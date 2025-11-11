Europe has season finale in Dubai. PGA Tour goes to Bermuda and LPGA returns to Florida

European Tour DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth). Yardage: 7,706. Par: 72.…

European Tour

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth). Yardage: 7,706. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner’s share: $3 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Aaron Rai won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Notes: The final tournament of the season for the top 50 in the Race to Dubai is effectively a two-man race between Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge. McIlroy has a 767-point lead and a second-place alone clinches the Race to Dubai title. … Tyrrell Hatton is in third place. He would have to win and McIlroy would have to finish about 12th. … McIlroy is the defending champion and going for his seventh title as No. 1 in Europe. The record is eight titles by Colin Montgomerie. … Jordan Smith is in 10th place among players who can earn a PGA Tour card. He has a slim lead over Martin Couvra. … Patrick Reed and Tom McKibbin are the only players from LIV Golf who finished among the top 50. … While this is the final tournament of the season, the 2025-26 season starts in two weeks with the BMW Australian PGA Championship. … Five members of the Ryder Cup team are among the top 20 in the Race to Dubai.

Next week: End of season.

PGA Tour

BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1.08 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rafael Campos.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last week: Ben Griffin won the World Wide Technology Championship.

Notes: Michael Brennan led the PGA Tour Americas a month ago. Now he is the highest-ranked player in the field at the Bermuda Championship. … Sam Stevens at No. 48 is the only other player from the top 50 at Port Royal. Stevens needs to finish in the top 50 by the end of the year to become eligible for the Masters. … Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands received one of the sponsor exemptions. The San Diego State graduate won the Latin America Amateur title a year ago to get into the Masters and U.S. Open. … Max McGreevy is sitting at No. 100 going into Bermuda. Only two tournaments remain for players to finish in the top 100 in the FedEx Cup to earn full status for 2026 on the PGA Tour. … Brennan and Steven Fisk are the only two winners during the FedEx Cup Fall who are playing. The other three winners were all on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. … The Bermuda Championship has been on the schedule since 2019.

Next week: RSM Classic.

LPGA Tour

THE ANNIKA

Site: Belleair, Florida.

Course: Pelican GC. Yardage: 6,349. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $487,500.

Television: Thursday- Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the Toto Japan Classic.

Notes: Nelly Korda returns to competition for the first time since Hawaii five weeks ago to rest what was described as nagging injuries. … Korda won the tournament last year to become the first player in 13 years to win seven times in a season. She has yet to win this year … Kai Trump, a high school senior and granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is making her LPGA debut as a sponsor exemption … Only three Americans were in the field last week in Japan. … WNBA star Caitlin Clark is playing in the pro-am for the second straight year. She has a corporate deal with the presenting sponsor. … Jeeno Thitikul, the No. 1 player who leads all the main races on the LPGA, is not playing. … The field features only five of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. … The top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, where all 60 can win the $2 million prize.

Next week: CME Group Tour Championship.

PGA Tour Champions

CHARLES SCHWAB CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Phoenix.

Course: Phoenix CC. Yardage: 6,860. Par: 71.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $528,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Simmons Bank Championship.

Notes: The final tournament of the PGA Tour Champions season is for the leading 36 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. … Miguel Angel Jimenez with four wins was leading the Schwab Cup most of the year until Steven Alker passed him by winning in Arkansas. … Only the leading five players have a mathematical chance to win the Schwab Cup — Alker, Jimenez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els and Thomas Bjorn. … Bernhard Langer has one tournament left to extend his remarkable streak of winning every year on the PGA Tour Champions since he became eligible in 2007. The 68-year-old German did win on the European Legends Tour by breaking his age all three rounds. … Ten players in the 36-man field are former major champions. … Tommy Gainey made it to the final tournament despite starting the season without full status. … Eight players have multiple wins this year.

Next week: End of season.

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters, Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Ryo Ishikawa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, Taifong GC, Changhua, Taiwan. Defending champion: Suteepat Prateeptienchai. Online: https://asiantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Ford NSW Open, The Vintage GC, Pokolbin, Australia. Defending champion: Lucas Herbert. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Stella Artois Players Championship, Randpark GC, Randburg, South Africa. Defending champion: Heinrich Bruiners. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Itoen Ladies, Great Island GC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Hinaco Yamauchi. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/

