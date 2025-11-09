FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192…

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192 154 7 2 288 241 North Texas 4 1 221 155 8 1 400 217 South Florida 4 1 251 132 7 2 378 218 Tulane 4 1 145 130 7 2 245 236 East Carolina 4 1 181 95 6 3 305 156 Memphis 4 2 228 147 8 2 371 211 Army 3 3 130 130 5 4 201 198 Temple 3 3 172 163 5 5 296 267 FAU 3 3 191 220 4 5 282 311 UTSA 2 3 170 176 4 5 295 297 Rice 2 4 113 181 5 5 211 279 UAB 1 4 118 170 3 6 244 334 Tulsa 0 6 129 237 2 7 197 277 Charlotte 0 6 106 257 1 8 162 346

___

Thursday’s Games

South Florida 55, UTSA 23

Friday’s Games

Tulane 38, Memphis 32

Saturday’s Games

Army 14, Temple 13

Rice 24, UAB 17

FAU 40, Tulsa 21

East Carolina 48, Charlotte 22

Notre Dame 49, Navy 10

Saturday, Nov. 15

South Florida at Navy, Noon

UTSA at Charlotte, Noon

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

FAU at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 5 1 193 152 8 1 324 208 Virginia 5 1 181 138 8 2 337 216 Pittsburgh 5 1 227 139 7 2 357 196 SMU 5 1 183 98 7 3 322 204 Duke 4 1 192 129 5 4 317 262 Louisville 4 2 177 147 7 2 296 195 Miami 3 2 149 89 7 2 296 135 Wake Forest 3 3 119 150 6 3 210 183 California 3 3 154 186 6 4 250 252 Clemson 3 4 214 169 4 5 251 202 NC State 2 3 170 181 5 4 292 275 North Carolina 2 3 91 101 4 5 175 192 Virginia Tech 2 3 124 148 3 6 219 267 Stanford 2 5 122 212 3 7 175 291 Florida St. 1 5 156 159 4 5 330 189 Syracuse 1 6 104 226 3 7 223 315 Boston College 0 6 98 230 1 9 237 345

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 45, Boston College 13

Miami 38, Syracuse 10

Uconn 37, Duke 34

North Carolina 20, Stanford 15

Clemson 24, Florida St. 10

California 29, Louisville 26, OT

Wake Forest 16, Virginia 9

Friday, Nov. 14

Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Tech 6 1 247 91 9 1 421 126 BYU 5 1 167 149 8 1 297 165 Cincinnati 5 1 199 157 7 2 320 197 Houston 5 2 206 188 8 2 295 221 Utah 4 2 219 103 7 2 356 128 Arizona St. 4 2 130 155 6 3 222 213 Arizona 3 3 186 153 6 3 297 179 TCU 3 3 169 162 6 3 294 221 Baylor 3 3 190 174 5 4 304 264 Kansas St. 3 3 192 167 4 5 268 249 Iowa St. 3 4 176 179 6 4 271 215 Kansas 3 4 194 196 5 5 302 252 West Virginia 2 5 152 252 4 6 238 296 UCF 1 5 126 154 4 5 245 180 Colorado 1 6 132 246 3 7 220 300 Oklahoma St. 0 6 95 254 1 8 137 349

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 30, UCF 27

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 29, Colorado 22

Texas Tech 29, BYU 7

Iowa St. 20, TCU 17

Arizona 24, Kansas 20

Saturday, Nov. 15

Arizona at Cincinnati, Noon

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon

West Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

UCF at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Baylor, 7 p.m.

