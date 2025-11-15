Evans’ last-second penalty against Japan ends Wales’ 10-match home losing streak

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jarrod Evans’ last-second penalty lifted Wales past Japan 24-23 and to its first home victory in…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jarrod Evans’ last-second penalty lifted Wales past Japan 24-23 and to its first home victory in more than two years on Saturday.

Japan was set to defeat Wales in Cardiff for the first time but ill discipline gifted Wales a last shot after the fulltime hooter that replacement back Evans landed from outside the 22 and close to the left touchline.

New Wales coach Steve Tandy, in charge of his second match, couldn’t stand to watch Evans’ attempt; he stood in the hallway behind the coaches’ box in the Principality Stadium.

“I could see him take the kick but not the posts,” Tandy said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my god.’

“I wanted a better performance than we did last week, I don’t think we got that. I love working with this group, they are class to work with. I know there’s inexperience in certain parts but we do expect more.”

The result ended Wales’ record 10-match losing streak at home dating to August 2023. Wales also beat Japan in July in Kobe to end an 18-test losing streak, the longest in men’s tier one history.

Asked about the end of the game, Japan coach Eddie Jones said: “I wanted to kill someone. No, I’m only joking. It’s tough to lose in the last five minutes. You need to handle the pressure and we didn’t.”

Wales will retain its No. 12 world ranking and Japan No. 13, meaning at the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw next month Japan should get a tougher pool with two heavyweight teams and a harder road to make the playoffs in Australia.

Wales was a 2023 World Cup quarterfinalist but an indicator of its steep decline was having won all five previous home contests with Japan by an average of 50 points.

On Saturday, the lead changed hands six times in the second half.

Wales flyhalf Dan Edwards converted his own soft try to start the match and Kippei Ishida replied for Japan.

Wales couldn’t take advantage of yellow cards against Japan forwards Epineri Uluiviti and Faulua Makisi, and reached halftime minus winger Josh Adams, who smashed Dylan Riley at the bottom of a ruck. Adams’ yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

Seungsin Lee broke the 7-7 halftime deadlock with a penalty to start the see-sawing second spell.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s 15th test try in his first start since the 2023 World Cup gave Wales its first lead in the 50th minute.

Makisi’s try put Japan back in front, then Nick Tompkins, on the field for only a minute, crashed over to send Wales ahead.

Lee’s third penalty put Japan on top again but they unravelled with seconds left in regulation.

Replacement lock Harry Hockings’ yellow card on debut gave Wales the field position for one last desperate attack, and a no-arms tackle handed Evans his penalty shot.

“The boys showed great composure to set up the chance for me to win it,” Evans told broadcaster TNT Sports. “That kick is why I do all the repetitions in training. It is a brilliant feeling.”

