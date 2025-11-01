FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 5 1 192 154 7 1 278 192 Memphis 4 1 196 109 8 1 339 173 North Texas 4 1 221 155 8 1 400 217 South Florida 3 1 196 109 6 2 323 195 Tulane 3 1 107 98 6 2 207 204 East Carolina 3 1 133 73 5 3 257 134 Temple 3 2 159 149 5 4 283 253 UTSA 2 2 147 121 4 4 272 242 Army 2 3 116 117 4 4 187 185 FAU 2 3 151 199 3 5 242 290 UAB 1 3 101 146 3 5 227 310 Rice 1 4 89 164 4 5 187 262 Tulsa 0 5 108 197 2 6 176 237 Charlotte 0 5 84 209 1 7 140 298

___

Thursday’s Games

UTSA 48, Tulane 26

Friday’s Games

Memphis 38, Rice 14

Saturday’s Games

North Texas 31, Navy 17

Army 20, Air Force 17

Uconn 38, UAB 19

East Carolina 45, Temple 14

Thursday, Nov. 6

UTSA at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Tulane at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Temple at Army, Noon

UAB at Rice, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at FAU, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 5 0 157 104 8 0 288 160 Virginia 5 0 172 122 8 1 328 200 Pittsburgh 5 1 227 139 7 2 357 196 Louisville 4 1 151 118 7 1 270 166 SMU 4 1 138 85 6 3 277 191 Duke 4 1 192 129 5 3 283 225 Miami 2 2 111 79 6 2 258 125 Wake Forest 2 2 96 99 5 2 187 132 California 2 3 125 160 5 4 221 226 Virginia Tech 2 3 124 148 3 6 219 267 Clemson 2 4 190 159 3 5 227 192 Stanford 2 4 107 192 3 6 160 271 NC State 1 3 122 145 4 4 244 239 North Carolina 1 3 71 86 3 5 155 177 Syracuse 1 5 94 188 3 6 213 277 Florida St. 0 4 104 128 3 4 278 158 Boston College 0 5 85 185 1 8 224 300

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina 27, Syracuse 10

Saturday’s Games

Duke 46, Clemson 45

SMU 26, Miami 20, OT

Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16

Pittsburgh 35, Stanford 20

Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10

Virginia 31, California 21

Georgia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

SMU at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

California at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 160 120 8 0 290 136 Cincinnati 5 0 185 112 7 1 306 152 Texas Tech 5 1 218 84 8 1 392 119 Houston 4 2 176 161 7 2 265 194 Arizona St. 4 2 130 155 6 3 222 213 TCU 3 2 152 142 6 2 277 201 Utah 3 2 174 89 6 2 311 114 Baylor 3 3 190 174 5 4 304 264 Kansas 3 3 174 172 5 4 282 228 Kansas St. 3 3 192 167 4 5 268 249 Iowa St. 2 4 156 162 5 4 251 198 Arizona 1 3 110 116 4 3 221 142 UCF 1 4 99 124 4 4 218 150 Colorado 1 4 93 165 3 5 181 219 West Virginia 1 5 123 230 3 6 209 274 Oklahoma St. 0 6 95 254 1 8 137 349

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 30, UCF 3

West Virginia 45, Houston 35

Arizona St. 24, Iowa St. 19

Texas Tech 43, Kansas St. 20

Kansas 38, Oklahoma St. 21

Arizona at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Colorado at West Virginia, Noon

BYU at Texas Tech, Noon

Iowa St. at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 5 0 198 129 9 0 370 210 Montana St. 5 0 228 51 7 2 323 147 UC Davis 4 1 176 117 6 2 267 245 Sacramento St. 3 2 189 156 5 4 303 240 E. Washington 3 2 95 153 4 5 196 283 N. Arizona 2 3 128 149 5 4 268 290 Idaho 2 3 157 149 4 5 252 229 Idaho St. 2 3 134 175 3 6 301 291 Cal Poly 1 3 85 120 3 5 208 242 N. Colorado 1 4 125 181 3 6 202 252 Weber St. 1 4 119 177 3 6 212 335 Portland St. 0 4 77 154 0 8 100 338

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho 35, N. Arizona 32, OT

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 55, N. Colorado 7

Montana 38, Weber St. 17

Sacramento St. 35, E. Washington 13

Idaho St. 38, UC Davis 36

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho, 7 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 6 0 249 113 9 0 431 144 UT Martin 4 1 144 98 4 5 188 246 Gardner-Webb 3 2 127 121 5 4 249 290 Charleston Southern 3 3 137 149 4 6 178 265 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 113 142 3 5 169 262 SE Missouri 2 3 120 124 3 6 219 287 E. Illinois 2 4 121 137 3 6 189 231 W. Illinois 1 4 115 174 2 7 207 350 Tennessee St. 0 4 43 111 2 6 115 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 27, Gardner-Webb 21

