FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|5
|1
|192
|154
|7
|1
|278
|192
|Memphis
|4
|1
|196
|109
|8
|1
|339
|173
|North Texas
|4
|1
|221
|155
|8
|1
|400
|217
|South Florida
|3
|1
|196
|109
|6
|2
|323
|195
|Tulane
|3
|1
|107
|98
|6
|2
|207
|204
|East Carolina
|3
|1
|133
|73
|5
|3
|257
|134
|Temple
|3
|2
|159
|149
|5
|4
|283
|253
|UTSA
|2
|2
|147
|121
|4
|4
|272
|242
|Army
|2
|3
|116
|117
|4
|4
|187
|185
|FAU
|2
|3
|151
|199
|3
|5
|242
|290
|UAB
|1
|3
|101
|146
|3
|5
|227
|310
|Rice
|1
|4
|89
|164
|4
|5
|187
|262
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|108
|197
|2
|6
|176
|237
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|84
|209
|1
|7
|140
|298
___
Thursday’s Games
UTSA 48, Tulane 26
Friday’s Games
Memphis 38, Rice 14
Saturday’s Games
North Texas 31, Navy 17
Army 20, Air Force 17
Uconn 38, UAB 19
East Carolina 45, Temple 14
Thursday, Nov. 6
UTSA at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Temple at Army, Noon
UAB at Rice, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at FAU, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|5
|0
|157
|104
|8
|0
|288
|160
|Virginia
|5
|0
|172
|122
|8
|1
|328
|200
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|227
|139
|7
|2
|357
|196
|Louisville
|4
|1
|151
|118
|7
|1
|270
|166
|SMU
|4
|1
|138
|85
|6
|3
|277
|191
|Duke
|4
|1
|192
|129
|5
|3
|283
|225
|Miami
|2
|2
|111
|79
|6
|2
|258
|125
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|96
|99
|5
|2
|187
|132
|California
|2
|3
|125
|160
|5
|4
|221
|226
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|124
|148
|3
|6
|219
|267
|Clemson
|2
|4
|190
|159
|3
|5
|227
|192
|Stanford
|2
|4
|107
|192
|3
|6
|160
|271
|NC State
|1
|3
|122
|145
|4
|4
|244
|239
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|71
|86
|3
|5
|155
|177
|Syracuse
|1
|5
|94
|188
|3
|6
|213
|277
|Florida St.
|0
|4
|104
|128
|3
|4
|278
|158
|Boston College
|0
|5
|85
|185
|1
|8
|224
|300
___
Friday’s Games
North Carolina 27, Syracuse 10
Saturday’s Games
Duke 46, Clemson 45
SMU 26, Miami 20, OT
Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16
Pittsburgh 35, Stanford 20
Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10
Virginia 31, California 21
Georgia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
SMU at Boston College, Noon
Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
California at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|160
|120
|8
|0
|290
|136
|Cincinnati
|5
|0
|185
|112
|7
|1
|306
|152
|Texas Tech
|5
|1
|218
|84
|8
|1
|392
|119
|Houston
|4
|2
|176
|161
|7
|2
|265
|194
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|130
|155
|6
|3
|222
|213
|TCU
|3
|2
|152
|142
|6
|2
|277
|201
|Utah
|3
|2
|174
|89
|6
|2
|311
|114
|Baylor
|3
|3
|190
|174
|5
|4
|304
|264
|Kansas
|3
|3
|174
|172
|5
|4
|282
|228
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|192
|167
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Iowa St.
|2
|4
|156
|162
|5
|4
|251
|198
|Arizona
|1
|3
|110
|116
|4
|3
|221
|142
|UCF
|1
|4
|99
|124
|4
|4
|218
|150
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|165
|3
|5
|181
|219
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|123
|230
|3
|6
|209
|274
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|95
|254
|1
|8
|137
|349
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 30, UCF 3
West Virginia 45, Houston 35
Arizona St. 24, Iowa St. 19
Texas Tech 43, Kansas St. 20
Kansas 38, Oklahoma St. 21
Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Colorado at West Virginia, Noon
BYU at Texas Tech, Noon
Iowa St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|5
|0
|198
|129
|9
|0
|370
|210
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|228
|51
|7
|2
|323
|147
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|176
|117
|6
|2
|267
|245
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|189
|156
|5
|4
|303
|240
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|95
|153
|4
|5
|196
|283
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|128
|149
|5
|4
|268
|290
|Idaho
|2
|3
|157
|149
|4
|5
|252
|229
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|134
|175
|3
|6
|301
|291
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|85
|120
|3
|5
|208
|242
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|125
|181
|3
|6
|202
|252
|Weber St.
