 279
North Texas 5 1 274 179 9 1 453 241
Tulane 5 1 180 154 8 2 280 260
East Carolina 5 1 212 122 7 3 336 183
South Florida 4 2 289 173 7 3 416 259
Memphis 4 3 255 178 8 3 398 242
Army 3 3 130 130 5 4 201 198
Temple 3 3 172 163 5 5 296 267
UTSA 3 3 198 183 5 5 323 304
FAU 3 4 215 255 4 6 306 346
Rice 2 4 113 181 5 5 211 279
UAB 1 5 142 223 3 7 268 387
Tulsa 0 6 129 237 3 7 228 291
Charlotte 0 7 113 285 1 9 169 374

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at Army, Noon

Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m.

Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, 3:45 p.m.

North Texas at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

East Carolina at FAU, TBA

Charlotte at Tulane, TBA

UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 6 1 229 186 9 1 360 242
Virginia 6 1 215 155 9 2 371 233
Pittsburgh 5 1 227 139 7 3 372 233
SMU 5 1 183 98 7 3 322 204
Miami 4 2 190 96 8 2 337 142
Duke 4 2 209 163 5 5 334 296
Louisville 4 3 196 167 7 3 315 215
Wake Forest 4 3 147 162 7 3 238 195
California 3 3 154 186 6 4 250 252
Clemson 4 4 234 188 5 5 271 221
NC State 2 4 177 222 5 5 299 316
North Carolina 2 4 103 129 4 6 187 220
Virginia Tech 2 4 138 182 3 7 233 301
Florida St. 2 5 190 173 5 5 364 203
Stanford 2 5 122 212 3 7 175 291
Syracuse 1 6 104 226 3 7 223 315
Boston College 0 7 132 266 1 10 271 381

___

Friday’s Games

Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon

Louisville at SMU, Noon

Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon

Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA

SMU at California, TBA

Wake Forest at Duke, TBA

Miami at Pittsburgh, TBA

Florida St. at Florida, TBA

Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas Tech 7 1 295 100 10 1 469 135
BYU 6 1 211 162 9 1 341 178
Houston 5 2 206 188 8 2 295 221
Utah 5 2 274 131 8 2 411 156
Arizona St. 5 2 155 178 7 3 247 236
Cincinnati 5 2 223 187 7 3 344 227
Arizona 4 3 216 177 7 3 327 203
Kansas St. 4 3 206 173 5 5 282 255
Iowa St. 3 4 176 179 6 4 271 215
TCU 3 4 182 206 6 4 307 265
Baylor 3 4 218 229 5 5 332 319
Kansas 3 4 194 196 5 5 302 252
West Virginia 2 6 175 277 4 7 261 321
UCF 1 6 135 202 4 6 254 228
Colorado 1 6 132 246 3 7 220 300
Oklahoma St. 0 7 101 268 1 9 143 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Iowa St., Noon

Baylor at Arizona, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at UCF, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Utah, 4 p.m.

TCU at Houston, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.

BYU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Utah at Kansas, Noon

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

UCF at BYU, TBA

Houston at Baylor, TBA

Colorado at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at TCU, TBA

Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 7 0 290 170 11 0 462 251
Montana St. 7 0 332 82 9 2 427 178
UC Davis 5 2 221 169 7 3 312 297
Sacramento St. 5 2 264 200 7 4 378 284
N. Arizona 4 3 212 186 7 4 352 327
E. Washington 4 3 146 189 5 6 247 319
Idaho St. 4 3 192 195 5 6 359 311
Idaho 2 5 191 200 4 7 286 280
Cal Poly 1 6 164 222 3 8 287 344
N. Colorado 1 6 142 257 3 8 219 328
Weber St. 1 6 136 274 3 8 229 432
Portland St. 1 6 158 304 1 10 181 488

