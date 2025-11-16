FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|6
|1
|233
|192
|8
|2
|329
|279
|North Texas
|5
|1
|274
|179
|9
|1
|453
|241
|Tulane
|5
|1
|180
|154
|8
|2
|280
|260
|East Carolina
|5
|1
|212
|122
|7
|3
|336
|183
|South Florida
|4
|2
|289
|173
|7
|3
|416
|259
|Memphis
|4
|3
|255
|178
|8
|3
|398
|242
|Army
|3
|3
|130
|130
|5
|4
|201
|198
|Temple
|3
|3
|172
|163
|5
|5
|296
|267
|UTSA
|3
|3
|198
|183
|5
|5
|323
|304
|FAU
|3
|4
|215
|255
|4
|6
|306
|346
|Rice
|2
|4
|113
|181
|5
|5
|211
|279
|UAB
|1
|5
|142
|223
|3
|7
|268
|387
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|129
|237
|3
|7
|228
|291
|Charlotte
|0
|7
|113
|285
|1
|9
|169
|374
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA 28, Charlotte 7
Navy 41, South Florida 38
Tulsa 31, Oregon St. 14
North Texas 53, UAB 24
East Carolina 31, Memphis 27
Tulane 35, FAU 24
Saturday, Nov. 22
Tulsa at Army, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
South Florida at UAB, TBA
East Carolina at UTSA, TBA
Tulane at Temple, TBA
North Texas at Rice, TBA
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|6
|1
|229
|186
|9
|1
|360
|242
|Virginia
|6
|1
|215
|155
|9
|2
|371
|233
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|227
|139
|7
|3
|372
|233
|SMU
|5
|1
|183
|98
|7
|3
|322
|204
|Miami
|4
|2
|190
|96
|8
|2
|337
|142
|Duke
|4
|2
|209
|163
|5
|5
|334
|296
|Louisville
|4
|3
|196
|167
|7
|3
|315
|215
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|147
|162
|7
|3
|238
|195
|California
|3
|3
|154
|186
|6
|4
|250
|252
|Clemson
|4
|4
|234
|188
|5
|5
|271
|221
|NC State
|2
|4
|177
|222
|5
|5
|299
|316
|North Carolina
|2
|4
|103
|129
|4
|6
|187
|220
|Virginia Tech
|2
|4
|138
|182
|3
|7
|233
|301
|Florida St.
|2
|5
|190
|173
|5
|5
|364
|203
|Stanford
|2
|5
|122
|212
|3
|7
|175
|291
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|7
|223
|315
|Boston College
|0
|7
|132
|266
|1
|10
|271
|381
___
Friday’s Games
Clemson 20, Louisville 19
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 37, Pittsburgh 15
Virginia 34, Duke 17
Georgia Tech 36, Boston College 34
Miami 41, NC State 7
Wake Forest 28, North Carolina 12
Florida St. 34, Virginia Tech 14
Friday, Nov. 21
Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Louisville at SMU, Noon
Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Tech
|7
|1
|295
|100
|10
|1
|469
|135
|BYU
|6
|1
|211
|162
|9
|1
|341
|178
|Houston
|5
|2
|206
|188
|8
|2
|295
|221
|Utah
|5
|2
|274
|131
|8
|2
|411
|156
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|155
|178
|7
|3
|247
|236
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|223
|187
|7
|3
|344
|227
|Arizona
|4
|3
|216
|177
|7
|3
|327
|203
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|206
|173
|5
|5
|282
|255
|Iowa St.