Charleston Southern 23, SE Missouri 17

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 20, OT

Lindenwood (Mo.) 35, Tennessee St. 13

Saturday, Nov. 8

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 6 0 262 74 9 0 418 97 Ohio St. 5 0 172 39 8 0 293 55 Oregon 4 1 161 85 7 1 330 108 Iowa 4 1 156 75 6 2 250 105 Michigan 4 1 122 95 6 2 232 139 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 2 297 162 Minnesota 4 2 111 157 6 3 214 194 Nebraska 3 2 133 133 6 2 280 157 Washington 3 2 117 112 6 2 284 167 Northwestern 3 2 93 97 5 3 180 134 UCLA 3 2 120 140 3 5 163 248 Illinois 3 3 163 211 6 3 298 233 Maryland 1 4 105 143 4 4 208 176 Rutgers 1 5 125 222 4 5 264 280 Penn St. 0 5 120 157 3 5 252 174 Michigan St. 0 6 124 213 3 6 230 283 Purdue 0 5 88 149 2 6 183 222 Wisconsin 0 5 27 143 2 6 100 191

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 38, Penn St. 14

Illinois 35, Rutgers 13

Minnesota 23, Michigan St. 20, OT

Indiana 55, Maryland 10

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Northwestern at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Ohio St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at UCLA, TBA

Oregon at Iowa, TBA

Washington at Wisconsin, TBA

Indiana at Penn St., TBA

Maryland at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 5 0 205 102 8 1 380 249 Rhode Island 5 0 196 98 7 2 268 187 Villanova 5 1 215 133 6 2 245 202 Maine 4 1 161 107 5 4 215 206 William & Mary 4 2 177 154 5 4 248 239 New Hampshire 3 2 116 115 5 4 211 202 Elon 2 3 114 113 4 5 239 222 Stony Brook 2 3 133 139 4 5 236 239 Towson 2 3 141 119 4 5 240 223 Campbell 2 3 142 152 2 7 214 334 NC A&T 2 3 134 191 2 7 198 367 Bryant 0 5 110 183 2 7 201 263 Hampton 0 5 95 196 2 7 184 312 Albany (NY) 0 5 58 195 1 8 127 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 62, NC A&T 9

Maine 28, Stony Brook 21

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bryant 7

William & Mary 37, Albany (NY) 7

Saturday, Nov. 8

NC A&T at Stony Brook, Noon

Maine at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Towson, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 4 0 137 69 6 2 210 169 Jacksonville St. 4 0 125 97 5 3 239 207 W. Kentucky 5 1 164 138 7 2 271 205 Missouri St. 3 1 96 85 5 3 182 216 Liberty 3 1 132 99 4 4 193 181 Louisiana Tech 3 2 168 102 5 3 229 145 Delaware 2 3 148 168 4 4 234 257 FIU 1 3 88 117 3 5 178 239 UTEP 1 3 74 99 2 6 167 202 New Mexico St. 1 4 111 148 3 5 171 203 Middle Tennessee 0 4 85 101 1 7 151 232 Sam Houston St. 0 5 92 197 0 8 133 327

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 33, UTEP 20

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 24, Middle Tennessee 21

Missouri St. 28, FIU 21

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 55, Sam Houston St. 14

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 35, New Mexico St. 16

Liberty 59, Delaware 30

Saturday, Nov. 8

Missouri St. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UTEP, 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 6 3 235 234 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 6 151 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 35, New Haven 20

Colgate 23, Merrimack 20, OT

Saturday, Nov. 8

Va. Lynchburg at Sacred Heart, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 4 0 141 41 7 0 290 79 Penn 3 1 112 101 5 2 194 175 Yale 3 1 116 64 5 2 204 112 Dartmouth 2 2 100 86 5 2 192 147 Cornell 2 2 84 116 3 4 145 190 Princeton 2 2 88 86 3 4 175 194 Brown 0 4 73 139 3 4 176 179 Columbia 0 4 44 125 1 6 84 204

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 28, Brown 21

Saturday’s Games

Yale 24, Columbia 10

Cornell 20, Princeton 17

Harvard 31, Dartmouth 10

Friday, Nov. 7

Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Yale at Brown, Noon

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 4 0 115 68 5 3 208 171 Buffalo 4 1 134 106 5 4 223 176 W. Michigan 4 1 118 63 5 4 201 171 Ohio 3 1 125 82 5 3 234 198 Cent. Michigan 3 2 132 84 5 4 217 216 Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 4 254 128 Ball St. 2 2 69 105 3 5 131 238 Kent St. 2 2 104 103 3 5 149 292 Akron 2 3 90 145 3 6 169 261 N. Illinois 1 3 66 96 2 6 107 177 Bowling Green 1 4 78 137 3 6 164 231 E. Michigan 1 4 110 137 2 7 217 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 28, Bowling Green 3

