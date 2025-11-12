FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|5
|1
|192
|154
|7
|2
|288
|241
|North Texas
|4
|1
|221
|155
|8
|1
|400
|217
|South Florida
|4
|1
|251
|132
|7
|2
|378
|218
|Tulane
|4
|1
|145
|130
|7
|2
|245
|236
|East Carolina
|4
|1
|181
|95
|6
|3
|305
|156
|Memphis
|4
|2
|228
|147
|8
|2
|371
|211
|Army
|3
|3
|130
|130
|5
|4
|201
|198
|Temple
|3
|3
|172
|163
|5
|5
|296
|267
|FAU
|3
|3
|191
|220
|4
|5
|282
|311
|UTSA
|2
|3
|170
|176
|4
|5
|295
|297
|Rice
|2
|4
|113
|181
|5
|5
|211
|279
|UAB
|1
|4
|118
|170
|3
|6
|244
|334
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|129
|237
|2
|7
|197
|277
|Charlotte
|0
|6
|106
|257
|1
|8
|162
|346
___
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Charlotte, Noon
South Florida at Navy, Noon
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Tulsa at Army, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
South Florida at UAB, TBA
East Carolina at UTSA, TBA
Tulane at Temple, TBA
North Texas at Rice, TBA
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|5
|1
|193
|152
|8
|1
|324
|208
|Virginia
|5
|1
|181
|138
|8
|2
|337
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|227
|139
|7
|2
|357
|196
|SMU
|5
|1
|183
|98
|7
|3
|322
|204
|Duke
|4
|1
|192
|129
|5
|4
|317
|262
|Louisville
|4
|2
|177
|147
|7
|2
|296
|195
|Miami
|3
|2
|149
|89
|7
|2
|296
|135
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|119
|150
|6
|3
|210
|183
|California
|3
|3
|154
|186
|6
|4
|250
|252
|Clemson
|3
|4
|214
|169
|4
|5
|251
|202
|NC State
|2
|3
|170
|181
|5
|4
|292
|275
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|91
|101
|4
|5
|175
|192
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|124
|148
|3
|6
|219
|267
|Stanford
|2
|5
|122
|212
|3
|7
|175
|291
|Florida St.
|1
|5
|156
|159
|4
|5
|330
|189
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|7
|223
|315
|Boston College
|0
|6
|98
|230
|1
|9
|237
|345
___
Friday’s Games
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon
Virginia at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 21
Florida St. at NC State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Louisville at SMU, TBA
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, TBA
Duke at North Carolina, TBA
Miami at Virginia Tech, TBA
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Tech
|6
|1
|247
|91
|9
|1
|421
|126
|BYU
|5
|1
|167
|149
|8
|1
|297
|165
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|199
|157
|7
|2
|320
|197
|Houston
|5
|2
|206
|188
|8
|2
|295
|221
|Utah
|4
|2
|219
|103
|7
|2
|356
|128
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|130
|155
|6
|3
|222
|213
|Arizona
|3
|3
|186
|153
|6
|3
|297
|179
|TCU
|3
|3
|169
|162
|6
|3
|294
|221
|Baylor
|3
|3
|190
|174
|5
|4
|304
|264
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|192
|167
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Iowa St.
|3
|4
|176
|179
|6
|4
|271
|215
|Kansas
|3
|4
|194
|196
|5
|5
|302
|252
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|152
|252
|4
|6
|238
|296
|UCF
|1
|5
|126
|154
|4
|5
|245
|180
|Colorado
|1
|6
|132
|246
|3
|7
|220
|300
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|95
|254
|1
|8
|137
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, Noon
West Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
UCF at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
BYU at Cincinnati, TBA
Arizona St. at Colorado, TBA
Baylor at Arizona, TBA
Kansas St. at Utah, TBA
Kansas at Iowa St., TBA
TCU at Houston, TBA
Oklahoma St. at UCF, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|6
|0
|227
|153
|10
|0
|399
|234
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|294
|65
|8
|2
|389
|161
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|204
|131
|7
|2
|295
|259
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|241
|180
|6
|4
|355
|264
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|177
|159
|6
|4
|317
|300
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|119
|182
|4
|6
|220
|312
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|161
|192
|4
|6
|328
|308
|Idaho
|2
|4
|171
|177
|4
|6
|266
|257
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|137
|187
|3
|7
|260
|309
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|135
|230
|3
|7
|212
|301
|Weber St.
|1
|5
|133
|243
|3
|7
|226
|401
|Portland St.
|1
|5
|141
|241
|1
|9
|164
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|0
|270
|122
|10
|0
|452
|153
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|170
|105
|5
|5
|214
|253
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|2
|154
|145
|6
|4
|276
|314
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|137
|149
|4
|6
|178
|265
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|3
|169
|179
|4
|6
|225
|299
|SE Missouri
|2
|4
|144
|151
|3
|7
|243
|314
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|139
|195
|3
|7
|231
|371
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|130
|158
|3
|7
|198
|252
|Tennessee St.
