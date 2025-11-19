FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|6
|1
|233
|192
|8
|2
|329
|279
|North Texas
|5
|1
|274
|179
|9
|1
|453
|241
|Tulane
|5
|1
|180
|154
|8
|2
|280
|260
|East Carolina
|5
|1
|212
|122
|7
|3
|336
|183
|South Florida
|4
|2
|289
|173
|7
|3
|416
|259
|Memphis
|4
|3
|255
|178
|8
|3
|398
|242
|Army
|3
|3
|130
|130
|5
|4
|201
|198
|Temple
|3
|3
|172
|163
|5
|5
|296
|267
|UTSA
|3
|3
|198
|183
|5
|5
|323
|304
|FAU
|3
|4
|215
|255
|4
|6
|306
|346
|Rice
|2
|4
|113
|181
|5
|5
|211
|279
|UAB
|1
|5
|142
|223
|3
|7
|268
|387
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|129
|237
|3
|7
|228
|291
|Charlotte
|0
|7
|113
|285
|1
|9
|169
|374
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa at Army, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
South Florida at UAB, 3 p.m.
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
East Carolina at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 3:45 p.m.
North Texas at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 27
Navy at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Temple at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
East Carolina at FAU, TBA
Charlotte at Tulane, TBA
UAB at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Army at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|6
|1
|229
|186
|9
|1
|360
|242
|Virginia
|6
|1
|215
|155
|9
|2
|371
|233
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|227
|139
|7
|3
|372
|233
|SMU
|5
|1
|183
|98
|7
|3
|322
|204
|Miami
|4
|2
|190
|96
|8
|2
|337
|142
|Duke
|4
|2
|209
|163
|5
|5
|334
|296
|Louisville
|4
|3
|196
|167
|7
|3
|315
|215
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|147
|162
|7
|3
|238
|195
|California
|3
|3
|154
|186
|6
|4
|250
|252
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|5
|5
|271
|221
|NC State
|2
|4
|177
|222
|5
|5
|299
|316
|North Carolina
|2
|4
|103
|129
|4
|6
|187
|220
|Virginia Tech
|2
|4
|138
|182
|3
|7
|233
|301
|Florida St.
|2
|5
|190
|173
|5
|5
|364
|203
|Stanford
|2
|5
|122
|212
|3
|7
|175
|291
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|7
|223
|315
|Boston College
|0
|7
|132
|266
|1
|10
|271
|381
___
Friday’s Games
Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon
Louisville at SMU, Noon
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Virginia Tech at Virginia, TBA
SMU at California, TBA
Wake Forest at Duke, TBA
Miami at Pittsburgh, TBA
Florida St. at Florida, TBA
Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Tech
|7
|1
|295
|100
|10
|1
|469
|135
|BYU
|6
|1
|211
|162
|9
|1
|341
|178
|Houston
|5
|2
|206
|188
|8
|2
|295
|221
|Utah
|5
|2
|274
|131
|8
|2
|411
|156
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|155
|178
|7
|3
|247
|236
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|223
|187
|7
|3
|344
|227
|Arizona
|4
|3
|216
|177
|7
|3
|327
|203
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|206
|173
|5
|5
|282
|255
|Iowa St.
|3
|4
|176
|179
|6
|4
|271
|215
|TCU
|3
|4
|182
|206
|6
|4
|307
|265
|Baylor
|3
|4
|218
|229
|5
|5
|332
|319
|Kansas
|3
|4
|194
|196
|5
|5
|302
|252
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|175
|277
|4
|7
|261
|321
|UCF
|1
|6
|135
|202
|4
|6
|254
|228
|Colorado
|1
|6
|132
|246
|3
|7
|220
|300
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|101
|268
|1
|9
|143
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at Iowa St., Noon
Baylor at Arizona, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at UCF, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Utah, 4 p.m.
TCU at Houston, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 8 p.m.
BYU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Utah at Kansas, Noon
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
UCF at BYU, TBA
Houston at Baylor, TBA
Colorado at Kansas St., TBA
Cincinnati at TCU, TBA
Texas Tech at West Virginia, TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|7
|0
|290
|170
|11
|0
|462
|251
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|332
|82
|9
|2
|427
|178
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|221
|169
|7
|3
|312
|297
|Sacramento St.
|5
|2
|264
|200
|7
|4
|378
|284
|N. Arizona
|4
|3
|212
|186
|7
|4
|352
|327
|E. Washington
|4
|3
|146
|189
|5
|6
|247
|319
|Idaho St.
