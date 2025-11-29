Ekman-Larsson extends point streak as the Maple Leafs rout the Penguins 7-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2 on Saturday.

Ekman-Larsson extended his point streak to a career-best nine games, tied for second-longest by a defenseman in team history. He has three goals and seven assists during the streak.

Toronto won in regulation for the first time since Nov. 5. It improved to 3-6-2 in its last 11 games.

Auston Matthews, Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann also had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Morgan Rielly had two assists to become the third defenseman in team history with 100 multipoint games.

Toronto goaltender Dennis Hildeby, making his first start since Nov. 13, stopped 32 shots.

Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his 641st carer goal, passing Dave Andreychuk for 15th on the NHL list. He also had an assist and passed Mario Lemieux for most home points in team history (941) and sole possession of the seventh-most home points in league history.

Ben Kindel added a power-play goal for Pittsburgh, which is 4-5-3 in its last 12 games after an 8-2-2 start.

Arturs Silovs allowed four goals on 10 shots for Pittsburgh before he was replaced by Tristan Jarry in the second period. Silovs, who has been pulled in consecutive starts, has allowed eight goals on the last 20 shots he faced.

Jarry made 10 saves for the Penguins.

Ekman-Larsson and Easton Cowan scored on two of Toronto’s first three shots to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead through one period.

McMann and Dakota Joshua scored in the first five minutes of the second period to help Toronto pull away. McMann tipped Rielly’s point shot behind Silovs, and Joshua scored on a quick turnaround shot from the top of the crease.

