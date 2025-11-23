Edwards leads Minnesota against Sacramento after 41-point game

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-13, 14th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Monday,…

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-13, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Sacramento Kings after Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the Timberwolves’ 114-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Kings are 3-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 6.6.

The Kings score 112.0 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 120.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 124.4 the Kings give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 124-110 on Nov. 15, with Edwards scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings. Dennis Schroder is averaging 21 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