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 7 0 270 122 10 1 462 195
UT Martin 6 1 187 119 6 5 231 267
Gardner-Webb 5 2 184 159 7 4 306 328
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 211 191 5 6 267 311
Charleston Southern 3 4 151 166 4 7 192 282
SE Missouri 3 4 166 168 4 7 265 331
W. Illinois 2 5 156 217 3 8 248 393
E. Illinois 2 6 142 200 3 8 210 294
Tennessee St. 0 7 77 202 2 9 149 312

___

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 8 0 320 105 11 0 476 128
Ohio St. 7 0 254 59 10 0 375 75
Oregon 6 1 221 114 9 1 390 137
Michigan 6 1 167 133 8 2 277 177
Southern Cal 6 1 226 150 8 2 382 217
Illinois 4 3 187 217 7 3 322 239
Nebraska 4 3 178 175 7 3 325 199
Washington 4 3 176 138 7 3 343 193
Iowa 4 3 193 119 6 4 287 149
Minnesota 4 3 124 199 6 4 227 236
Northwestern 3 4 132 159 5 5 219 196
UCLA 3 4 151 216 3 7 194 324
Rutgers 2 5 160 242 5 5 299 300
Maryland 1 6 131 202 4 6 234 235
Penn St. 1 6 172 194 4 6 304 211
Wisconsin 1 6 47 184 3 7 120 232
Michigan St. 0 7 134 241 3 7 240 311
Purdue 0 8 127 253 2 9 222 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Ohio St., Noon

Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon

Southern Cal at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon

Oregon at Washington, TBA

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Rhode Island 7 0 275 131 9 2 347 220
Villanova 7 1 273 170 8 2 303 239
Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 281 155 9 2 456 302
William & Mary 6 2 262 195 7 4 333 280
New Hampshire 5 2 192 142 7 4 287 229
Maine 5 2 209 159 6 5 263 258
Elon 3 4 165 171 5 6 290 280
Stony Brook 3 4 198 181 5 6 301 281
Towson 3 4 187 166 5 6 286 270
Campbell 2 5 193 213 2 9 265 395
NC A&T 2 5 165 292 2 9 229 468
Bryant 1 6 151 249 3 8 242 329
Hampton 0 7 116 286 2 9 205 402
Albany (NY) 0 7 101 258 1 10 170 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant at Stony Brook, Noon

Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Towson, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 6 0 190 150 7 3 304 260
W. Kentucky 6 1 206 164 8 2 313 231
Kennesaw St. 5 1 187 125 7 3 260 225
Missouri St. 5 1 155 126 7 3 241 257
FIU 3 3 178 174 5 5 268 296
Louisiana Tech 3 3 192 127 5 5 256 198
Liberty 3 3 176 154 4 6 237 236
Delaware 3 4 196 218 5 5 282 307
New Mexico St. 1 5 132 172 3 7 201 269
Sam Houston St. 1 5 118 220 2 8 180 367
UTEP 1 5 125 167 2 8 218 270
Middle Tennessee 0 6 141 199 1 9 207 330

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon

Missouri St. at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Liberty at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 3:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.

FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 8 3 333 281
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 8 219 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Merrimack, Noon

Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 6 0 217 98 9 0 366 136
Yale 5 1 163 96 7 2 251 144
Dartmouth 4 2 144 117 7 2 236 178
Penn 3 3 172 185 5 4 254 259
Cornell 3 3 137 157 4 5 198 231
Princeton 2 4 115 119 3 6 202 227
Brown 1 5 127 202 4 5 230 242
Columbia 0 6 87 188 1 8 127 267

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 6 1 170 95 7 4 253 203
Ohio 5 2 204 133 7 4 313 249
Cent. Michigan 4 2 170 103 6 4 255 235
Toledo 4 2 192 61 6 4 320 134
Buffalo 4 2 153 144 5 5 242 214
Miami (Ohio) 4 2 138 116 5 5 231 219
Akron 4 4 188 213 5 7 267 329
Ball St. 3 3 95 142 4 6 157 275
Kent St. 3 3 159 155 4 6 204 344
E. Michigan 3 4 161 167 4 7 268 326
N. Illinois 2 5 133 176 3 8 174 257
Bowling Green 1 6 115 183 3 8 201 277