|0
|6
|63
|172
|2
|8
|135
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
W. Illinois at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|7
|0
|289
|98
|10
|0
|445
|121
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|206
|49
|9
|0
|327
|65
|Oregon
|5
|1
|179
|101
|8
|1
|348
|124
|Michigan
|5
|1
|143
|111
|7
|2
|253
|155
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|200
|129
|7
|2
|356
|196
|Iowa
|4
|2
|172
|93
|6
|3
|266
|123
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|111
|157
|6
|3
|214
|194
|Nebraska
|4
|3
|178
|175
|7
|3
|325
|199
|Illinois
|3
|3
|163
|211
|6
|3
|298
|233
|Washington
|3
|3
|127
|125
|6
|3
|294
|180
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|110
|135
|5
|4
|197
|172
|UCLA
|3
|3
|141
|168
|3
|6
|184
|276
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|160
|242
|5
|5
|299
|300
|Maryland
|1
|5
|125
|178
|4
|5
|228
|211
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|40
|153
|3
|6
|113
|201
|Michigan St.
|0
|6
|124
|213
|3
|6
|230
|283
|Penn St.
|0
|6
|144
|184
|3
|6
|276
|201
|Purdue
|0
|7
|114
|204
|2
|8
|209
|277
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Michigan at Northwestern, Noon
Maryland at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Washington, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Southern Cal at Oregon, TBA
Minnesota at Northwestern, TBA
Illinois at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan St. at Iowa, TBA
Washington at UCLA, TBA
Rutgers at Ohio St., TBA
Nebraska at Penn St., TBA
Michigan at Maryland, TBA
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|6
|0
|230
|118
|8
|2
|302
|207
|Villanova
|6
|1
|243
|143
|7
|2
|273
|212
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|1
|218
|136
|8
|2
|393
|283
|Maine
|5
|1
|196
|114
|6
|4
|250
|213
|William & Mary
|5
|2
|207
|181
|6
|4
|278
|266
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|150
|128
|6
|4
|245
|215
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|171
|151
|5
|5
|274
|251
|Elon
|2
|4
|134
|147
|4
|6
|259
|256
|Towson
|2
|4
|151
|147
|4
|6
|250
|251
|Campbell
|2
|4
|169
|182
|2
|8
|241
|364
|NC A&T
|2
|4
|146
|229
|2
|8
|210
|405
|Bryant
|1
|5
|137
|207
|3
|7
|228
|287
|Hampton
|0
|6
|102
|231
|2
|8
|191
|347
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|82
|222
|1
|9
|151
|327
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Bryant, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, Noon
Towson at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maine, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Bryant at Stony Brook, Noon
Albany (NY) at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Towson, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
NC A&T at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|161
|90
|7
|2
|234
|190
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|155
|124
|6
|3
|269
|234
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|164
|138
|7
|2
|271
|205
|Missouri St.
|4
|1
|117
|102
|6
|3
|203
|233
|Liberty
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|210
|202
|Delaware
|3
|3
|173
|192
|5
|4
|259
|281
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|192
|127
|5
|4
|253
|170
|FIU
|2
|3
|144
|147
|4
|5
|234
|269
|UTEP
|1
|4
|101
|129
|2
|7
|194
|232
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|132
|172
|3
|6
|192
|227
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|5
|115
|157
|1
|8
|181
|288
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|92
|197
|1
|8
|154
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
UTEP at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Delaware at Wake Forest, Noon
Missouri St. at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Liberty at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 3:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|291
|244
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|182
|225
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 22
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Sacred Heart at Villanova, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|0
|172
|55
|8
|0
|321
|93
|Yale
|4
|1
|150
|86
|6
|2
|238
|134
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|120
|103
|6
|2
|212
|164
|Penn
|3
|2
|129
|140
|5
|3
|211
|214
|Cornell
|3
|2
|123
|133
|4
|4
|184
|207
|Princeton
|2
|3
|105
|106
|3
|5
|192
|214
|Brown
|0
|5
|95
|173
|3
|5
|198
|213
|Columbia
|0
|5
|58
|156
|1
|7
|98
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Yale at Princeton, Noon
Brown at Columbia, Noon
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Harvard at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Brown, Noon
Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|5
|1
|135
|76
|6
|4
|218
|184
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|134
|106
|5
|4
|223
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|135
|92
|5
|4
|228
|195
|Ohio
|4
|2
|162
|119
|6
|4
|271
|235
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|132
|84
|5
|4
|217
|216
|Toledo
|3
|2
|168
|58
|5
|4
|296
|131
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|86
|118
|4
|5
|148
|251
|Kent St.