W. Michigan 24, Cent. Michigan 21

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

N. Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 2 0 62 46 6 3 330 244 SC State 2 0 87 50 6 3 277 260 NC Central 1 1 61 49 6 3 314 232 Howard 1 1 47 62 4 5 169 212 Morgan St. 0 2 57 69 3 6 219 244 Norfolk St. 0 2 40 78 1 8 180 317

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. 27, Norfolk St. 20

Saturday’s Games

SC State 36, Morgan St. 30

NC Central 35, Howard 14

Friday, Nov. 7

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Howard at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 243 90 9 0 381 107 North Dakota 4 1 175 86 6 3 341 175 South Dakota 4 2 137 145 6 4 223 258 S. Dakota St. 3 2 120 109 7 2 258 164 Illinois St. 3 2 149 134 6 3 273 248 S. Illinois 2 2 122 127 5 3 284 205 Youngstown St. 2 3 168 160 5 4 303 261 Indiana St. 1 4 89 170 3 6 188 344 N. Iowa 0 5 57 145 2 7 128 224 Murray St. 0 4 87 181 0 8 159 353

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 26, North Dakota 21

Indiana St. 24, S. Dakota St. 12

Illinois St. 31, N. Iowa 16

N. Dakota St. 38, Youngstown St. 30

S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 3 0 112 34 6 1 207 73 Boise St. 4 1 177 126 6 3 289 216 Hawaii 3 1 140 103 6 2 229 186 Fresno St. 3 2 94 117 6 3 235 196 New Mexico 3 2 150 147 6 3 272 233 UNLV 2 2 148 161 6 2 295 274 Utah St. 2 2 119 132 4 4 252 254 Wyoming 2 2 101 83 4 4 168 158 San Jose St. 1 2 88 93 2 5 169 205 Colorado St. 1 3 92 125 2 6 153 217 Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 6 271 281 Nevada 0 4 52 112 1 7 112 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 20, Air Force 17

New Mexico 40, UNLV 35

Fresno St. 30, Boise St. 7

Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Air Force at San Jose St., 6 p.m.

Nevada at Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 4 0 89 43 6 3 220 195 Duquesne 3 1 136 45 5 4 272 224 Robert Morris 2 2 63 72 3 6 132 228 Stonehill 2 2 63 72 3 6 137 207 Wagner 2 2 71 76 3 6 136 236 LIU Brooklyn 1 3 40 49 3 6 134 195 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 4 48 130 0 8 87 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner 23, St. Francis (Pa.) 20

CCSU 10, LIU Brooklyn 7

Robert Morris 20, Stonehill 17

Saturday, Nov. 8

Mercyhurst at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Stonehill at CCSU, Noon

Wagner at Robert Morris, Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 172 197 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 7 169 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Sam Houston St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 4 0 130 44 9 0 299 125 Lafayette 4 0 149 84 6 3 277 233 Georgetown 2 2 89 124 5 4 208 247 Colgate 2 2 109 94 4 5 253 267 Richmond 2 3 105 115 5 4 176 192 Bucknell 1 3 105 162 4 5 237 315 Holy Cross 1 3 90 98 1 8 164 232 Fordham 1 4 77 133 1 8 146 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 41, Georgetown 0

Colgate 23, Merrimack 20, OT

Lafayette 21, Holy Cross 13

Richmond 17, Fordham 14

Saturday, Nov. 8

Holy Cross at Lehigh, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 5 0 160 52 6 2 243 138 Presbyterian 4 1 176 81 8 1 348 146 Dayton 4 2 189 125 6 3 258 163 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 250 91 6 3 335 148 Butler 3 2 119 114 5 4 210 224 San Diego 3 2 131 106 5 4 227 250 Morehead St. 3 3 110 155 5 5 213 311 Stetson 2 3 87 188 3 6 174 354 Marist 1 4 85 144 3 6 169 230 Davidson 0 5 97 205 1 8 180 383 Valparaiso 0 5 54 197 1 8 165 326