|3
|4
|176
|179
|6
|4
|271
|215
|TCU
|3
|4
|182
|206
|6
|4
|307
|265
|Baylor
|3
|4
|218
|229
|5
|5
|332
|319
|Kansas
|3
|4
|194
|196
|5
|5
|302
|252
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|175
|277
|4
|7
|261
|321
|UCF
|1
|6
|135
|202
|4
|6
|254
|228
|Colorado
|1
|6
|132
|246
|3
|7
|220
|300
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|101
|268
|1
|9
|143
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 14, Oklahoma St. 6
Arizona 30, Cincinnati 24
Arizona St. 25, West Virginia 23
Texas Tech 48, UCF 9
Utah 55, Baylor 28
BYU 44, TCU 13
Saturday, Nov. 22
BYU at Cincinnati, TBA
Arizona St. at Colorado, TBA
Baylor at Arizona, TBA
Kansas St. at Utah, TBA
Kansas at Iowa St., TBA
TCU at Houston, TBA
Oklahoma St. at UCF, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|7
|0
|290
|170
|11
|0
|462
|251
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|332
|82
|9
|2
|427
|178
|UC Davis
|5
|2
|221
|169
|7
|3
|312
|297
|Sacramento St.
|5
|2
|264
|200
|7
|4
|378
|284
|N. Arizona
|4
|3
|212
|186
|7
|4
|352
|327
|E. Washington
|4
|3
|146
|189
|5
|6
|247
|319
|Idaho St.
|4
|3
|192
|195
|5
|6
|359
|311
|Idaho
|2
|5
|191
|200
|4
|7
|286
|280
|Cal Poly
|1
|6
|164
|222
|3
|8
|287
|344
|N. Colorado
|1
|6
|142
|257
|3
|8
|219
|328
|Weber St.
|1
|6
|136
|274
|3
|8
|229
|432
|Portland St.
|1
|6
|158
|304
|1
|10
|181
|488
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 27, N. Colorado 7
N. Arizona 35, Cal Poly 27
Montana 63, Portland St. 17
Idaho St. 31, Weber St. 3
Sacramento St. 23, Idaho 20
Montana St. 38, UC Davis 17
Saturday, Nov. 22
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|0
|270
|122
|10
|1
|462
|195
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|187
|119
|6
|5
|231
|267
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|2
|184
|159
|7
|4
|306
|328
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|211
|191
|5
|6
|267
|311
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|151
|166
|4
|7
|192
|282
|SE Missouri
|3
|4
|166
|168
|4
|7
|265
|331
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|156
|217
|3
|8
|248
|393
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|142
|200
|3
|8
|210
|294
|Tennessee St.
|0
|7
|77
|202
|2
|9
|149
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 42, Tennessee Tech 10
UT Martin 17, Charleston Southern 14
SE Missouri 22, W. Illinois 17
Gardner-Webb 30, Tennessee St. 14
Lindenwood (Mo.) 42, E. Illinois 12
Saturday, Nov. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|8
|0
|320
|105
|11
|0
|476
|128
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|254
|59
|10
|0
|375
|75
|Oregon
|6
|1
|221
|114
|9
|1
|390
|137
|Michigan
|6
|1
|167
|133
|8
|2
|277
|177
|Southern Cal
|6
|1
|226
|150
|8
|2
|382
|217
|Illinois
|4
|3
|187
|217
|7
|3
|322
|239
|Nebraska
|4
|3
|178
|175
|7
|3
|325
|199
|Washington
|4
|3
|176
|138
|7
|3
|343
|193
|Iowa
|4
|3
|193
|119
|6
|4
|287
|149
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|124
|199
|6
|4
|227
|236
|Northwestern
|3
|4
|132
|159
|5
|5
|219
|196
|UCLA
|3
|4
|151
|216
|3
|7
|194
|324
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|160
|242
|5
|5
|299
|300
|Maryland
|1
|6
|131
|202
|4
|6
|234
|235
|Penn St.
|1
|6
|172
|194
|4
|6
|304
|211
|Wisconsin
|1
|6
|47
|184
|3
|7
|120
|232
|Michigan St.