|3
|3
|159
|155
|4
|6
|204
|344
|Akron
|3
|4
|169
|197
|4
|7
|248
|313
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|137
|158
|3
|7
|244
|317
|N. Illinois
|1
|4
|69
|138
|2
|7
|110
|219
|Bowling Green
|1
|5
|99
|164
|3
|7
|185
|258
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kent St. 42, Akron 35, OT
W. Michigan 17, Ohio 13
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at Ball St., Noon
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Umass at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 19
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|3
|0
|76
|58
|7
|3
|344
|256
|SC State
|3
|0
|129
|62
|7
|3
|319
|272
|NC Central
|2
|1
|92
|77
|7
|3
|345
|260
|Howard
|1
|2
|59
|104
|4
|6
|181
|254
|Morgan St.
|0
|3
|69
|83
|3
|7
|231
|258
|Norfolk St.
|0
|3
|68
|109
|1
|9
|208
|348
___
Friday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., Noon
Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
NC Central at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|258
|100
|10
|0
|396
|117
|South Dakota
|5
|2
|161
|162
|7
|4
|247
|275
|Illinois St.
|4
|2
|201
|154
|7
|3
|325
|268
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|185
|101
|6
|4
|351
|190
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|137
|133
|7
|3
|275
|188
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|187
|182
|6
|4
|349
|260
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|216
|198
|6
|4
|351
|299
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|109
|222
|3
|7
|208
|396
|N. Iowa
|1
|5
|88
|159
|3
|7
|159
|238
|Murray St.
|0
|6
|108
|239
|0
|10
|180
|411
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Murray St., Noon
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., Noon
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|142
|79
|7
|2
|237
|118
|Boise St.
|4
|1
|177
|126
|6
|3
|289
|216
|Hawaii
|4
|2
|216
|154
|7
|3
|305
|237
|UNLV
|3
|2
|190
|171
|7
|2
|337
|284
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|94
|117
|6
|3
|235
|196
|New Mexico
|3
|2
|150
|147
|6
|3
|272
|233
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|170
|146
|5
|4
|303
|268
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|108
|107
|4
|5
|175
|182
|San Jose St.
|2
|3
|149
|157
|3
|6
|230
|269
|Air Force
|2
|4
|200
|230
|3
|6
|297
|297
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|102
|167
|2
|7
|163
|259
|Nevada
|0
|5
|66
|163
|1
|8
|126
|271
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Uconn, Noon
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 21
Hawaii at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Colorado St. at Boise St., TBA
Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|5
|0
|129
|53
|7
|3
|260
|205
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|147
|74
|5
|5
|283
|253
|Wagner
|3
|2
|95
|96
|4
|6
|160
|256
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|69
|60
|4
|6
|163
|206
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|83
|96
|3
|7
|152
|252
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|73
|112
|3
|7
|147
|247
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|5
|63
|146
|0
|9
|102
|289
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 22
Mercyhurst at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|8
|196
|290
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|4
|5
|179
|207
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Washington St. at James Madison, TBA
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|0
|168
|47
|10
|0
|337
|128
|Lafayette
|5
|0
|208
|126
|7
|3
|336
|275
|Richmond
|3
|3
|136
|139
|6
|4
|207
|216
|Bucknell
|2
|3
|142
|181
|5
|5
|274
|334
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|113
|155
|5
|5
|232
|278
|Colgate
|2
|3
|151
|153
|4
|6
|295
|326
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|93
|136
|1
|9
|167
|270
|Fordham
|1
|5
|96
|170
|1
|9
|165
|356
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon
Fordham at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Fordham at Merrimack, Noon
Lehigh at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown at Boston, 4 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|5
|1
|173
|72
|6
|3
|256
|158
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|2
|270
|104
|7
|3
|355
|161
|Presbyterian
|4
|2
|189
|95
|8
|2
|361
|160
|Dayton
|4
|2
|189
|125
|6
|3
|258
|163
|San Diego
|4
|2
|174
|133
|6
|4
|270
|277
|Morehead St.
