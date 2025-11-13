Edmonton visits Columbus after shootout win

Edmonton Oilers (8-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30…

Edmonton Oilers (8-6-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-7-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -115, Blue Jackets -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Edmonton Oilers after the Oilers took down the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Columbus is 8-7-1 overall and 3-3-0 at home. The Blue Jackets have a -3 scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 51 given up.

Edmonton has gone 3-5-2 on the road and 8-6-4 overall. The Oilers have a -6 scoring differential, with 54 total goals scored and 60 allowed.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has eight goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Miles Wood has three goals over the past 10 games.

McDavid has seven goals and 18 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