|0
|7
|134
|241
|3
|7
|240
|311
|Purdue
|0
|8
|127
|253
|2
|9
|222
|326
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon 42, Minnesota 13
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 31, Wisconsin 7
Michigan 24, Northwestern 22
Illinois 24, Maryland 6
Southern Cal 26, Iowa 21
Penn St. 28, Michigan St. 10
Washington 49, Purdue 13
Ohio St. 48, UCLA 10
Saturday, Nov. 22
Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon
Rutgers at Ohio St., Noon
Southern Cal at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|7
|0
|275
|131
|9
|2
|347
|220
|Villanova
|7
|1
|273
|170
|8
|2
|303
|239
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|281
|155
|9
|2
|456
|302
|William & Mary
|6
|2
|262
|195
|7
|4
|333
|280
|New Hampshire
|5
|2
|192
|142
|7
|4
|287
|229
|Maine
|5
|2
|209
|159
|6
|5
|263
|258
|Elon
|3
|4
|165
|171
|5
|6
|290
|280
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|198
|181
|5
|6
|301
|281
|Towson
|3
|4
|187
|166
|5
|6
|286
|270
|Campbell
|2
|5
|193
|213
|2
|9
|265
|395
|NC A&T
|2
|5
|165
|292
|2
|9
|229
|468
|Bryant
|1
|6
|151
|249
|3
|8
|242
|329
|Hampton
|0
|7
|116
|286
|2
|9
|205
|402
|Albany (NY)
|0
|7
|101
|258
|1
|10
|170
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 42, Bryant 14
Monmouth (NJ) 63, NC A&T 19
Towson 36, Albany (NY) 19
William & Mary 55, Hampton 14
Rhode Island 45, Maine 13
Villanova 30, Stony Brook 27, OT
Elon 31, Campbell 24
Saturday, Nov. 22
Bryant at Stony Brook, Noon
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Towson, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|190
|150
|7
|3
|304
|260
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|206
|164
|8
|2
|313
|231
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|187
|125
|7
|3
|260
|225
|Missouri St.
|5
|1
|155
|126
|7
|3
|241
|257
|FIU
|3
|3
|178
|174
|5
|5
|268
|296
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|192
|127
|5
|5
|256
|198
|Liberty
|3
|3
|176
|154
|4
|6
|237
|236
|Delaware
|3
|4
|196
|218
|5
|5
|282
|307
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|132
|172
|3
|7
|201
|269
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|5
|118
|220
|2
|8
|180
|367
|UTEP
|1
|5
|125
|167
|2
|8
|218
|270
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|6
|141
|199
|1
|9
|207
|330
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. 38, UTEP 24
W. Kentucky 42, Middle Tennessee 26
Tennessee 42, New Mexico St. 9
FIU 34, Liberty 27, OT
Sam Houston St. 26, Delaware 23
Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 26
Washington St. 28, Louisiana Tech 3
Saturday, Nov. 22
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Missouri St. at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|333
|281
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|219
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 42, Merrimack 37
Saturday, Nov. 22
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|6
|0
|217
|98
|9
|0
|366
|136
|Yale
|5
|1
|163
|96
|7
|2
|251
|144
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|144
|117
|7
|2
|236
|178
|Penn
|3
|3
|172
|185
|5
|4
|254
|259
|Cornell
|3
|3
|137
|157
|4
|5
|198
|231
|Princeton
|2
|4
|115
|119
|3
|6
|202
|227
|Brown
|1
|5
|127
|202
|4
|5
|230
|242
|Columbia
|0
|6
|87
|188
|1
|8
|127
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 45, Penn 43
Yale 13, Princeton 10
Brown 32, Columbia 29
Dartmouth 24, Cornell 14
Saturday, Nov. 22
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|5
|1
|135
|76
|6
|4
|218
|184
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|2
|170
|103
|6
|4
|255
|235
|Ohio
|4
|2
|162
|119
|6
|4
|271
|235
|Toledo
|4
|2
|192
|61
|6
|4
|320
|134
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|153
|144
|5
|5
|242
|214
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|2
|138
|116
|5
|5
|231
|219
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|95
|142
|4
|6
|157
|275
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|159
|155
|4
|6
|204
|344
|Akron
|3
|4
|169
|197
|4
|7
|248
|313
|E. Michigan
|3
|4
|161
|167
|4
|7
|268
|326
|N. Illinois
|2
|4
|114
|141
|3
|7
|155
|222
|Bowling Green
|1
|5
|99
|164
|3
|7
|185
|258
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. 42, Akron 35, OT
W. Michigan 17, Ohio 13
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 24, Miami (Ohio) 3
Cent. Michigan 38, Buffalo 19
N. Illinois 45, Umass 3
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 24, Ball St. 9
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 19
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|4
|0
|102
|71
|8
|3
|370
|269
|SC State
|4
|0
|163
|89
|8
|3
|353
|299
|NC Central
|2
|2
|119
|111
|7
|4
|372
|294
|Howard
|1
|3
|72
|130
|4
|7
|194
|280
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|104
|111
|4
|7
|266
|286
|Norfolk St.
