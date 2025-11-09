FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|5
|1
|192
|154
|7
|2
|288
|241
|North Texas
|4
|1
|221
|155
|8
|1
|400
|217
|South Florida
|4
|1
|251
|132
|7
|2
|378
|218
|Tulane
|4
|1
|145
|130
|7
|2
|245
|236
|East Carolina
|4
|1
|181
|95
|6
|3
|305
|156
|Memphis
|4
|2
|228
|147
|8
|2
|371
|211
|Army
|3
|3
|130
|130
|5
|4
|201
|198
|Temple
|3
|3
|172
|163
|5
|5
|296
|267
|FAU
|3
|3
|191
|220
|4
|5
|282
|311
|UTSA
|2
|3
|170
|176
|4
|5
|295
|297
|Rice
|2
|4
|113
|181
|5
|5
|211
|279
|UAB
|1
|4
|118
|170
|3
|6
|244
|334
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|129
|237
|2
|7
|197
|277
|Charlotte
|0
|6
|106
|257
|1
|8
|162
|346
___
Thursday’s Games
South Florida 55, UTSA 23
Friday’s Games
Tulane 38, Memphis 32
Saturday’s Games
Army 14, Temple 13
Rice 24, UAB 17
FAU 40, Tulsa 21
East Carolina 48, Charlotte 22
Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Saturday, Nov. 15
South Florida at Navy, Noon
UTSA at Charlotte, Noon
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
North Texas at UAB, 2 p.m.
Memphis at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
FAU at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|5
|1
|193
|152
|8
|1
|324
|208
|Virginia
|5
|1
|181
|138
|8
|2
|337
|216
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|227
|139
|7
|2
|357
|196
|SMU
|5
|1
|183
|98
|7
|3
|322
|204
|Duke
|4
|1
|192
|129
|5
|4
|317
|262
|Louisville
|4
|2
|177
|147
|7
|2
|296
|195
|Miami
|3
|2
|149
|89
|7
|2
|296
|135
|Wake Forest
|3
|3
|119
|150
|6
|3
|210
|183
|California
|3
|3
|154
|186
|6
|4
|250
|252
|Clemson
|3
|4
|214
|169
|4
|5
|251
|202
|NC State
|2
|3
|170
|181
|5
|4
|292
|275
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|91
|101
|4
|5
|175
|192
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|124
|148
|3
|6
|219
|267
|Stanford
|2
|5
|122
|212
|3
|7
|175
|291
|Florida St.
|1
|5
|156
|159
|4
|5
|330
|189
|Syracuse
|1
|6
|104
|226
|3
|7
|223
|315
|Boston College
|0
|6
|98
|230
|1
|9
|237
|345
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU 45, Boston College 13
Miami 38, Syracuse 10
Uconn 37, Duke 34
North Carolina 20, Stanford 15
Clemson 24, Florida St. 10
California 29, Louisville 26, OT
Wake Forest 16, Virginia 9
Friday, Nov. 14
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 3:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Tech
|6
|1
|247
|91
|9
|1
|421
|126
|BYU
|5
|1
|167
|149
|8
|1
|297
|165
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|199
|157
|7
|2
|320
|197
|Houston
|5
|2
|206
|188
|8
|2
|295
|221
|Utah
|4
|2
|219
|103
|7
|2
|356
|128
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|130
|155
|6
|3
|222
|213
|Arizona
|3
|3
|186
|153
|6
|3
|297
|179
|TCU
|3
|3
|169
|162
|6
|3
|294
|221
|Baylor
|3
|3
|190
|174
|5
|4
|304
|264
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|192
|167
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Iowa St.
|3
|4
|176
|179
|6
|4
|271
|215
|Kansas
|3
|4
|194
|196
|5
|5
|302
|252
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|152
|252
|4
|6
|238
|296
|UCF
|1
|5
|126
|154
|4
|5
|245
|180
|Colorado
|1
|6
|132
|246
|3
|7
|220
|300
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|95
|254
|1
|8
|137
|349
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 30, UCF 27
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 29, Colorado 22
Texas Tech 29, BYU 7
Iowa St. 20, TCU 17
Arizona 24, Kansas 20
Saturday, Nov. 15
Arizona at Cincinnati, Noon
Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., Noon
West Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
UCF at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Baylor, 7 p.m.