|4
|3
|192
|195
|5
|6
|359
|311
|Idaho
|2
|5
|191
|200
|4
|7
|286
|280
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|164
|222
|3
|8
|287
|344
|N. Colorado
|1
|6
|142
|257
|3
|8
|219
|328
|Weber St.
|1
|6
|136
|274
|3
|8
|229
|432
|Portland St.
|1
|6
|158
|304
|1
|10
|181
|488
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|0
|270
|122
|10
|1
|462
|195
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|187
|119
|6
|5
|231
|267
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|2
|184
|159
|7
|4
|306
|328
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|211
|191
|5
|6
|267
|311
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|151
|166
|4
|7
|192
|282
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|166
|168
|4
|7
|265
|331
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|156
|217
|3
|8
|248
|393
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|8
|210
|294
|Tennessee St.
|0
|7
|77
|202
|2
|9
|149
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|8
|0
|320
|105
|11
|0
|476
|128
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|254
|59
|10
|0
|375
|75
|Oregon
|6
|1
|221
|114
|9
|1
|390
|137
|Michigan
|6
|1
|167
|133
|8
|2
|277
|177
|Southern Cal
|6
|1
|226
|150
|8
|2
|382
|217
|Illinois
|4
|3
|187
|217
|7
|3
|322
|239
|Nebraska
|4
|3
|178
|175
|7
|3
|325
|199
|Washington
|4
|3
|176
|138
|7
|3
|343
|193
|Iowa
|4
|3
|193
|119
|6
|4
|287
|149
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|124
|199
|6
|4
|227
|236
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|132
|159
|5
|5
|219
|196
|UCLA
|3
|4
|151
|216
|3
|7
|194
|324
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|160
|242
|5
|5
|299
|300
|Maryland
|1
|6
|131
|202
|4
|6
|234
|235
|Penn St.
|1
|6
|172
|194
|4
|6
|304
|211
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|47
|184
|3
|7
|120
|232
|Michigan St.
|0
|7
|134
|241
|3
|7
|240
|311
|Purdue
|0
|8
|127
|253
|2
|9
|222
|326
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Ohio St., Noon
Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon
Southern Cal at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Iowa at Nebraska, Noon
Indiana at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Ohio St. at Michigan, Noon
Oregon at Washington, TBA
UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA
Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Maryland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|7
|0
|275
|131
|9
|2
|347
|220
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|8
|2
|303
|239
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|281
|155
|9
|2
|456
|302
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|4
|333
|280
|New Hampshire
|5
|2
|192
|142
|7
|4
|287
|229
|Maine
|5
|2
|209
|159
|6
|5
|263
|258
|Elon
|3
|4
|165
|171
|5
|6
|290
|280
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|198
|181
|5
|6
|301
|281
|Towson
|3
|4
|187
|166
|5
|6
|286
|270
|Campbell
|2
|5
|193
|213
|2
|9
|265
|395
|NC A&T
|2
|5
|165
|292
|2
|9
|229
|468
|Bryant
|1
|6
|151
|249
|3
|8
|242
|329
|Hampton
|0
|7
|116
|286
|2
|9
|205
|402
|Albany (NY)
|0
|7
|101
|258
|1
|10
|170
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant at Stony Brook, Noon
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Hampton at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Towson, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|190
|150
|7
|3
|304
|260
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|206
|164
|8
|2
|313
|231
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|187
|125
|7
|3
|260
|225
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|155
|126
|7
|3
|241
|257
|FIU
|3
|3
|178
|174
|5
|5
|268
|296
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|192
|127
|5
|5
|256
|198
|Liberty
|3
|3
|176
|154
|4
|6
|237
|236
|Delaware
|3
|4
|196
|218
|5
|5
|282
|307
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|132
|172
|3
|7
|201
|269
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|118
|220
|2
|8
|180
|367
|UTEP
|1
|5
|125
|167
|2
|8
|218
|270
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|6
|141
|199
|1
|9
|207
|330
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Missouri St. at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
UTEP at Delaware, 1 p.m.