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 19, Bowling Green 16

Ohio 42, Umass 14

W. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 19

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Ohio at Buffalo, Noon

Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 29

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 4 0 102 71 8 3 370 269
SC State 4 0 163 89 8 3 353 299
NC Central 2 2 119 111 7 4 372 294
Howard 1 3 72 130 4 7 194 280
Morgan St. 1 3 104 111 4 7 266 286
Norfolk St. 0 4 96 144 1 10 236 383

___

Saturday’s Games

NC Central at Morgan St., Noon

SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard vs. Norfolk St. at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 0 306 116 11 0 444 133
South Dakota 6 2 214 213 8 4 300 326
Illinois St. 5 2 236 175 8 3 360 289
North Dakota 5 2 220 118 7 4 386 207
Youngstown St. 4 3 264 227 7 4 399 328
S. Dakota St. 3 4 158 168 7 4 296 223
S. Illinois 3 4 238 235 6 5 400 313
Indiana St. 1 6 138 270 3 8 237 444
N. Iowa 1 6 104 207 3 8 175 286
Murray St. 0 7 125 274 0 11 197 446

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 5 1 159 86 8 2 254 125
UNLV 4 2 219 197 8 2 366 310
Fresno St. 4 2 118 120 7 3 259 199
Hawaii 4 2 216 154 7 3 305 237
New Mexico 4 2 170 164 7 3 292 250
Boise St. 4 2 184 143 6 4 296 233
Utah St. 3 3 196 175 5 5 329 297
Wyoming 2 4 111 131 4 6 178 206
Air Force 2 4 200 230 3 7 313 323
San Jose St. 2 4 159 212 3 7 240 324
Colorado St. 1 5 119 187 2 8 180 279
Nevada 1 5 121 173 2 8 181 281

___

Friday’s Games

Hawaii at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 5 1 162 91 7 4 293 243
Duquesne 4 2 185 107 6 5 321 286
Wagner 4 2 115 110 5 6 180 270
LIU Brooklyn 3 3 79 63 5 6 173 209
Robert Morris 2 4 96 123 3 8 165 279
Stonehill 2 4 87 132 3 8 161 267
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 6 66 156 0 10 105 299

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 9 210 321
Washington St. 0 1 7 10 5 5 207 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 6 0 195 54 11 0 364 135
Lafayette 6 0 243 154 8 3 371 303
Georgetown 3 3 127 155 6 5 246 278
Richmond 3 4 164 174 6 5 235 251
Bucknell 2 4 162 218 5 6 294 371
Colgate 2 4 158 180 4 7 302 353
Holy Cross 2 4 130 156 2 9 204 290
Fordham 1 6 96 184 1 10 165 370

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Merrimack, Noon

Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown at Boston, 4 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 6 1 187 78 7 3 270 164
Presbyterian 5 2 212 104 9 2 384 169
San Diego 5 2 203 140 7 4 299 284
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 279 127 7 4 364 184
Dayton 4 3 195 139 6 4 264 177
Morehead St. 4 3 141 185 6 5 244 341
Butler 3 4 156 174 5 6 247 284
Marist 3 4 163 167 5 6 247 253
Stetson 2 5 131 261 3 8 218 427
Davidson 1 6 121 255 2 9 204 433
Valparaiso 1 6 113 271 2 9 224 400