TCU at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 6 0 227 153 10 0 399 234 Montana St. 6 0 294 65 8 2 389 161 UC Davis 5 1 204 131 7 2 295 259 Sacramento St. 4 2 241 180 6 4 355 264 N. Arizona 3 3 177 159 6 4 317 300 E. Washington 3 3 119 182 4 6 220 312 Idaho St. 3 3 161 192 4 6 328 308 Idaho 2 4 171 177 4 6 266 257 Cal Poly 1 5 137 187 3 7 260 309 N. Colorado 1 5 135 230 3 7 212 301 Weber St. 1 5 133 243 3 7 226 401 Portland St. 1 5 141 241 1 9 164 425

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 66, Weber St. 14

Montana 29, E. Washington 24

Sacramento St. 52, Portland St. 24

N. Arizona 49, N. Colorado 10

Idaho St. 27, Cal Poly 17

UC Davis 28, Idaho 14

Saturday, Nov. 15

Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 7 0 270 122 10 0 452 153 UT Martin 5 1 170 105 5 5 214 253 Gardner-Webb 4 2 154 145 6 4 276 314 Charleston Southern 3 3 137 149 4 6 178 265 Lindenwood (Mo.) 3 3 169 179 4 6 225 299 SE Missouri 2 4 144 151 3 7 243 314 W. Illinois 2 4 139 195 3 7 231 371 E. Illinois 2 5 130 158 3 7 198 252 Tennessee St. 0 6 63 172 2 8 135 282

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 21, E. Illinois 9

Gardner-Webb 27, SE Missouri 24

UT Martin 26, Tennessee St. 7

W. Illinois 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 21

Saturday, Nov. 15

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 7 0 289 98 10 0 445 121 Ohio St. 6 0 206 49 9 0 327 65 Oregon 5 1 179 101 8 1 348 124 Michigan 5 1 143 111 7 2 253 155 Southern Cal 5 1 200 129 7 2 356 196 Iowa 4 2 172 93 6 3 266 123 Minnesota 4 2 111 157 6 3 214 194 Nebraska 4 3 178 175 7 3 325 199 Illinois 3 3 163 211 6 3 298 233 Washington 3 3 127 125 6 3 294 180 Northwestern 3 3 110 135 5 4 197 172 UCLA 3 3 141 168 3 6 184 276 Rutgers 2 5 160 242 5 5 299 300 Maryland 1 5 125 178 4 5 228 211 Wisconsin 1 5 40 153 3 6 113 201 Michigan St. 0 6 124 213 3 6 230 283 Penn St. 0 6 144 184 3 6 276 201 Purdue 0 7 114 204 2 8 209 277

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Cal 38, Northwestern 17

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 27, Penn St. 24

Ohio St. 34, Purdue 10

Rutgers 35, Maryland 20

Oregon 18, Iowa 16

Wisconsin 13, Washington 10

Nebraska 28, UCLA 21

Friday, Nov. 14

Minnesota at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon

Michigan at Northwestern, Noon

Iowa at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Washington, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 6 0 230 118 8 2 302 207 Villanova 6 1 243 143 7 2 273 212 Monmouth (NJ) 5 1 218 136 8 2 393 283 Maine 5 1 196 114 6 4 250 213 William & Mary 5 2 207 181 6 4 278 266 New Hampshire 4 2 150 128 6 4 245 215 Stony Brook 3 3 171 151 5 5 274 251 Elon 2 4 134 147 4 6 259 256 Towson 2 4 151 147 4 6 250 251 Campbell 2 4 169 182 2 8 241 364 NC A&T 2 4 146 229 2 8 210 405 Bryant 1 5 137 207 3 7 228 287 Hampton 0 6 102 231 2 8 191 347 Albany (NY) 0 6 82 222 1 9 151 327

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 38, NC A&T 12

New Hampshire 34, Monmouth (NJ) 13

Villanova 28, Towson 10

Bryant 27, Albany (NY) 24

Maine 35, Hampton 7

Rhode Island 34, Elon 20

William & Mary 30, Campbell 27, OT

Saturday, Nov. 15

Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, Noon

New Hampshire at Bryant, Noon

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Towson at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 1 p.m.