|4
|3
|141
|185
|6
|5
|244
|341
|Butler
|3
|3
|149
|145
|5
|5
|240
|255
|Marist
|2
|4
|126
|157
|4
|6
|210
|243
|Stetson
|2
|4
|100
|229
|3
|7
|187
|395
|Davidson
|1
|5
|111
|218
|2
|8
|194
|396
|Valparaiso
|0
|6
|81
|240
|1
|9
|192
|369
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake at Dayton, Noon
Davidson at Marist, Noon
Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Dayton at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Butler, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|6
|0
|213
|120
|9
|0
|340
|206
|Alabama
|6
|0
|167
|110
|8
|1
|295
|155
|Georgia
|6
|1
|228
|165
|8
|1
|301
|178
|Mississippi
|5
|1
|194
|160
|9
|1
|375
|198
|Texas
|4
|1
|139
|117
|7
|2
|266
|148
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2
|169
|143
|8
|2
|383
|222
|Oklahoma
|3
|2
|115
|108
|7
|2
|260
|127
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|219
|213
|6
|3
|392
|280
|Missouri
|2
|3
|103
|119
|6
|3
|300
|172
|LSU
|2
|4
|117
|144
|5
|4
|213
|171
|Florida
|2
|4
|106
|158
|3
|6
|184
|202
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|145
|182
|4
|5
|217
|221
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|161
|216
|5
|5
|320
|263
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|4
|6
|239
|204
|South Carolina
|1
|6
|115
|178
|3
|6
|177
|199
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|167
|191
|2
|7
|319
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon
Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
Missouri at Oklahoma, Noon
Charlotte at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, TBA
Arkansas at Texas, TBA
E. Illinois at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
W. Kentucky at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|0
|306
|151
|8
|1
|354
|180
|W. Carolina
|5
|1
|252
|178
|6
|4
|380
|344
|Chattanooga
|4
|2
|195
|156
|5
|5
|309
|298
|ETSU
|3
|3
|191
|145
|5
|5
|310
|285
|The Citadel
|3
|3
|155
|154
|4
|6
|206
|278
|Wofford
|3
|3
|161
|98
|4
|6
|223
|180
|Furman
|3
|4
|162
|229
|5
|5
|251
|313
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|9
|159
|377
|VMI
|0
|6
|80
|239
|1
|9
|171
|371
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at W. Carolina, Noon
VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
W. Carolina at VMI, Noon
Samford at Texas A&M, Noon
The Citadel at ETSU, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Furman at Clemson, 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|0
|221
|82
|8
|2
|339
|154
|Lamar
|5
|1
|152
|111
|8
|2
|238
|214
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|241
|73
|7
|3
|352
|180
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|3
|3
|180
|165
|7
|3
|414
|199
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|136
|126
|4
|6
|248
|259
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|127
|106
|3
|7
|167
|240
|Incarnate Word
|2
|4
|158
|179
|4
|6
|270
|286
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|170
|213
|2
|8
|256
|413
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|51
|190
|2
|8
|160
|295
|Northwestern St.
|0
|6
|47
|238
|1
|9
|91
|411
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 20
Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Incarnate Word at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 4 p.m.
East Texas A&M at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|5
|1
|257
|152
|7
|2
|366
|220
|Jackson St.
|5
|1
|240
|116
|7
|2
|318
|168
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|2
|217
|179
|5
|5
|305
|330
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|137
|174
|4
|5
|200
|310
|Alabama A&M
|1
|5
|131
|240
|4
|6
|251
|351
|MVSU
|0
|5
|92
|184
|1
|8
|176
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|1
|163
|85
|7
|3
|266
|174
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|123
|122
|7
|3
|246
|258
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|154
|144
|4
|5
|225
|220
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|160
|111
|4
|6
|243
|235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|129
|174
|4
|6
|266
|300
|Southern U.
|0
|6
|103
|225
|1
|9
|165
|371
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
MVSU vs. Alabama St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 1 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|223
|101
|8
|1
|313
|152
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|197
|166
|6
|3
|217
|252
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|153
|145
|6
|3
|287
|211
|Georgia Southern
|2
|3
|135
|154
|4
|5
|255
|306
|Marshall
|2
|3
|189
|194
|4
|5
|296
|295
|Appalachian St.
|1
|4
|144
|152
|4
|5
|239
|246
|Georgia St.
|0
|5
|109
|174
|1
|8
|190
|366
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|0
|174
|109
|7
|2
|291
|218
|Troy
|4
|1
|161
|125
|6
|3
|243
|217
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|140
|133
|5
|5
|233
|265
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|174
|193
|4
|6
|261
|303
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|77
|156
|3
|6
|144
|296
|South Alabama
|1
|4
|118
|146
|2
|7
|224
|267
|Texas State
|0
|5
|167
|213
|3
|6
|312
|313
___
Thursday’s Games
Troy at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Marshall at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 20
Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
Washington St. at James Madison, TBA
Marshall at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|1
|253
|123
|9
|1
|436
|177
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|213
|136
|6
|4
|276
|271
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|185
|144
|5
|5
|341
|300
|West Georgia
|4
|3
|155
|189
|7
|3
|258
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|251
|218
|6
|4
|347
|267
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|118
|159
|4
|6
|189
|265
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|4
|150
|187
|3
|7
|245
|345
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|157
|229
|2
|8
|269
|373
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|101
|198
|2
|8
|182
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Utah Tech at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
S. Utah at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|348
|169
|Uconn
|7
|3
|369
|249
|Umass
|0
|9
|102
|331
___
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon
Tuesday, Nov. 18
Umass at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 22
Uconn at FAU, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.