|0
|4
|96
|144
|1
|10
|236
|383
___
Friday’s Games
SC State 34, NC Central 27
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 35, Norfolk St. 28
Delaware St. 26, Howard 13
Saturday, Nov. 22
NC Central at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|306
|116
|11
|0
|444
|133
|South Dakota
|6
|2
|214
|213
|8
|4
|300
|326
|Illinois St.
|5
|2
|236
|175
|8
|3
|360
|289
|North Dakota
|5
|2
|220
|118
|7
|4
|386
|207
|Youngstown St.
|4
|3
|264
|227
|7
|4
|399
|328
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|4
|158
|168
|7
|4
|296
|223
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|238
|235
|6
|5
|400
|313
|Indiana St.
|1
|6
|138
|270
|3
|8
|237
|444
|N. Iowa
|1
|6
|104
|207
|3
|8
|175
|286
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|125
|274
|0
|11
|197
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 35, Murray St. 17
Youngstown St. 48, Indiana St. 29
South Dakota 53, S. Illinois 51, 5OT
Illinois St. 35, S. Dakota St. 21
N. Dakota St. 48, N. Iowa 16
Saturday, Nov. 22
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|1
|159
|86
|8
|2
|254
|125
|UNLV
|4
|2
|219
|197
|8
|2
|366
|310
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|118
|120
|7
|3
|259
|199
|Hawaii
|4
|2
|216
|154
|7
|3
|305
|237
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|170
|164
|7
|3
|292
|250
|Boise St.
|4
|2
|184
|143
|6
|4
|296
|233
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|196
|175
|5
|5
|329
|297
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|111
|131
|4
|6
|178
|206
|Air Force
|2
|4
|200
|230
|3
|7
|313
|323
|San Jose St.
|2
|4
|159
|212
|3
|7
|240
|324
|Colorado St.
|1
|5
|119
|187
|2
|8
|180
|279
|Nevada
|1
|5
|121
|173
|2
|8
|181
|281
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 26, Air Force 16
New Mexico 20, Colorado St. 17
Nevada 55, San Jose St. 10
UNLV 29, Utah St. 26, 2OT
Fresno St. 24, Wyoming 3
San Diego St. 17, Boise St. 7
Friday, Nov. 21
Hawaii at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Colorado St. at Boise St., TBA
Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|5
|1
|162
|91
|7
|4
|293
|243
|Duquesne
|4
|2
|185
|107
|6
|5
|321
|286
|Wagner
|4
|2
|115
|110
|5
|6
|180
|270
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|79
|63
|5
|6
|173
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|96
|123
|3
|8
|165
|279
|Stonehill
|2
|4
|87
|132
|3
|8
|161
|267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|6
|66
|156
|0
|10
|105
|299
___
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 38, CCSU 33
Mercyhurst 27, Robert Morris 13
LIU Brooklyn 10, St. Francis (Pa.) 3
Wagner 20, Stonehill 14
Saturday, Nov. 22
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|9
|210
|321
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|5
|5
|207
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Tulsa 31, Oregon St. 14
Washington St. 28, Louisiana Tech 3
Saturday, Nov. 22
Washington St. at James Madison, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|6
|0
|195
|54
|11
|0
|364
|135
|Lafayette
|6
|0
|243
|154
|8
|3
|371
|303
|Georgetown
|3
|3
|127
|155
|6
|5
|246
|278
|Richmond
|3
|4
|164
|174
|6
|5
|235
|251
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|162
|218
|5
|6
|294
|371
|Colgate
|2
|4
|158
|180
|4
|7
|302
|353
|Holy Cross
|2
|4
|130
|156
|2
|9
|204
|290
|Fordham
|1
|6
|96
|184
|1
|10
|165
|370
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 37, Bucknell 20
Georgetown 14, Fordham 0
Lehigh 27, Colgate 7
Lafayette 35, Richmond 28
Saturday, Nov. 22
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown at Boston, 4 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|1
|187
|78
|7
|3
|270
|164
|Presbyterian
|5
|2
|212
|104
|9
|2
|384
|169
|San Diego
|5
|2
|203
|140
|7
|4
|299
|284
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|279
|127
|7
|4
|364
|184
|Dayton
|4
|3
|195
|139
|6
|4
|264
|177
|Morehead St.
