Edwards scores 37, Randle adds 19 with 10 rebounds as Timberwolves beat the Jazz 137-97

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 19 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Utah Jazz 137-97 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Edwards, in his second game back after missing four games with a strained hamstring, shot 7 for 12 from 3-point distance.

Randle was just one rebound shy of completing his triple-double in the first half as Minnesota built a 79-45 lead at the break. He had his second triple-double of the week after accomplishing the feat Monday in a win at Brooklyn.

Jaden McDaniels had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who shot a season-high 56.8% from the floor.

Keyonte George led Utah with 18 points and Lauri Markkanen added 12 for the Jazz, who shot 37.2% from the field and allowed a season-high point total. Utah allowed at least 134 points for the third time in nine games this season.

Second-year point guard Isaiah Collier made his season debut after missing Utah’s first eight games with a strained hamstring.

Edwards started quickly, hitting two 3-pointers and a 12-foot step-back jumper in the 90 seconds. He scored 14 points to help Minnesota race out to a 43-15 lead after one quarter.

The game was Minnesota’s first in the NBA Cup. The Jazz slipped to 0-2 in the competition. The teams are part of the Western Conference Group A along with Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Sacramento.

Up next

Jazz: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves again on Monday.

Timberwolves: At Sacramento on Sunday night before a rematch with the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