TCU at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|6
|0
|227
|153
|10
|0
|399
|234
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|294
|65
|8
|2
|389
|161
|UC Davis
|5
|1
|204
|131
|7
|2
|295
|259
|Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|241
|180
|6
|4
|355
|264
|N. Arizona
|3
|3
|177
|159
|6
|4
|317
|300
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|119
|182
|4
|6
|220
|312
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|161
|192
|4
|6
|328
|308
|Idaho
|2
|4
|171
|177
|4
|6
|266
|257
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|137
|187
|3
|7
|260
|309
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|135
|230
|3
|7
|212
|301
|Weber St.
|1
|5
|133
|243
|3
|7
|226
|401
|Portland St.
|1
|5
|141
|241
|1
|9
|164
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 66, Weber St. 14
Montana 29, E. Washington 24
Sacramento St. 52, Portland St. 24
N. Arizona 49, N. Colorado 10
Idaho St. 27, Cal Poly 17
UC Davis 28, Idaho 14
Saturday, Nov. 15
Cal Poly at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|0
|270
|122
|10
|0
|452
|153
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|170
|105
|5
|5
|214
|253
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|2
|154
|145
|6
|4
|276
|314
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|137
|149
|4
|6
|178
|265
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|3
|3
|169
|179
|4
|6
|225
|299
|SE Missouri
|2
|4
|144
|151
|3
|7
|243
|314
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|139
|195
|3
|7
|231
|371
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|130
|158
|3
|7
|198
|252
|Tennessee St.
|0
|6
|63
|172
|2
|8
|135
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 21, E. Illinois 9
Gardner-Webb 27, SE Missouri 24
UT Martin 26, Tennessee St. 7
W. Illinois 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 21
Saturday, Nov. 15
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|7
|0
|289
|98
|10
|0
|445
|121
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|206
|49
|9
|0
|327
|65
|Oregon
|5
|1
|179
|101
|8
|1
|348
|124
|Michigan
|5
|1
|143
|111
|7
|2
|253
|155
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|200
|129
|7
|2
|356
|196
|Iowa
|4
|2
|172
|93
|6
|3
|266
|123
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|111
|157
|6
|3
|214
|194
|Nebraska
|4
|3
|178
|175
|7
|3
|325
|199
|Illinois
|3
|3
|163
|211
|6
|3
|298
|233
|Washington
|3
|3
|127
|125
|6
|3
|294
|180
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|110
|135
|5
|4
|197
|172
|UCLA
|3
|3
|141
|168
|3
|6
|184
|276
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|160
|242
|5
|5
|299
|300
|Maryland
|1
|5
|125
|178
|4
|5
|228
|211
|Wisconsin
|1
|5
|40
|153
|3
|6
|113
|201
|Michigan St.
|0
|6
|124
|213
|3
|6
|230
|283
|Penn St.