|4
|3
|141
|185
|6
|5
|244
|341
|Butler
|3
|4
|156
|174
|5
|6
|247
|284
|Marist
|3
|4
|163
|167
|5
|6
|247
|253
|Stetson
|2
|5
|131
|261
|3
|8
|218
|427
|Davidson
|1
|6
|121
|255
|2
|9
|204
|433
|Valparaiso
|1
|6
|113
|271
|2
|9
|224
|400
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake 14, Dayton 6
Marist 37, Davidson 10
Valparaiso 32, Stetson 31, OT
Presbyterian 23, St. Thomas (Minn.) 9
San Diego 29, Butler 7
Saturday, Nov. 22
Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|7
|0
|244
|150
|10
|0
|371
|236
|Georgia
|7
|1
|263
|175
|9
|1
|336
|188
|Mississippi
|6
|1
|228
|184
|10
|1
|409
|222
|Alabama
|6
|1
|188
|133
|8
|2
|316
|178
|Oklahoma
|4
|2
|138
|129
|8
|2
|283
|148
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2
|169
|143
|8
|2
|383
|222
|Texas
|4
|2
|149
|152
|7
|3
|276
|183
|Missouri
|3
|3
|152
|146
|7
|3
|349
|199
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|219
|213
|7
|3
|434
|289
|LSU
|3
|4
|140
|166
|6
|4
|236
|193
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|145
|182
|5
|5
|259
|231
|Florida
|2
|5
|130
|192
|3
|7
|208
|236
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|188
|265
|5
|6
|347
|312
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|4
|6
|239
|204
|South Carolina
|1
|7
|145
|209
|3
|7
|207
|230
|Arkansas
|0
|6
|189
|214
|2
|8
|341
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 30
LSU 23, Arkansas 22
Kentucky 42, Tennessee Tech 10
Oklahoma 23, Alabama 21
Tennessee 42, New Mexico St. 9
Mississippi 34, Florida 24
Georgia 35, Texas 10
Missouri 49, Mississippi St. 27
Saturday, Nov. 22
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
Missouri at Oklahoma, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|8
|0
|369
|168
|9
|1
|417
|197
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|287
|230
|6
|5
|415
|396
|ETSU
|4
|3
|243
|180
|6
|5
|362
|320
|Chattanooga
|4
|3
|212
|219
|5
|6
|326
|361
|Wofford
|4
|3
|177
|112
|5
|6
|239
|194
|Furman
|4
|4
|194
|243
|6
|5
|283
|327
|The Citadel
|3
|4
|169
|170
|4
|7
|220
|294
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|10
|175
|407
|VMI
|0
|7
|94
|271
|1
|10
|185
|403
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 52, W. Carolina 35
Furman 32, VMI 14
Wofford 16, The Citadel 14
Austin Peay 30, Samford 16
Mercer 63, Chattanooga 17
Saturday, Nov. 22
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|0
|247
|97
|9
|2
|365
|169
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|251
|80
|8
|3
|362
|187
|Lamar
|5
|2
|167
|137
|8
|3
|253
|240
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|208
|178
|8
|3
|442
|212
|Nicholls
|4
|3
|153
|127
|4
|7
|193
|261
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|149
|154
|4
|7
|261
|287
|East Texas A&M
|3
|4
|207
|245
|3
|8
|293
|445
|Incarnate Word
|2
|5
|165
|189
|4
|7
|277
|296
|Houston Christian
|1
|6
|83
|227
|2
|9
|192
|332
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|68
|264
|1
|10
|112
|437
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 10, Incarnate Word 7
Nicholls 26, Northwestern St. 21
Stephen F. Austin 26, Lamar 15
East Texas A&M 37, Houston Christian 32
UT Rio Grande Valley 28, McNeese St. 13
Thursday, Nov. 20
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|6
|1
|298
|155
|8
|2
|407
|223
|Jackson St.
