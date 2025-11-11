Edmonton visits Philadelphia after shootout win

Edmonton Oilers (7-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Edmonton Oilers (7-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime.

Philadelphia is 6-3-1 at home and 8-5-2 overall. The Flyers have conceded 39 goals while scoring 40 for a +1 scoring differential.

Edmonton has a 2-5-2 record on the road and a 7-6-4 record overall. The Oilers have a -7 scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 59 given up.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored four goals with 12 assists for the Flyers. Cameron York has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 11 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