|0
|6
|144
|184
|3
|6
|276
|201
|Purdue
|0
|7
|114
|204
|2
|8
|209
|277
___
Friday’s Games
Southern Cal 38, Northwestern 17
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 27, Penn St. 24
Ohio St. 34, Purdue 10
Rutgers 35, Maryland 20
Oregon 18, Iowa 16
Wisconsin 13, Washington 10
Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
Friday, Nov. 14
Minnesota at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Wisconsin at Indiana, Noon
Michigan at Northwestern, Noon
Iowa at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Washington, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|6
|0
|230
|118
|8
|2
|302
|207
|Villanova
|6
|1
|243
|143
|7
|2
|273
|212
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|1
|218
|136
|8
|2
|393
|283
|Maine
|5
|1
|196
|114
|6
|4
|250
|213
|William & Mary
|5
|2
|207
|181
|6
|4
|278
|266
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|150
|128
|6
|4
|245
|215
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|171
|151
|5
|5
|274
|251
|Elon
|2
|4
|134
|147
|4
|6
|259
|256
|Towson
|2
|4
|151
|147
|4
|6
|250
|251
|Campbell
|2
|4
|169
|182
|2
|8
|241
|364
|NC A&T
|2
|4
|146
|229
|2
|8
|210
|405
|Bryant
|1
|5
|137
|207
|3
|7
|228
|287
|Hampton
|0
|6
|102
|231
|2
|8
|191
|347
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|82
|222
|1
|9
|151
|327
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook 38, NC A&T 12
New Hampshire 34, Monmouth (NJ) 13
Villanova 28, Towson 10
Bryant 27, Albany (NY) 24
Maine 35, Hampton 7
Rhode Island 34, Elon 20
William & Mary 30, Campbell 27, OT
Saturday, Nov. 15
Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, Noon
New Hampshire at Bryant, Noon
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Towson at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maine, 1 p.m.
Elon at Campbell, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|161
|90
|7
|2
|234
|190
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|155
|124
|6
|3
|269
|234
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|164
|138
|7
|2
|271
|205
|Missouri St.
|4
|1
|117
|102
|6
|3
|203
|233
|Liberty
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|210
|202
|Delaware
|3
|3
|173
|192
|5
|4
|259
|281
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|192
|127
|5
|4
|253
|170
|FIU
|2
|3
|144
|147
|4
|5
|234
|269
|UTEP
|1
|4
|101
|129
|2
|7
|194
|232
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|132
|172
|3
|6
|192
|227
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|5
|115
|157
|1
|8
|181
|288
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|92
|197
|1
|8
|154
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. 21, Liberty 17
Delaware 25, Louisiana Tech 24
Jacksonville St. 30, UTEP 27
FIU 56, Middle Tennessee 30
Kennesaw St. 24, New Mexico St. 21
Sam Houston St. 21, Oregon St. 17
Saturday, Nov. 15
UTEP at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty at FIU, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|291
|244
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|182
|225
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 56, Va. Lynchburg 10
Saturday, Nov. 15
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|0
|172
|55
|8
|0
|321
|93
|Yale
|4
|1
|150
|86
|6
|2
|238
|134
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|120
|103
|6
|2
|212
|164
|Penn
|3
|2
|129
|140
|5
|3
|211
|214
|Cornell
|3
|2
|123
|133
|4
|4
|184
|207
|Princeton
|2
|3
|105
|106
|3
|5
|192
|214
|Brown
|0
|5
|95
|173
|3
|5
|198
|213
|Columbia
|0
|5
|58
|156
|1
|7
|98
|235
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 31, Columbia 14
Saturday’s Games
Yale 34, Brown 22
Cornell 39, Penn 17
Dartmouth 20, Princeton 17
Saturday, Nov. 15
Brown at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Yale at Princeton, Noon
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|149
|102
|6
|3
|258
|218
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|134
|106
|5
|4
|223
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|135
|92
|5
|4
|228
|195
|W. Michigan
|4
|1
|118
|63
|5
|4
|201
|171
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|132
|84
|5
|4
|217
|216
|Toledo
|3
|2
|168
|58
|5
|4
|296
|131
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|86
|118
|4
|5
|148
|251
|Akron
|3
|3
|134
|155
|4
|6
|213
|271
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|117
|120
|3
|6
|162
|309
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|137
|158
|3
|7
|244
|317
|N. Illinois
|1
|4
|69
|138
|2
|7
|110
|219
|Bowling Green
|1
|5
|99
|164
|3
|7
|185
|258
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 44, Umass 10
Ohio 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 42, N. Illinois 3
Ball St. 17, Kent St. 13
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan 27, Bowling Green 21
Tuesday, Nov. 11
Kent St. at Akron, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 12
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
E. Michigan at Ball St., Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|3
|0
|76
|58
|7
|3
|344
|256
|SC State
|3
|0
|129
|62
|7
|3
|319
|272
|NC Central
|2
|1
|92
|77
|7
|3
|345
|260
|Howard
|1
|2
|59
|104
|4
|6
|181
|254
|Morgan St.