Elon at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 5 0 161 90 7 2 234 190 Jacksonville St. 5 0 155 124 6 3 269 234 W. Kentucky 5 1 164 138 7 2 271 205 Missouri St. 4 1 117 102 6 3 203 233 Liberty 3 2 149 120 4 5 210 202 Delaware 3 3 173 192 5 4 259 281 Louisiana Tech 3 3 192 127 5 4 253 170 FIU 2 3 144 147 4 5 234 269 UTEP 1 4 101 129 2 7 194 232 New Mexico St. 1 5 132 172 3 6 192 227 Middle Tennessee 0 5 115 157 1 8 181 288 Sam Houston St. 0 5 92 197 1 8 154 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 21, Liberty 17

Delaware 25, Louisiana Tech 24

Jacksonville St. 30, UTEP 27

FIU 56, Middle Tennessee 30

Kennesaw St. 24, New Mexico St. 21

Sam Houston St. 21, Oregon St. 17

Saturday, Nov. 15

UTEP at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Liberty at FIU, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 7 3 291 244 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 7 182 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 56, Va. Lynchburg 10

Saturday, Nov. 15

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 0 172 55 8 0 321 93 Yale 4 1 150 86 6 2 238 134 Dartmouth 3 2 120 103 6 2 212 164 Penn 3 2 129 140 5 3 211 214 Cornell 3 2 123 133 4 4 184 207 Princeton 2 3 105 106 3 5 192 214 Brown 0 5 95 173 3 5 198 213 Columbia 0 5 58 156 1 7 98 235

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 31, Columbia 14

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Brown 22

Cornell 39, Penn 17

Dartmouth 20, Princeton 17

Saturday, Nov. 15

Brown at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Yale at Princeton, Noon

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 149 102 6 3 258 218 Buffalo 4 1 134 106 5 4 223 176 Miami (Ohio) 4 1 135 92 5 4 228 195 W. Michigan 4 1 118 63 5 4 201 171 Cent. Michigan 3 2 132 84 5 4 217 216 Toledo 3 2 168 58 5 4 296 131 Ball St. 3 2 86 118 4 5 148 251 Akron 3 3 134 155 4 6 213 271 Kent St. 2 3 117 120 3 6 162 309 E. Michigan 2 4 137 158 3 7 244 317 N. Illinois 1 4 69 138 2 7 110 219 Bowling Green 1 5 99 164 3 7 185 258

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 44, Umass 10

Ohio 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 42, N. Illinois 3

Ball St. 17, Kent St. 13

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan 27, Bowling Green 21

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

E. Michigan at Ball St., Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 3 0 76 58 7 3 344 256 SC State 3 0 129 62 7 3 319 272 NC Central 2 1 92 77 7 3 345 260 Howard 1 2 59 104 4 6 181 254 Morgan St. 0 3 69 83 3 7 231 258 Norfolk St. 0 3 68 109 1 9 208 348

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware St. 14, Morgan St. 12

Saturday’s Games

SC State 42, Howard 12

NC Central 31, Norfolk St. 28

Friday, Nov. 14

SC State at NC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., Noon

Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 0 258 100 10 0 396 117 South Dakota 5 2 161 162 7 4 247 275 Illinois St. 4 2 201 154 7 3 325 268 North Dakota 4 2 185 101 6 4 351 190 S. Dakota St. 3 3 137 133 7 3 275 188 S. Illinois 3 3 187 182 6 4 349 260 Youngstown St. 3 3 216 198 6 4 351 299 Indiana St. 1 5 109 222 3 7 208 396 N. Iowa 1 5 88 159 3 7 159 238 Murray St. 0 6 108 239 0 10 180 411

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 52, Indiana St. 20

N. Iowa 31, Murray St. 14

Youngstown St. 48, S. Illinois 38

N. Dakota St. 15, North Dakota 10

South Dakota 24, S. Dakota St. 17

Saturday, Nov. 15

Indiana St. at Youngstown St., Noon

North Dakota at Murray St., Noon

South Dakota at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 4 1 142 79 7 2 237 118 Boise St. 4 1 177 126 6 3 289 216 Hawaii 4 2 216 154 7 3 305 237 UNLV 3 2 190 171 7 2 337 284 Fresno St. 3 2 94 117 6 3 235 196 New Mexico 3 2 150 147 6 3 272 233 Utah St. 3 2 170 146 5 4 303 268 Wyoming 2 3 108 107 4 5 175 182 San Jose St. 2 3 149 157 3 6 230 269 Air Force 2 4 200 230 3 6 297 297 Colorado St. 1 4 102 167 2 7 163 259 Nevada 0 5 66 163 1 8 126 271