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 28, Davidson 24

Presbyterian 43, Valparaiso 14

Drake 24, Butler 19

St. Thomas (Minn.) 45, Marist 0

San Diego 31, Dayton 13

Saturday, Nov. 8

Butler at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Davidson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 5 0 175 103 8 0 302 189 Alabama 5 0 147 101 7 1 275 146 Georgia 5 1 187 144 7 1 260 157 Mississippi 4 1 164 146 7 1 296 184 Texas 4 1 139 117 7 2 266 148 Vanderbilt 3 2 124 105 7 2 338 184 Tennessee 3 2 192 180 6 2 365 247 Missouri 2 2 86 81 6 2 283 134 Oklahoma 2 2 82 81 6 2 227 100 LSU 2 3 108 124 5 3 204 151 Florida 2 3 99 120 3 5 177 164 Auburn 1 4 87 107 4 4 198 149 South Carolina 1 5 101 148 3 5 163 169 Mississippi St. 0 4 102 140 4 4 261 187 Kentucky 0 5 97 172 2 5 169 211 Arkansas 0 4 132 153 2 6 284 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 34, Vanderbilt 31

Georgia 24, Florida 20

Mississippi St. 38, Arkansas 35

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Georgia at Mississippi St., Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 0 257 104 7 1 305 133 W. Carolina 5 0 205 129 6 3 333 295 Chattanooga 3 2 150 128 4 5 264 270 Furman 3 3 134 184 5 4 223 268 The Citadel 3 3 155 154 4 5 206 229 ETSU 2 3 153 131 4 5 272 271 Wofford 2 3 109 88 3 6 171 170 Samford 1 6 135 263 1 8 145 339 VMI 0 5 70 187 1 8 161 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 26, Samford 16

The Citadel 35, VMI 24

Mercer 52, Furman 28

W. Carolina 35, Chattanooga 28

Saturday, Nov. 8

Furman at Chattanooga, Noon

The Citadel at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 4 0 170 45 6 2 281 152 Stephen F. Austin 4 0 130 62 6 2 248 134 Lamar 4 1 138 99 7 2 224 202 Nicholls 3 2 106 78 3 6 146 212 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 2 135 103 6 2 369 137 East Texas A&M 2 2 136 119 2 6 222 319 McNeese St. 1 3 51 103 2 6 163 236 Incarnate Word 1 4 120 176 3 6 232 283 Houston Christian 1 4 48 140 2 7 157 245 Northwestern St. 0 4 41 150 1 7 85 323

___

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 24, Lamar 17

Nicholls 31, Houston Christian 7

UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Lamar, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at East Texas A&M, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at UT Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 4 1 215 128 6 2 324 196 Bethune-Cookman 4 1 194 148 5 4 282 299 Jackson St. 3 1 157 97 5 2 235 149 Florida A&M 2 1 90 105 3 4 153 241 Alabama A&M 1 4 126 192 4 5 246 303 MVSU 0 4 89 142 1 7 173 291

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 1 115 80 6 3 218 169 Grambling St. 3 2 92 99 6 3 215 235 Texas Southern 3 2 130 102 4 4 201 178 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 101 143 4 5 238 269 Alcorn St. 2 3 125 94 3 6 208 218 Southern U. 0 5 86 190 1 8 148 336

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 42, MVSU 34

Alabama St. 31, Prairie View 28

Grambling St. 13, Alabama A&M 10

Alcorn St. 33, Texas Southern 14

Ark.-Pine Bluff 40, Southern U. 21

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 0 188 78 7 1 278 129 Coastal Carolina 4 1 157 139 5 3 177 225 Old Dominion 3 2 153 145 6 3 287 211 Marshall 2 2 166 159 4 4 273 260 Appalachian St. 1 3 121 127 4 4 216 221 Georgia Southern 1 3 110 131 3 5 230 283 Georgia St. 0 4 82 134 1 7 163 326

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 4 0 147 88 6 2 264 197 Troy 4 0 151 102 6 2 233 194 Arkansas St. 3 1 96 96 4 4 189 228 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 3 132 154 3 6 219 264 Louisiana-Monroe 1 4 77 156 3 6 144 296 South Alabama 1 4 118 146 2 7 224 267 Texas State 0 4 128 171 3 5 273 271

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison 52, Texas State 20

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 44, Marshall 27

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, South Alabama 22

Old Dominion 31, Louisiana-Monroe 6

Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

James Madison at Marshall, Noon

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., Noon

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 0 225 92 9 0 408 146 Abilene Christian 3 1 151 98 4 4 214 233 Austin Peay 3 2 193 147 5 3 289 196 West Georgia 3 3 131 172 6 3 234 216 Cent. Arkansas 2 2 99 112 3 5 194 270 S. Utah 2 2 125 110 3 5 281 266 E. Kentucky 1 3 67 119 3 5 138 225 North Alabama 1 4 140 205 2 7 252 349 Utah Tech 1 4 91 167 2 7 172 265

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 31, Tarleton St. 28

Utah Tech 34, North Alabama 33, OT

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 6 2 299 159 Uconn 6 3 332 215 Umass 0 8 92 287

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 38, UAB 19

Notre Dame 25, Boston College 10

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Umass at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Duke at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.