|0
|3
|69
|83
|3
|7
|231
|258
|Norfolk St.
|0
|3
|68
|109
|1
|9
|208
|348
___
Friday’s Games
Delaware St. 14, Morgan St. 12
Saturday’s Games
SC State 42, Howard 12
NC Central 31, Norfolk St. 28
Friday, Nov. 14
SC State at NC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., Noon
Howard at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|258
|100
|10
|0
|396
|117
|South Dakota
|5
|2
|161
|162
|7
|4
|247
|275
|Illinois St.
|4
|2
|201
|154
|7
|3
|325
|268
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|185
|101
|6
|4
|351
|190
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|3
|137
|133
|7
|3
|275
|188
|S. Illinois
|3
|3
|187
|182
|6
|4
|349
|260
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|216
|198
|6
|4
|351
|299
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|109
|222
|3
|7
|208
|396
|N. Iowa
|1
|5
|88
|159
|3
|7
|159
|238
|Murray St.
|0
|6
|108
|239
|0
|10
|180
|411
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 52, Indiana St. 20
N. Iowa 31, Murray St. 14
Youngstown St. 48, S. Illinois 38
N. Dakota St. 15, North Dakota 10
South Dakota 24, S. Dakota St. 17
Saturday, Nov. 15
Indiana St. at Youngstown St., Noon
North Dakota at Murray St., Noon
South Dakota at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|142
|79
|7
|2
|237
|118
|Boise St.
|4
|1
|177
|126
|6
|3
|289
|216
|Hawaii
|4
|2
|216
|154
|7
|3
|305
|237
|UNLV
|3
|2
|190
|171
|7
|2
|337
|284
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|94
|117
|6
|3
|235
|196
|New Mexico
|3
|2
|150
|147
|6
|3
|272
|233
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|170
|146
|5
|4
|303
|268
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|108
|107
|4
|5
|175
|182
|San Jose St.
|2
|3
|149
|157
|3
|6
|230
|269
|Air Force
|2
|4
|200
|230
|3
|6
|297
|297
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|102
|167
|2
|7
|163
|259
|Nevada
|0
|5
|66
|163
|1
|8
|126
|271
___
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 26, San Jose St. 16
Utah St. 51, Nevada 14
UNLV 42, Colorado St. 10
Hawaii 38, San Diego St. 6
Saturday, Nov. 15
Air Force at Uconn, Noon
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|5
|0
|129
|53
|7
|3
|260
|205
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|147
|74
|5
|5
|283
|253
|Wagner
|3
|2
|95
|96
|4
|6
|160
|256
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|69
|60
|4
|6
|163
|206
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|83
|96
|3
|7
|152
|252
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|73
|112
|3
|7
|147
|247
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|5
|63
|146
|0
|9
|102
|289
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 40, Stonehill 10
Mercyhurst 16, St. Francis (Pa.) 15
Wagner 24, Robert Morris 20
LIU Brooklyn 29, Duquesne 11
Saturday, Nov. 15
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, Noon
Stonehill at Wagner, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|10
|7
|2
|8
|196
|290
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|7
|10
|4
|5
|179
|207
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 21, Oregon St. 17
Saturday, Nov. 15
Oregon St. at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|0
|168
|47
|10
|0
|337
|128
|Lafayette
|5
|0
|208
|126
|7
|3
|336
|275
|Richmond
|3
|3
|136
|139
|6
|4
|207
|216
|Bucknell
|2
|3
|142
|181
|5
|5
|274
|334
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|113
|155
|5
|5
|232
|278
|Colgate
|2
|3
|151
|153
|4
|6
|295
|326
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|93
|136
|1
|9
|167
|270
|Fordham
|1
|5
|96
|170
|1
|9
|165
|356
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 38, Holy Cross 3
Lafayette 59, Colgate 42
Bucknell 37, Fordham 19
Richmond 31, Georgetown 24
Saturday, Nov. 15
Holy Cross at Bucknell, Noon
Lehigh at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Richmond, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|5
|1
|173
|72
|6
|3
|256
|158
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|2
|270
|104
|7
|3
|355
|161
|Presbyterian
|4
|2
|189
|95
|8
|2
|361
|160
|Dayton
|4
|2
|189
|125
|6
|3
|258
|163
|San Diego
|4
|2
|174
|133
|6
|4
|270
|277
|Morehead St.