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 26, San Jose St. 16

Utah St. 51, Nevada 14

UNLV 42, Colorado St. 10

Hawaii 38, San Diego St. 6

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at Uconn, Noon

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 5 0 129 53 7 3 260 205 Duquesne 3 2 147 74 5 5 283 253 Wagner 3 2 95 96 4 6 160 256 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 69 60 4 6 163 206 Robert Morris 2 3 83 96 3 7 152 252 Stonehill 2 3 73 112 3 7 147 247 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 5 63 146 0 9 102 289

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 40, Stonehill 10

Mercyhurst 16, St. Francis (Pa.) 15

Wagner 24, Robert Morris 20

LIU Brooklyn 29, Duquesne 11

Saturday, Nov. 15

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, Noon

Stonehill at Wagner, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 10 7 2 8 196 290 Washington St. 0 1 7 10 4 5 179 207

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 21, Oregon St. 17

Saturday, Nov. 15

Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 5 0 168 47 10 0 337 128 Lafayette 5 0 208 126 7 3 336 275 Richmond 3 3 136 139 6 4 207 216 Bucknell 2 3 142 181 5 5 274 334 Georgetown 2 3 113 155 5 5 232 278 Colgate 2 3 151 153 4 6 295 326 Holy Cross 1 4 93 136 1 9 167 270 Fordham 1 5 96 170 1 9 165 356

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 38, Holy Cross 3

Lafayette 59, Colgate 42

Bucknell 37, Fordham 19

Richmond 31, Georgetown 24

Saturday, Nov. 15

Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon

Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Richmond, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 5 1 173 72 6 3 256 158 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 2 270 104 7 3 355 161 Presbyterian 4 2 189 95 8 2 361 160 Dayton 4 2 189 125 6 3 258 163 San Diego 4 2 174 133 6 4 270 277 Morehead St. 4 3 141 185 6 5 244 341 Butler 3 3 149 145 5 5 240 255 Marist 2 4 126 157 4 6 210 243 Stetson 2 4 100 229 3 7 187 395 Davidson 1 5 111 218 2 8 194 396 Valparaiso 0 6 81 240 1 9 192 369

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 43, Valparaiso 27

Marist 41, Stetson 13

St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Drake 13

Davidson 14, Presbyterian 13

Morehead St. 31, Butler 30

Saturday, Nov. 15

Davidson at Marist, Noon

Drake at Dayton, Noon

Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 6 0 213 120 9 0 340 206 Alabama 6 0 167 110 8 1 295 155 Georgia 6 1 228 165 8 1 301 178 Mississippi 5 1 194 160 9 1 375 198 Texas 4 1 139 117 7 2 266 148 Vanderbilt 4 2 169 143 8 2 383 222 Oklahoma 3 2 115 108 7 2 260 127 Tennessee 3 3 219 213 6 3 392 280 Missouri 2 3 103 119 6 3 300 172 LSU 2 4 117 144 5 4 213 171 Florida 2 4 106 158 3 6 184 202 Kentucky 2 5 145 182 4 5 217 221 Mississippi St. 1 5 161 216 5 5 320 263 Auburn 1 6 128 162 4 6 239 204 South Carolina 1 6 115 178 3 6 177 199 Arkansas 0 5 167 191 2 7 319 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 41, Mississippi St. 21

Mississippi 49, The Citadel 0

Texas A&M 38, Missouri 17

Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38, OT

Alabama 20, LSU 9

Kentucky 38, Florida 7

Saturday, Nov. 15

South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 7 0 306 151 8 1 354 180 W. Carolina 5 1 252 178 6 4 380 344 Chattanooga 4 2 195 156 5 5 309 298 ETSU 3 3 191 145 5 5 310 285 The Citadel 3 3 155 154 4 6 206 278 Wofford 3 3 161 98 4 6 223 180 Furman 3 4 162 229 5 5 251 313 Samford 1 7 149 301 1 9 159 377 VMI 0 6 80 239 1 9 171 371

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 45, Furman 28

Mississippi 49, The Citadel 0

Wofford 52, VMI 10

Mercer 49, W. Carolina 47

ETSU 38, Samford 14

Saturday, Nov. 15

ETSU at W. Carolina, Noon

VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.

Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stephen F. Austin 6 0 221 82 8 2 339 154 Lamar 5 1 152 111 8 2 238 214 SE Louisiana 5 1 241 73 7 3 352 180 UT Rio Grande Valley 3 3 180 165 7 3 414 199 McNeese St. 3 3 136 126 4 6 248 259 Nicholls 3 3 127 106 3 7 167 240 Incarnate Word 2 4 158 179 4 6 270 286 East Texas A&M 2 4 170 213 2 8 256 413 Houston Christian 1 5 51 190 2 8 160 295 Northwestern St. 0 6 47 238 1 9 91 411

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 3

Stephen F. Austin 50, Houston Christian 3

Lamar 14, SE Louisiana 12

McNeese St. 35, East Texas A&M 20

UT Rio Grande Valley 28, Nicholls 21

Saturday, Nov. 15

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 5 1 257 152 7 2 366 220 Jackson St. 5 1 240 116 7 2 318 168 Bethune-Cookman 4 2 217 179 5 5 305 330 Florida A&M 3 2 137 174 4 5 200 310 Alabama A&M 1 5 131 240 4 6 251 351 MVSU 0 5 92 184 1 8 176 333

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 1 163 85 7 3 266 174 Grambling St. 4 2 123 122 7 3 246 258 Texas Southern 3 3 154 144 4 5 225 220 Alcorn St. 3 3 160 111 4 6 243 235 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 129 174 4 6 266 300 Southern U. 0 6 103 225 1 9 165 371

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 42, MVSU 3

Florida A&M 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28

Alabama St. 42, Texas Southern 24

Prairie View 48, Alabama A&M 5

Grambling St. 31, Bethune-Cookman 23

Alcorn St. 35, Southern U. 17

Saturday, Nov. 15

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 3 p.m.

MVSU vs. Alabama St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 223 101 8 1 313 152 Coastal Carolina 5 1 197 166 6 3 217 252 Old Dominion 3 2 153 145 6 3 287 211 Georgia Southern 2 3 135 154 4 5 255 306 Marshall 2 3 189 194 4 5 296 295 Appalachian St. 1 4 144 152 4 5 239 246 Georgia St. 0 5 109 174 1 8 190 366

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 5 0 174 109 7 2 291 218 Troy 4 1 161 125 6 3 243 217 Arkansas St. 4 2 140 133 5 5 233 265 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 3 174 193 4 6 261 303 Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 77 156 3 6 144 296 South Alabama 1 4 118 146 2 7 224 267 Texas State 0 5 167 213 3 6 312 313

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 25, Appalachian St. 23

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 35, Marshall 23

Southern Miss. 27, Arkansas St. 21

Coastal Carolina 40, Georgia St. 27

Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Texas State 39

Thursday, Nov. 13

Troy at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Marshall at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 1 253 123 9 1 436 177 Abilene Christian 5 1 213 136 6 4 276 271 S. Utah 4 2 185 144 5 5 341 300 West Georgia 4 3 155 189 7 3 258 233 Austin Peay 4 3 251 218 6 4 347 267 E. Kentucky 2 4 118 159 4 6 189 265 Cent. Arkansas 2 4 150 187 3 7 245 345 North Alabama 1 5 157 229 2 8 269 373 Utah Tech 1 5 101 198 2 8 182 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 31, Utah Tech 10

S. Utah 27, E. Kentucky 17

West Georgia 24, North Alabama 17

Austin Peay 41, Cent. Arkansas 38

Saturday, Nov. 15

Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 2 348 169 Uconn 7 3 369 249 Umass 0 9 102 331

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 44, Umass 10

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 37, Duke 34

Notre Dame 49, Navy 10

Wednesday, Nov. 12

N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.