|1
|4
|119
|177
|3
|6
|212
|335
|Portland St.
|0
|4
|77
|154
|0
|8
|100
|338
___
Friday’s Games
Idaho 35, N. Arizona 32, OT
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 55, N. Colorado 7
Montana 38, Weber St. 17
Sacramento St. 35, E. Washington 13
Idaho St. 38, UC Davis 36
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|0
|249
|113
|9
|0
|431
|144
|UT Martin
|4
|1
|144
|98
|4
|5
|188
|246
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|2
|127
|121
|5
|4
|249
|290
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|137
|149
|4
|6
|178
|265
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|113
|142
|3
|5
|169
|262
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|120
|124
|3
|6
|219
|287
|E. Illinois
|2
|4
|121
|137
|3
|6
|189
|231
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|115
|174
|2
|7
|207
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|43
|111
|2
|6
|115
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 27, Gardner-Webb 21
Charleston Southern 23, SE Missouri 17
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 20, OT
Lindenwood (Mo.) 35, Tennessee St. 13
Saturday, Nov. 8
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|6
|0
|262
|74
|9
|0
|418
|97
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|172
|39
|8
|0
|293
|55
|Oregon
|4
|1
|161
|85
|7
|1
|330
|108
|Iowa
|4
|1
|156
|75
|6
|2
|250
|105
|Michigan
|4
|1
|122
|95
|6
|2
|232
|139
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|2
|297
|162
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|111
|157
|6
|3
|214
|194
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|133
|133
|6
|2
|280
|157
|Washington
|3
|2
|117
|112
|6
|2
|284
|167
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|93
|97
|5
|3
|180
|134
|UCLA
|3
|2
|120
|140
|3
|5
|163
|248
|Illinois
|3
|3
|163
|211
|6
|3
|298
|233
|Maryland
|1
|4
|105
|143
|4
|4
|208
|176
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|125
|222
|4
|5
|264
|280
|Penn St.
|0
|5
|120
|157
|3
|5
|252
|174
|Michigan St.
|0
|6
|124
|213
|3
|6
|230
|283
|Purdue
|0
|5
|88
|149
|2
|6
|183
|222
|Wisconsin
|0
|5
|27
|143
|2
|6
|100
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 38, Penn St. 14
Illinois 35, Rutgers 13
Minnesota 23, Michigan St. 20, OT
Indiana 55, Maryland 10
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 7
Northwestern at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Ohio St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at UCLA, TBA
Oregon at Iowa, TBA
Washington at Wisconsin, TBA
Indiana at Penn St., TBA
Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|0
|205
|102
|8
|1
|380
|249
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|196
|98
|7
|2
|268
|187
|Villanova
|5
|1
|215
|133
|6
|2
|245
|202
|Maine
|4
|1
|161
|107
|5
|4
|215
|206
|William & Mary
|4
|2
|177
|154
|5
|4
|248
|239
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|116
|115
|5
|4
|211
|202
|Elon
|2
|3
|114
|113
|4
|5
|239
|222
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|133
|139
|4
|5
|236
|239
|Towson
|2
|3
|141
|119
|4
|5
|240
|223
|Campbell
|2
|3
|142
|152
|2
|7
|214
|334
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|134
|191
|2
|7
|198
|367
|Bryant
|0
|5
|110
|183
|2
|7
|201
|263
|Hampton
|0
|5
|95
|196
|2
|7
|184
|312
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|58
|195
|1
|8
|127
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson 62, NC A&T 9
Maine 28, Stony Brook 21
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bryant 7
William & Mary 37, Albany (NY) 7
Saturday, Nov. 8
NC A&T at Stony Brook, Noon
Maine at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Villanova at Towson, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|137
|69
|6
|2
|210
|169
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|125
|97
|5
|3
|239
|207
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|164
|138
|7
|2
|271
|205
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|96
|85
|5
|3
|182
|216
|Liberty
|3
|1
|132
|99
|4
|4
|193
|181
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|168
|102
|5
|3
|229
|145
|Delaware
|2
|3
|148
|168
|4
|4
|234
|257
|FIU
|1
|3
|88
|117
|3
|5
|178
|239
|UTEP
|1
|3
|74
|99
|2
|6
|167
|202
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|111
|148
|3
|5
|171
|203
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|4
|85
|101
|1
|7
|151
|232