|6
|1
|268
|129
|8
|2
|346
|181
|Florida A&M
|4
|2
|163
|197
|5
|5
|226
|333
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|3
|230
|207
|5
|6
|318
|358
|Alabama A&M
|1
|6
|154
|266
|4
|7
|274
|377
|MVSU
|0
|6
|95
|225
|1
|9
|179
|374
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|219
|94
|8
|3
|322
|183
|Grambling St.
|4
|3
|139
|149
|7
|4
|262
|285
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|189
|174
|5
|5
|260
|250
|Alcorn St.
|4
|3
|187
|127
|5
|6
|270
|251
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|138
|230
|4
|7
|275
|356
|Southern U.
|0
|7
|133
|260
|1
|10
|195
|406
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 28, Bethune-Cookman 13
Texas Southern 35, Southern U. 30
Florida A&M 26, Alabama A&M 23
Prairie View 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9
Alcorn St. 27, Grambling St. 16
Alabama St. 41, MVSU 3
Saturday, Nov. 22
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|0
|281
|111
|9
|1
|371
|162
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|237
|211
|6
|4
|257
|297
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|186
|145
|7
|3
|320
|211
|Georgia Southern
|3
|3
|180
|194
|5
|5
|300
|346
|Marshall
|3
|3
|219
|212
|5
|5
|326
|313
|Appalachian St.
|1
|5
|154
|210
|4
|6
|249
|304
|Georgia St.
|0
|6
|127
|204
|1
|9
|208
|396
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|1
|188
|150
|7
|3
|305
|259
|Troy
|4
|2
|161
|158
|6
|4
|243
|250
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|140
|133
|5
|5
|233
|265
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|174
|193
|4
|6
|261
|303
|South Alabama
|2
|4
|144
|160
|3
|7
|250
|281
|Texas State
|1
|5
|208
|227
|4
|6
|353
|327
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|5
|91
|182
|3
|7
|158
|322
___
Thursday’s Games
Old Dominion 33, Troy 0
Saturday’s Games
Marshall 30, Georgia St. 18
South Alabama 26, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Texas State 41, Southern Miss. 14
James Madison 58, Appalachian St. 10
Georgia Southern 45, Coastal Carolina 40
Thursday, Nov. 20
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Washington St. at James Madison, TBA
Marshall at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|6
|1
|314
|123
|10
|1
|497
|177
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|230
|146
|7
|4
|293
|281
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|213
|165
|6
|5
|369
|321
|West Georgia
|5
|3
|178
|189
|8
|3
|281
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|251
|218
|7
|4
|377
|283
|E. Kentucky
|2
|5
|128
|176
|4
|7
|199
|282
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|5
|171
|215
|3
|8
|266
|373
|North Alabama
|1
|6
|157
|290
|2
|9
|269
|434
|Utah Tech
|1
|6
|101
|221
|2
|9
|182
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
West Georgia 23, Utah Tech 0
Austin Peay 30, Samford 16
Abilene Christian 17, E. Kentucky 10
Tarleton St. 61, North Alabama 0
S. Utah 28, Cent. Arkansas 21
Saturday, Nov. 22
S. Utah at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|2
|385
|184
|Uconn
|8
|3
|395
|265
|Umass
|0
|10
|105
|376
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois 45, Umass 3
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 26, Air Force 16
Notre Dame 37, Pittsburgh 15
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Umass at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.