FIU at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at New Mexico St., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|333
|281
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|219
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|0
|217
|98
|9
|0
|366
|136
|Yale
|5
|1
|163
|96
|7
|2
|251
|144
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|144
|117
|7
|2
|236
|178
|Penn
|3
|3
|172
|185
|5
|4
|254
|259
|Cornell
|3
|3
|137
|157
|4
|5
|198
|231
|Princeton
|2
|4
|115
|119
|3
|6
|202
|227
|Brown
|1
|5
|127
|202
|4
|5
|230
|242
|Columbia
|0
|6
|87
|188
|1
|8
|127
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|6
|1
|170
|95
|7
|4
|253
|203
|Ohio
|5
|2
|204
|133
|7
|4
|313
|249
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|170
|103
|6
|4
|255
|235
|Toledo
|4
|2
|192
|61
|6
|4
|320
|134
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|153
|144
|5
|5
|242
|214
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|2
|138
|116
|5
|5
|231
|219
|Akron
|4
|4
|188
|213
|5
|7
|267
|329
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|95
|142
|4
|6
|157
|275
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|159
|155
|4
|6
|204
|344
|E. Michigan
|3
|4
|161
|167
|4
|7
|268
|326
|N. Illinois
|2
|5
|133
|176
|3
|8
|174
|257
|Bowling Green
|1
|6
|115
|183
|3
|8
|201
|277
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 19, Bowling Green 16
Ohio 42, Umass 14
W. Michigan 35, N. Illinois 19
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Ohio at Buffalo, Noon
Kent St. at N. Illinois, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 29
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, Noon
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|4
|0
|102
|71
|8
|3
|370
|269
|SC State
|4
|0
|163
|89
|8
|3
|353
|299
|NC Central
|2
|2
|119
|111
|7
|4
|372
|294
|Howard
|1
|3
|72
|130
|4
|7
|194
|280
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|104
|111
|4
|7
|266
|286
|Norfolk St.
|0
|4
|96
|144
|1
|10
|236
|383
___
Saturday’s Games
NC Central at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard vs. Norfolk St. at Washington, D.C., Md., 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|11
|0
|444
|133
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|8
|4
|300
|326
|Illinois St.
|5
|2
|236
|175
|8
|3
|360
|289
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|220
|118
|7
|4
|386
|207
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|264
|227
|7
|4
|399
|328
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|4
|158
|168
|7
|4
|296
|223
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|238
|235
|6
|5
|400
|313
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|138
|270
|3
|8
|237
|444
|N. Iowa
|1
|6
|104
|207
|3
|8
|175
|286
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|125
|274
|0
|11
|197
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|1
|159
|86
|8
|2
|254
|125
|UNLV
|4
|2
|219
|197
|8
|2
|366
|310
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|118
|120
|7
|3
|259
|199
|Hawaii
|4
|2
|216
|154
|7
|3
|305
|237
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|170
|164
|7
|3
|292
|250
|Boise St.
|4
|2
|184
|143
|6
|4
|296
|233
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|196
|175
|5
|5
|329
|297
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|111
|131
|4
|6
|178
|206
|Air Force
|2
|4
|200
|230
|3
|7
|313
|323
|San Jose St.
|2
|4
|159
|212
|3
|7
|240
|324
|Colorado St.
|1
|5
|119
|187
|2
|8
|180
|279
|Nevada
|1
|5
|121
|173
|2
|8
|181
|281
___
Friday’s Games
Hawaii at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Air Force at Colorado St., 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|5
|1
|162
|91
|7
|4
|293
|243
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|185
|107
|6
|5
|321
|286
|Wagner
|4
|2
|115
|110
|5
|6
|180
|270
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|79
|63
|5
|6
|173
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|96
|123
|3
|8
|165
|279
|Stonehill
|2
|4
|87
|132
|3
|8
|161
|267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|6
|66
|156
|0
|10
|105
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|9
|210
|321
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|5
|5
|207
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|6
|0
|195
|54
|11
|0
|364
|135
|Lafayette
|6
|0
|243
|154
|8
|3
|371
|303
|Georgetown
|3
|3
|127
|155
|6
|5
|246
|278
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|6
|5
|235
|251
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|162
|218
|5
|6
|294
|371
|Colgate
|2
|4
|158
|180
|4
|7
|302
|353
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|130
|156
|2
|9
|204
|290
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|10
|165
|370
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown at Boston, 4 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|1
|187
|78
|7
|3
|270
|164
|Presbyterian
|5
|2
|212
|104
|9
|2
|384
|169
|San Diego
|5
|2
|203
|140
|7
|4
|299
|284
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|4
|364
|184
|Dayton
|4
|3
|195
|139
|6
|4
|264
|177
|Morehead St.