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 7 0 244 150 10 0 371 236
Georgia 7 1 263 175 9 1 336 188
Mississippi 6 1 228 184 10 1 409 222
Alabama 6 1 188 133 8 2 316 178
Oklahoma 4 2 138 129 8 2 283 148
Vanderbilt 4 2 169 143 8 2 383 222
Texas 4 2 149 152 7 3 276 183
Missouri 3 3 152 146 7 3 349 199
Tennessee 3 3 219 213 7 3 434 289
LSU 3 4 140 166 6 4 236 193
Kentucky 2 5 145 182 5 5 259 231
Florida 2 5 130 192 3 7 208 236
Mississippi St. 1 6 188 265 5 6 347 312
Auburn 1 6 128 162 4 6 239 204
South Carolina 1 7 145 209 3 7 207 230
Arkansas 0 6 189 214 2 8 341 323

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Texas A&M, Noon

Missouri at Oklahoma, Noon

Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28

Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Clemson at South Carolina, Noon

Kentucky at Louisville, Noon

Florida St. at Florida, TBA

LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 8 0 369 168 9 1 417 197
W. Carolina 5 2 287 230 6 5 415 396
ETSU 4 3 243 180 6 5 362 320
Chattanooga 4 3 212 219 5 6 326 361
Wofford 4 3 177 112 5 6 239 194
Furman 4 4 194 243 6 5 283 327
The Citadel 3 4 169 170 4 7 220 294
Samford 1 7 149 301 1 10 175 407
VMI 0 7 94 271 1 10 185 403

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at VMI, Noon

Samford at Texas A&M, Noon

The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 7 0 247 97 9 2 365 169
SE Louisiana 6 1 251 80 8 3 362 187
Lamar 5 2 167 137 8 3 253 240
UT Rio Grande Valley 4 3 208 178 8 3 442 212
Nicholls 4 3 153 127 4 7 193 261
McNeese St. 3 4 149 154 4 7 261 287
East Texas A&M 3 4 207 245 3 8 293 445
Incarnate Word 2 5 165 189 4 7 277 296
Houston Christian 1 6 83 227 2 9 192 332
Northwestern St. 0 7 68 264 1 10 112 437

___

Thursday’s Games

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.

East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 6 1 298 155 8 2 407 223
Jackson St. 6 1 268 129 8 2 346 181
Florida A&M 4 2 163 197 5 5 226 333
Bethune-Cookman 4 3 230 207 5 6 318 358
Alabama A&M 1 6 154 266 4 7 274 377
MVSU 0 6 95 225 1 9 179 374

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 6 1 219 94 8 3 322 183
Grambling St. 4 3 139 149 7 4 262 285
Texas Southern 4 3 189 174 5 5 260 250
Alcorn St. 4 3 187 127 5 6 270 251
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 138 230 4 7 275 356
Southern U. 0 7 133 260 1 10 195 406

___

Saturday’s Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 1 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 27

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 7 0 281 111 9 1 371 162
Coastal Carolina 5 2 237 211 6 4 257 297
Old Dominion 4 2 186 145 7 3 320 211
Georgia Southern 3 3 180 194 5 5 300 346
Marshall 3 3 219 212 5 5 326 313
Appalachian St. 1 5 154 210 4 6 249 304
Georgia St. 0 6 127 204 1 9 208 396

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 5 1 188 150 7 3 305 259
Troy 4 2 161 158 6 4 243 250
Arkansas St. 4 2 140 133 5 5 233 265
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 174 193 4 6 261 303
South Alabama 2 4 144 160 3 7 250 281
Texas State 1 5 208 227 4 6 353 327
Louisiana-Monroe 1 5 91 182 3 7 158 322

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 6 1 314 123 10 1 497 177
Abilene Christian 6 1 230 146 7 4 293 281
S. Utah 5 2 213 165 6 5 369 321
West Georgia 5 3 178 189 8 3 281 233
Austin Peay 4 3 251 218 7 4 377 283
E. Kentucky 2 5 128 176 4 7 199 282
Cent. Arkansas 2 5 171 215 3 8 266 373
North Alabama 1 6 157 290 2 9 269 434
Utah Tech 1 6 101 221 2 9 182 319

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 8 2 385 184
Uconn 8 3 395 265
Umass 0 11 119 418

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio 42, Umass 14

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 29

Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