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|5
|92
|197
|0
|8
|133
|327
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 33, UTEP 20
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 24, Middle Tennessee 21
Missouri St. 28, FIU 21
Friday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 55, Sam Houston St. 14
Saturday’s Games
W. Kentucky 35, New Mexico St. 16
Liberty 59, Delaware 30
Saturday, Nov. 8
Missouri St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3
|235
|234
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|151
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 35, New Haven 20
Colgate 23, Merrimack 20, OT
Saturday, Nov. 8
Va. Lynchburg at Sacred Heart, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|4
|0
|141
|41
|7
|0
|290
|79
|Penn
|3
|1
|112
|101
|5
|2
|194
|175
|Yale
|3
|1
|116
|64
|5
|2
|204
|112
|Dartmouth
|2
|2
|100
|86
|5
|2
|192
|147
|Cornell
|2
|2
|84
|116
|3
|4
|145
|190
|Princeton
|2
|2
|88
|86
|3
|4
|175
|194
|Brown
|0
|4
|73
|139
|3
|4
|176
|179
|Columbia
|0
|4
|44
|125
|1
|6
|84
|204
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 28, Brown 21
Saturday’s Games
Yale 24, Columbia 10
Cornell 20, Princeton 17
Harvard 31, Dartmouth 10
Friday, Nov. 7
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Yale at Brown, Noon
Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|0
|115
|68
|5
|3
|208
|171
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|134
|106
|5
|4
|223
|176
|W. Michigan
|4
|1
|118
|63
|5
|4
|201
|171
|Ohio
|3
|1
|125
|82
|5
|3
|234
|198
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|132
|84
|5
|4
|217
|216
|Toledo
|2
|2
|126
|55
|4
|4
|254
|128
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|69
|105
|3
|5
|131
|238
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|104
|103
|3
|5
|149
|292
|Akron
|2
|3
|90
|145
|3
|6
|169
|261
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|96
|2
|6
|107
|177
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|78
|137
|3
|6
|164
|231
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|110
|137
|2
|7
|217
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 28, Bowling Green 3
W. Michigan 24, Cent. Michigan 21
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 5
N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|2
|0
|62
|46
|6
|3
|330
|244
|SC State
|2
|0
|87
|50
|6
|3
|277
|260
|NC Central
|1
|1
|61
|49
|6
|3
|314
|232
|Howard
|1
|1
|47
|62
|4
|5
|169
|212
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|57
|69
|3
|6
|219
|244
|Norfolk St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|1
|8
|180
|317
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. 27, Norfolk St. 20
Saturday’s Games
SC State 36, Morgan St. 30
NC Central 35, Howard 14
Friday, Nov. 7
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|243
|90
|9
|0
|381
|107
|North Dakota
|4
|1
|175
|86
|6
|3
|341
|175
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|137
|145
|6
|4
|223
|258
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|120
|109
|7
|2
|258
|164
|Illinois St.
|3
|2
|149
|134
|6
|3
|273
|248
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|122
|127
|5
|3
|284
|205
|Youngstown St.
|2
|3
|168
|160
|5
|4
|303
|261
|Indiana St.
|1
|4
|89
|170
|3
|6
|188
|344
|N. Iowa
|0
|5
|57
|145
|2
|7
|128
|224
|Murray St.
|0
|4
|87
|181
|0
|8
|159
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 26, North Dakota 21
Indiana St. 24, S. Dakota St. 12
Illinois St. 31, N. Iowa 16
N. Dakota St. 38, Youngstown St. 30
S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|112
|34
|6
|1
|207
|73
|Boise St.
|4
|1
|177
|126
|6
|3
|289
|216
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|140
|103
|6
|2
|229
|186
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|94
|117
|6
|3
|235
|196
|New Mexico
|3
|2
|150
|147
|6
|3
|272
|233
|UNLV
|2
|2
|148
|161
|6
|2
|295
|274
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|119
|132
|4
|4
|252
|254
|Wyoming
|2
|2
|101
|83
|4
|4
|168
|158
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|88
|93
|2
|5
|169
|205
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|92
|125
|2
|6
|153
|217
|Air Force
|1
|4
|174
|214
|2
|6
|271
|281
|Nevada
|0
|4
|52
|112
|1
|7
|112
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 20, Air Force 17
New Mexico 40, UNLV 35
Fresno St. 30, Boise St. 7
Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.
