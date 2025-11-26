Fans and police clash at Rio airport during Flamengo departure for Copa Libertadores final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police officers and soccer fans clashed Wednesday near the city’s international airport…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro police officers and soccer fans clashed Wednesday near the city’s international airport as Flamengo’s squad prepared to travel to Peru to face Palmeiras in an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final.

Local media reported about a dozen fans entered the Flamengo bus from the ceiling as thousands cheered outside. Footage captured by The Associated Press shows officials using tear gas and rubber bullets amid the clashes, with some fans fighting back.

Flamengo midfielder Saúl Niguez joked about the incident in his social media channels, showing fans entering the bus from the top.

“We have some new signings,” the former Atletico Madrid player wrote.

The Brazilian club did not comment about the incident.

Authorities have not commented on injuries or arrests.

The teams will square off for the South American club crown Saturday at the Monumental Stadium of Lima.

Brazilian teams have won every Copa Libertadores title since 2019, with Saturday’s finalists winning two each in that period.

