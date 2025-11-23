England rugby star Tom Curry described as a ‘bully’ after clash with Argentina coach in tunnel

LONDON (AP) — Argentina rugby coach Felipe Contepomi described Tom Curry as a “bully” and accused the England flanker of…

LONDON (AP) — Argentina rugby coach Felipe Contepomi described Tom Curry as a “bully” and accused the England flanker of pushing him during an expletive-filled clash in the tunnel after the teams’ match at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Pumas were incensed by Curry’s 75th-minute tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia that forced the fullback to leave the field with a suspected ACL knee injury and meant his side finished the match with 14 men. England held on to win 27-23.

Curry’s challenge was punished with a penalty but not referred to the television match official.

Contepomi left the coach’s box to protest the challenge and, at the final whistle, a huge scuffle erupted between the teams. It extended to Contepomi’s flashpoint with Curry.

“Curry, let me say, it is probably part of his nature to bully people,” Contepomi said. “He came into the tunnel and he gave me a little smack. He is 27, strong. I am 48.”

Contepomi then went into more detail about the incident.

“I was standing there,” he added. “He was coming to say ‘hi’ to one of our coaches (Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe), but Fernandez said ‘no, no’ because we were upset because he was reckless and broke our player’s knee. When he came, I said, ‘Mate, you broke his knee,'” Contepomi said, adding that Curry swore and “pushed me.”

“Maybe that’s the way he is. I don’t know him. I’m not happy with the situation. After breaking someone’s knee, you need to be at least humble enough and respectful to say ‘Sorry I did something wrong.’ But he went the opposite. Maybe it’s his way of being a bully. If we want bullies in this game, good on them. I know it’s rugby, but if we don’t look after each other in rugby, it could be dangerous.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick leapt to Curry’s defense but said he had no knowledge of what exactly happened in the tunnel.

“Tom Curry’s character is impeccable. He’s a fantastic team man, a very respectful guy. His character is unquestionable,” Borthwick said.

“As for the incident in the tunnel, clearly I’m aware there was an incident. I didn’t see it, I wasn’t there, I was in the changing room at the time.”