Nevada at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|4
|0
|89
|43
|6
|3
|220
|195
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|136
|45
|5
|4
|272
|224
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|63
|72
|3
|6
|132
|228
|Stonehill
|2
|2
|63
|72
|3
|6
|137
|207
|Wagner
|2
|2
|71
|76
|3
|6
|136
|236
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|3
|40
|49
|3
|6
|134
|195
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|48
|130
|0
|8
|87
|273
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner 23, St. Francis (Pa.) 20
CCSU 10, LIU Brooklyn 7
Robert Morris 20, Stonehill 17
Saturday, Nov. 8
Mercyhurst at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Stonehill at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at Robert Morris, Noon
Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|172
|197
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|169
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|4
|0
|130
|44
|9
|0
|299
|125
|Lafayette
|4
|0
|149
|84
|6
|3
|277
|233
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|89
|124
|5
|4
|208
|247
|Colgate
|2
|2
|109
|94
|4
|5
|253
|267
|Richmond
|2
|3
|105
|115
|5
|4
|176
|192
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|105
|162
|4
|5
|237
|315
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|90
|98
|1
|8
|164
|232
|Fordham
|1
|4
|77
|133
|1
|8
|146
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 41, Georgetown 0
Colgate 23, Merrimack 20, OT
Lafayette 21, Holy Cross 13
Richmond 17, Fordham 14
Saturday, Nov. 8
Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|5
|0
|160
|52
|6
|2
|243
|138
|Presbyterian
|4
|1
|176
|81
|8
|1
|348
|146
|Dayton
|4
|2
|189
|125
|6
|3
|258
|163
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|250
|91
|6
|3
|335
|148
|Butler
|3
|2
|119
|114
|5
|4
|210
|224
|San Diego
|3
|2
|131
|106
|5
|4
|227
|250
|Morehead St.
|3
|3
|110
|155
|5
|5
|213
|311
|Stetson
|2
|3
|87
|188
|3
|6
|174
|354
|Marist
|1
|4
|85
|144
|3
|6
|169
|230
|Davidson
|0
|5
|97
|205
|1
|8
|180
|383
|Valparaiso
|0
|5
|54
|197
|1
|8
|165
|326
___
Saturday’s Games
Morehead St. 28, Davidson 24
Presbyterian 43, Valparaiso 14
Drake 24, Butler 19
St. Thomas (Minn.) 45, Marist 0
San Diego 31, Dayton 13
Saturday, Nov. 8
Butler at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Davidson, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|175
|103
|8
|0
|302
|189
|Alabama
|5
|0
|147
|101
|7
|1
|275
|146
|Georgia
|5
|1
|187
|144
|7
|1
|260
|157
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|164
|146
|7
|1
|296
|184
|Texas
|4
|1
|139
|117
|7
|2
|266
|148
|Vanderbilt
|3
|2
|124
|105
|7
|2
|338
|184
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|192
|180
|6
|2
|365
|247
|Missouri
|2
|2
|86
|81
|6
|2
|283
|134
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|82
|81
|6
|2
|227
|100
|LSU
|2
|3
|108
|124
|5
|3
|204
|151
|Florida
|2
|3
|99
|120
|3
|5
|177
|164
|Auburn
|1
|4
|87
|107
|4
|4
|198
|149
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|101
|148
|3
|5
|163
|169
|Mississippi St.