|4
|3
|141
|185
|6
|5
|244
|341
|Butler
|3
|3
|149
|145
|5
|5
|240
|255
|Marist
|2
|4
|126
|157
|4
|6
|210
|243
|Stetson
|2
|4
|100
|229
|3
|7
|187
|395
|Davidson
|1
|5
|111
|218
|2
|8
|194
|396
|Valparaiso
|0
|6
|81
|240
|1
|9
|192
|369
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 43, Valparaiso 27
Marist 41, Stetson 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Drake 13
Davidson 14, Presbyterian 13
Morehead St. 31, Butler 30
Saturday, Nov. 15
Davidson at Marist, Noon
Drake at Dayton, Noon
Stetson at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Butler at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|6
|0
|213
|120
|9
|0
|340
|206
|Alabama
|6
|0
|167
|110
|8
|1
|295
|155
|Georgia
|6
|1
|228
|165
|8
|1
|301
|178
|Mississippi
|5
|1
|194
|160
|9
|1
|375
|198
|Texas
|4
|1
|139
|117
|7
|2
|266
|148
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2
|169
|143
|8
|2
|383
|222
|Oklahoma
|3
|2
|115
|108
|7
|2
|260
|127
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|219
|213
|6
|3
|392
|280
|Missouri
|2
|3
|103
|119
|6
|3
|300
|172
|LSU
|2
|4
|117
|144
|5
|4
|213
|171
|Florida
|2
|4
|106
|158
|3
|6
|184
|202
|Kentucky
|2
|5
|145
|182
|4
|5
|217
|221
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|161
|216
|5
|5
|320
|263
|Auburn
|1
|6
|128
|162
|4
|6
|239
|204
|South Carolina
|1
|6
|115
|178
|3
|6
|177
|199
|Arkansas
|0
|5
|167
|191
|2
|7
|319
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 41, Mississippi St. 21
Mississippi 49, The Citadel 0
Texas A&M 38, Missouri 17
Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38, OT
Alabama 20, LSU 9
Kentucky 38, Florida 7
Saturday, Nov. 15
South Carolina at Texas A&M, Noon
Arkansas at LSU, 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|0
|306
|151
|8
|1
|354
|180
|W. Carolina
|5
|1
|252
|178
|6
|4
|380
|344
|Chattanooga
|4
|2
|195
|156
|5
|5
|309
|298
|ETSU
|3
|3
|191
|145
|5
|5
|310
|285
|The Citadel
|3
|3
|155
|154
|4
|6
|206
|278
|Wofford
|3
|3
|161
|98
|4
|6
|223
|180
|Furman
|3
|4
|162
|229
|5
|5
|251
|313
|Samford
|1
|7
|149
|301
|1
|9
|159
|377
|VMI
|0
|6
|80
|239
|1
|9
|171
|371
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 45, Furman 28
Mississippi 49, The Citadel 0
Wofford 52, VMI 10
Mercer 49, W. Carolina 47
ETSU 38, Samford 14
Saturday, Nov. 15
ETSU at W. Carolina, Noon
VMI at Furman, 1 p.m.
Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|0
|221
|82
|8
|2
|339
|154
|Lamar
|5
|1
|152
|111
|8
|2
|238
|214
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|241
|73
|7
|3
|352
|180
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|3
|3
|180
|165
|7
|3
|414
|199
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|136
|126
|4
|6
|248
|259
|Nicholls
|3
|3
|127
|106
|3
|7
|167
|240
|Incarnate Word
|2
|4
|158
|179
|4
|6
|270
|286
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|170
|213
|2
|8
|256
|413
|Houston Christian
|1
|5
|51
|190
|2
|8
|160
|295
|Northwestern St.
|0
|6
|47
|238
|1
|9
|91
|411
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 38, Northwestern St. 3
Stephen F. Austin 50, Houston Christian 3
Lamar 14, SE Louisiana 12
McNeese St. 35, East Texas A&M 20
UT Rio Grande Valley 28, Nicholls 21
Saturday, Nov. 15
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|5
|1
|257
|152
|7
|2
|366
|220
|Jackson St.
|5
|1
|240
|116
|7
|2
|318
|168
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|2
|217
|179
|5
|5
|305
|330
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|137
|174
|4
|5
|200
|310
|Alabama A&M
|1
|5
|131
|240
|4
|6
|251
|351
|MVSU
|0
|5
|92
|184
|1
|8
|176
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|1
|163
|85
|7
|3
|266
|174
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|123
|122
|7
|3
|246
|258
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|154
|144
|4
|5
|225
|220
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|160
|111
|4
|6
|243
|235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|129
|174
|4
|6
|266
|300
|Southern U.
|0
|6
|103
|225
|1
|9
|165
|371
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 42, MVSU 3
Florida A&M 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28
Alabama St. 42, Texas Southern 24
Prairie View 48, Alabama A&M 5
Grambling St. 31, Bethune-Cookman 23
Alcorn St. 35, Southern U. 17
Saturday, Nov. 15
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 1 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 3 p.m.
MVSU vs. Alabama St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|223
|101
|8
|1
|313
|152
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|197
|166
|6
|3
|217
|252
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|153
|145
|6
|3
|287
|211
|Georgia Southern
|2
|3
|135
|154
|4
|5
|255
|306
|Marshall
|2
|3
|189
|194
|4
|5
|296
|295
|Appalachian St.
|1
|4
|144
|152
|4
|5
|239
|246
|Georgia St.
|0
|5
|109
|174
|1
|8
|190
|366
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|5
|0
|174
|109
|7
|2
|291
|218
|Troy
|4
|1
|161
|125
|6
|3
|243
|217
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|140
|133
|5
|5
|233
|265
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|3
|174
|193
|4
|6
|261
|303
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|77
|156
|3
|6
|144
|296
|South Alabama
|1
|4
|118
|146
|2
|7
|224
|267
|Texas State
|0
|5
|167
|213
|3
|6
|312
|313
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Southern 25, Appalachian St. 23
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 35, Marshall 23
Southern Miss. 27, Arkansas St. 21
Coastal Carolina 40, Georgia St. 27
Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Texas State 39
Thursday, Nov. 13
Troy at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Marshall at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|1
|253
|123
|9
|1
|436
|177
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|213
|136
|6
|4
|276
|271
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|185
|144
|5
|5
|341
|300
|West Georgia
|4
|3
|155
|189
|7
|3
|258
|233
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|251
|218
|6
|4
|347
|267
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|118
|159
|4
|6
|189
|265
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|4
|150
|187
|3
|7
|245
|345
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|157
|229
|2
|8
|269
|373
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|101
|198
|2
|8
|182
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 31, Utah Tech 10
S. Utah 27, E. Kentucky 17
West Georgia 24, North Alabama 17
Austin Peay 41, Cent. Arkansas 38
Saturday, Nov. 15
Samford at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|2
|348
|169
|Uconn
|7
|3
|369
|249
|Umass
|0
|9
|102
|331
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 44, Umass 10
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 37, Duke 34
Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wednesday, Nov. 12
N. Illinois at Umass, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 15
Air Force at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Noon