|4
|3
|141
|185
|6
|5
|244
|341
|Butler
|3
|4
|156
|174
|5
|6
|247
|284
|Marist
|3
|4
|163
|167
|5
|6
|247
|253
|Stetson
|2
|5
|131
|261
|3
|8
|218
|427
|Davidson
|1
|6
|121
|255
|2
|9
|204
|433
|Valparaiso
|1
|6
|113
|271
|2
|9
|224
|400
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|7
|0
|244
|150
|10
|0
|371
|236
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|9
|1
|336
|188
|Mississippi
|6
|1
|228
|184
|10
|1
|409
|222
|Alabama
|6
|1
|188
|133
|8
|2
|316
|178
|Oklahoma
|4
|2
|138
|129
|8
|2
|283
|148
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2
|169
|143
|8
|2
|383
|222
|Texas
|4
|2
|149
|152
|7
|3
|276
|183
|Missouri
|3
|3
|152
|146
|7
|3
|349
|199
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|219
|213
|7
|3
|434
|289
|LSU
|3
|4
|140
|166
|6
|4
|236
|193
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|145
|182
|5
|5
|259
|231
|Florida
|2
|5
|130
|192
|3
|7
|208
|236
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|188
|265
|5
|6
|347
|312
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|4
|6
|239
|204
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|3
|7
|207
|230
|Arkansas
|0
|6
|189
|214
|2
|8
|341
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
Missouri at Oklahoma, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 28
Mississippi at Mississippi St., Noon
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Clemson at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Louisville, Noon
Florida St. at Florida, TBA
LSU at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|1
|417
|197
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|287
|230
|6
|5
|415
|396
|ETSU
|4
|3
|243
|180
|6
|5
|362
|320
|Chattanooga
|4
|3
|212
|219
|5
|6
|326
|361
|Wofford
|4
|3
|177
|112
|5
|6
|239
|194
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|5
|283
|327
|The Citadel
|3
|4
|169
|170
|4
|7
|220
|294
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|10
|175
|407
|VMI
|0
|7
|94
|271
|1
|10
|185
|403
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|0
|247
|97
|9
|2
|365
|169
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|251
|80
|8
|3
|362
|187
|Lamar
|5
|2
|167
|137
|8
|3
|253
|240
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|208
|178
|8
|3
|442
|212
|Nicholls
|4
|3
|153
|127
|4
|7
|193
|261
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|149
|154
|4
|7
|261
|287
|East Texas A&M
|3
|4
|207
|245
|3
|8
|293
|445
|Incarnate Word
|2
|5
|165
|189
|4
|7
|277
|296
|Houston Christian
|1
|6
|83
|227
|2
|9
|192
|332
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|68
|264
|1
|10
|112
|437
___
Thursday’s Games
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|6
|1
|298
|155
|8
|2
|407
|223
|Jackson St.
|6
|1
|268
|129
|8
|2
|346
|181
|Florida A&M
|4
|2
|163
|197
|5
|5
|226
|333
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|230
|207
|5
|6
|318
|358
|Alabama A&M
|1
|6
|154
|266
|4
|7
|274
|377
|MVSU
|0
|6
|95
|225
|1
|9
|179
|374
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|219
|94
|8
|3
|322
|183
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|139
|149
|7
|4
|262
|285
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|189
|174
|5
|5
|260
|250
|Alcorn St.
|4
|3
|187
|127
|5
|6
|270
|251
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|138
|230
|4
|7
|275
|356
|Southern U.
|0
|7
|133
|260
|1
|10
|195
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 1 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 27
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Grambling St. vs. Southern U. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Florida A&M at MVSU, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|0
|281
|111
|9
|1
|371
|162
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|237
|211
|6
|4
|257
|297
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|186
|145
|7
|3
|320
|211
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|180
|194
|5
|5
|300
|346
|Marshall
|3
|3
|219
|212
|5
|5
|326
|313
|Appalachian St.
|1
|5
|154
|210
|4
|6
|249
|304
|Georgia St.
|0
|6
|127
|204
|1
|9
|208
|396
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|1
|188
|150
|7
|3
|305
|259
|Troy
|4
|2
|161
|158
|6
|4
|243
|250
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|140
|133
|5
|5
|233
|265
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|174
|193
|4
|6
|261
|303
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|144
|160
|3
|7
|250
|281
|Texas State
|1
|5
|208
|227
|4
|6
|353
|327
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|5
|91
|182
|3
|7
|158
|322
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Georgia Southern at Marshall, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
James Madison at Coastal Carolina, 3:45 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|6
|1
|314
|123
|10
|1
|497
|177
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|230
|146
|7
|4
|293
|281
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|213
|165
|6
|5
|369
|321
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|251
|218
|7
|4
|377
|283
|E. Kentucky
|2
|5
|128
|176
|4
|7
|199
|282
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|171
|215
|3
|8
|266
|373
|North Alabama
|1
|6
|157
|290
|2
|9
|269
|434
|Utah Tech
|1
|6
|101
|221
|2
|9
|182
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Utah at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|2
|385
|184
|Uconn
|8
|3
|395
|265
|Umass
|0
|11
|119
|418
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio 42, Umass 14
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Bowling Green at Umass, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29
Notre Dame at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