|0
|4
|102
|140
|4
|4
|261
|187
|Kentucky
|0
|5
|97
|172
|2
|5
|169
|211
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|132
|153
|2
|6
|284
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 34, Vanderbilt 31
Georgia 24, Florida 20
Mississippi St. 38, Arkansas 35
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Georgia at Mississippi St., Noon
The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|6
|0
|257
|104
|7
|1
|305
|133
|W. Carolina
|5
|0
|205
|129
|6
|3
|333
|295
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|150
|128
|4
|5
|264
|270
|Furman
|3
|3
|134
|184
|5
|4
|223
|268
|The Citadel
|3
|3
|155
|154
|4
|5
|206
|229
|ETSU
|2
|3
|153
|131
|4
|5
|272
|271
|Wofford
|2
|3
|109
|88
|3
|6
|171
|170
|Samford
|1
|6
|135
|263
|1
|8
|145
|339
|VMI
|0
|5
|70
|187
|1
|8
|161
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford 26, Samford 16
The Citadel 35, VMI 24
Mercer 52, Furman 28
W. Carolina 35, Chattanooga 28
Saturday, Nov. 8
Furman at Chattanooga, Noon
The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|170
|45
|6
|2
|281
|152
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|130
|62
|6
|2
|248
|134
|Lamar
|4
|1
|138
|99
|7
|2
|224
|202
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|106
|78
|3
|6
|146
|212
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|2
|2
|135
|103
|6
|2
|369
|137
|East Texas A&M
|2
|2
|136
|119
|2
|6
|222
|319
|McNeese St.
|1
|3
|51
|103
|2
|6
|163
|236
|Incarnate Word
|1
|4
|120
|176
|3
|6
|232
|283
|Houston Christian
|1
|4
|48
|140
|2
|7
|157
|245
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|41
|150
|1
|7
|85
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 24, Lamar 17
Nicholls 31, Houston Christian 7
UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.
Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|4
|1
|215
|128
|6
|2
|324
|196
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|1
|194
|148
|5
|4
|282
|299
|Jackson St.
|3
|1
|157
|97
|5
|2
|235
|149
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|90
|105
|3
|4
|153
|241
|Alabama A&M
|1
|4
|126
|192
|4
|5
|246
|303
|MVSU
|0
|4
|89
|142
|1
|7
|173
|291
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|1
|115
|80
|6
|3
|218
|169
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|92
|99
|6
|3
|215
|235
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|130
|102
|4
|4
|201
|178
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|101
|143
|4
|5
|238
|269
|Alcorn St.
|2
|3
|125
|94
|3
|6
|208
|218
|Southern U.
|0
|5
|86
|190
|1
|8
|148
|336
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 42, MVSU 34
Alabama St. 31, Prairie View 28
Grambling St. 13, Alabama A&M 10
Alcorn St. 33, Texas Southern 14
Ark.-Pine Bluff 40, Southern U. 21
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|0
|188
|78
|7
|1
|278
|129
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|157
|139
|5
|3
|177
|225
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|153
|145
|6
|3
|287
|211
|Marshall
|2
|2
|166
|159
|4
|4
|273
|260
|Appalachian St.
|1
|3
|121
|127
|4
|4
|216
|221
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|110
|131
|3
|5
|230
|283
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|82
|134
|1
|7
|163
|326
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|4
|0
|147
|88
|6
|2
|264
|197
|Troy
|4
|0
|151
|102
|6
|2
|233
|194
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|96
|96
|4
|4
|189
|228
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|3
|132
|154
|3
|6
|219
|264
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|4
|77
|156
|3
|6
|144
|296
|South Alabama
|1
|4
|118
|146
|2
|7
|224
|267
|Texas State
|0
|4
|128
|171
|3
|5
|273
|271
___
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison 52, Texas State 20
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 44, Marshall 27
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, South Alabama 22
Old Dominion 31, Louisiana-Monroe 6
Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 6
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
James Madison at Marshall, Noon
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., Noon
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|0
|225
|92
|9
|0
|408
|146
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|151
|98
|4
|4
|214
|233
|Austin Peay
|3
|2
|193
|147
|5
|3
|289
|196
|West Georgia
|3
|3
|131
|172
|6
|3
|234
|216
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|99
|112
|3
|5
|194
|270
|S. Utah
|2
|2
|125
|110
|3
|5
|281
|266
|E. Kentucky
|1
|3
|67
|119
|3
|5
|138
|225
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|140
|205
|2
|7
|252
|349
|Utah Tech
|1
|4
|91
|167
|2
|7
|172
|265
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 31, Tarleton St. 28
Utah Tech 34, North Alabama 33, OT
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|299
|159
|Uconn
|6
|3
|332
|215
|Umass
|0
|8
|92
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 38, UAB 19
Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10
Tuesday, Nov. 4
Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 8
Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.